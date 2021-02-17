 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Covid-19 will happen to them. Most will recover from it without problems. Some won't. Some will die. Think measles outbreaks
Nadie_AZ
1 hour ago  
The term I think that was quite popular for a while is 'plague rats'. And like those furry little carriers of fleas that brought black death to millions, these guys will be carriers for virus variants that will bring covid death to those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.
 
ParallelUniverseParking
1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: The term I think that was quite popular for a while is 'plague rats'. And like those furry little carriers of fleas that brought black death to millions, these guys will be carriers for virus variants that will bring covid death to those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.


many will carry the "mark of the plague bearer"  
eagles95
55 minutes ago  
I just saw Rutgers is going to make the vaccine mandatory for students. About time.
 
GoldSpider
55 minutes ago  
"Ultimately, the people who chose to not get vaccinated will contribute to herd immunity by the fact that they got infected."

It would have been pretty big news if anyone legitimate had confirmed that.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
54 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The term I think that was quite popular for a while is 'plague rats'. And like those furry little carriers of fleas that brought black death to millions, these guys will be carriers for virus variants that will bring covid death to those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.


I call them spreaders. Don't be one.  I can't help but notice that they find the notion of being able to spread a deadly disease quite empowering.
 
lolmao500
53 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: The term I think that was quite popular for a while is 'plague rats'. And like those furry little carriers of fleas that brought black death to millions, these guys will be carriers for virus variants that will bring covid death to those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.


There should be criminal charges on them.
 
Gin Buddy
52 minutes ago  
When this COVID debacle is over, are we going to have to go back to stifling farts but coughing freely? I ask because I'm really enjoying this reversal. I can now walk down the office hallway sounding like an old dirt bike and nobody even blinks.
 
dothemath
52 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000
51 minutes ago  
"They're delaying the safety for all of us. I hear everyone saying deciding to get vaccinated is an individual choice, but the calculus in that choice is twofold - one is to vaccinate yourself and the other is protect others. I think we have a responsibility to protect our communities."

Area Man is unfamiliar with American culture.
 
The Bunyip
50 minutes ago  

eagles95: I just saw Rutgers is going to make the vaccine mandatory for students. About time.


It's a bold move that must have been run through their legal department numerous times. Requiring an EUA vaccine for students is a first and Rutgers (I believe) is the first in the nation to announce it. To be clear, there's no way they were going to be able to resume in-person classes without requiring it. Should be interesting to see if it's challenged when a student that refuses to vaccinate complains about paying full-freight fees for facilities they can't access..
 
Thosw
49 minutes ago  
Can't get vaccinated, or won't get vaccinated. Big difference in who I have sympathy for.
 
BitwiseShift
46 minutes ago  
The two phrases are related.  "Culling the herd" and "Herd immunity."  Darwin could have told you that.  Same with the guy that said "What doesn't kill me, makes me stronger."  Nietzsche

Are you really so into death that you want the everyone's economy to stagnate another year?
 
Greil
44 minutes ago  
Might be time to bring back the concept of a scarlet letter. you wear one until you're vaccinated.
 
weddingsinger
44 minutes ago  

Thosw: Can't get vaccinated, or won't get vaccinated. Big difference in who I have sympathy for.


And the CDC basically shows that there is almost no one who can't get vaccinated, medically speaking.
 
daffy
42 minutes ago  
I just got my first shot. I don't need any more problems. It is outrageous that anyone that can get it may not. Let's just put all of them in one room for a few weeks. The big problem is that they can get it a second time. We may just have to leave them there.
 
carlisimo
35 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: It's a bold move that must have been run through their legal department numerous times. Requiring an EUA vaccine for students is a first and Rutgers (I believe) is the first in the nation to announce it. To be clear, there's no way they were going to be able to resume in-person classes without requiring it. Should be interesting to see if it's challenged when a student that refuses to vaccinate complains about paying full-freight fees for facilities they can't access..


I think it's inevitable.  Too many businesses, airlines and hotels especially, will point out that they can't get enough customers to come back unless they require a vaccination record.  They'll be powerful enough that no part of the government will try to stop them.

What would surprise me is if we ended up with a clean, standardized way of checking vaccination status like the card you get in Israel.  It'd probably have to come from the government but there'll be enough controversy that they might not want to touch it.
 
dustman81
30 minutes ago  

carlisimo: The Bunyip: It's a bold move that must have been run through their legal department numerous times. Requiring an EUA vaccine for students is a first and Rutgers (I believe) is the first in the nation to announce it. To be clear, there's no way they were going to be able to resume in-person classes without requiring it. Should be interesting to see if it's challenged when a student that refuses to vaccinate complains about paying full-freight fees for facilities they can't access..

I think it's inevitable.  Too many businesses, airlines and hotels especially, will point out that they can't get enough customers to come back unless they require a vaccination record.  They'll be powerful enough that no part of the government will try to stop them.

What would surprise me is if we ended up with a clean, standardized way of checking vaccination status like the card you get in Israel.  It'd probably have to come from the government but there'll be enough controversy that they might not want to touch it.


Also, insurance companies will lay the gauntlet down to the antivaxxers: get vaccinated or find a new insurance company. Insurance companies hate risk and antivaxxers are taking an unnecessary risk by not getting vaccinated.
 
bbcard1
29 minutes ago  

eagles95: I just saw Rutgers is going to make the vaccine mandatory for students. About time.


That's a good idea. I have heard there are many videos on the internet about college girls who are spreaders.
 
valenumr
28 minutes ago  

eagles95: I just saw Rutgers is going to make the vaccine mandatory for students. About time.


I'm still curious regarding anyone making an EUA mandatory. I'll sure as shiat get mine when I can though.
 
valenumr
27 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: When this COVID debacle is over, are we going to have to go back to stifling farts but coughing freely? I ask because I'm really enjoying this reversal. I can now walk down the office hallway sounding like an old dirt bike and nobody even blinks.


Some here would argue that covid lives in your ass forever.
 
valenumr
24 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: eagles95: I just saw Rutgers is going to make the vaccine mandatory for students. About time.

It's a bold move that must have been run through their legal department numerous times. Requiring an EUA vaccine for students is a first and Rutgers (I believe) is the first in the nation to announce it. To be clear, there's no way they were going to be able to resume in-person classes without requiring it. Should be interesting to see if it's challenged when a student that refuses to vaccinate complains about paying full-freight fees for facilities they can't access..


This whole past year has been an interesting debate putting private enterprise vs american freedom concepts. It will be interesting to see how it plays out. I really thought there would be many more court cases by now. Anyhow, get your shots and let's get civilization back to something reasonable.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
24 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Thosw: Can't get vaccinated, or won't get vaccinated. Big difference in who I have sympathy for.

And the CDC basically shows that there is almost no one who can't get vaccinated, medically speaking.


and yet I guarantee that over the next several months there will be many here who will both believe that they cant get vaccinated and still will be waggin' their fingers in people faces.

I'd say it it might even happen within the next few posts.

I'll just post this as it's the most likely excuse
https://www.forbes.com/sites/judyston​e​/2021/02/17/covid-19-vaccines-and-auto​immune-disease/?sh=5809cdb24892
 
valenumr
23 minutes ago  

Greil: Might be time to bring back the concept of a scarlet letter. you wear one until you're vaccinated.


Apparently you missed the whole point of that novel.
 
valenumr
22 minutes ago  

dustman81: carlisimo: The Bunyip: It's a bold move that must have been run through their legal department numerous times. Requiring an EUA vaccine for students is a first and Rutgers (I believe) is the first in the nation to announce it. To be clear, there's no way they were going to be able to resume in-person classes without requiring it. Should be interesting to see if it's challenged when a student that refuses to vaccinate complains about paying full-freight fees for facilities they can't access..

I think it's inevitable.  Too many businesses, airlines and hotels especially, will point out that they can't get enough customers to come back unless they require a vaccination record.  They'll be powerful enough that no part of the government will try to stop them.

What would surprise me is if we ended up with a clean, standardized way of checking vaccination status like the card you get in Israel.  It'd probably have to come from the government but there'll be enough controversy that they might not want to touch it.

Also, insurance companies will lay the gauntlet down to the antivaxxers: get vaccinated or find a new insurance company. Insurance companies hate risk and antivaxxers are taking an unnecessary risk by not getting vaccinated.


I doubt they can do that, at least in america.
 
UNC_Samurai
22 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Nadie_AZ: The term I think that was quite popular for a while is 'plague rats'. And like those furry little carriers of fleas that brought black death to millions, these guys will be carriers for virus variants that will bring covid death to those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.

many will carry the "mark of the plague bearer"

many will carry the "mark of the plague bearer"   [Fark user image image 225x225]


weddingsinger
21 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: weddingsinger: Thosw: Can't get vaccinated, or won't get vaccinated. Big difference in who I have sympathy for.

And the CDC basically shows that there is almost no one who can't get vaccinated, medically speaking.

and yet I guarantee that over the next several months there will be many here who will both believe that they cant get vaccinated and still will be waggin' their fingers in people faces.

I'd say it it might even happen within the next few posts.

I'll just post this as it's the most likely excuse
https://www.forbes.com/sites/judystone​/2021/02/17/covid-19-vaccines-and-auto​immune-disease/?sh=5809cdb24892


Yeah, or "allergies".  Meanwhile my wife (and her autoimmune disease) is on the 'recommended to get it' list and as for allergies, the Pfizer shot list of ingredients:

RNA
lipids
cholesterol
salts
sugar
water
 
kindms
20 minutes ago  

dustman81: carlisimo: The Bunyip: It's a bold move that must have been run through their legal department numerous times. Requiring an EUA vaccine for students is a first and Rutgers (I believe) is the first in the nation to announce it. To be clear, there's no way they were going to be able to resume in-person classes without requiring it. Should be interesting to see if it's challenged when a student that refuses to vaccinate complains about paying full-freight fees for facilities they can't access..

I think it's inevitable.  Too many businesses, airlines and hotels especially, will point out that they can't get enough customers to come back unless they require a vaccination record.  They'll be powerful enough that no part of the government will try to stop them.

What would surprise me is if we ended up with a clean, standardized way of checking vaccination status like the card you get in Israel.  It'd probably have to come from the government but there'll be enough controversy that they might not want to touch it.

Also, insurance companies will lay the gauntlet down to the antivaxxers: get vaccinated or find a new insurance company. Insurance companies hate risk and antivaxxers are taking an unnecessary risk by not getting vaccinated.


this will probably be what happens

COVID hospitalization seem to be lengthy and i would imagine that equals very expensive. If they can make you get a shot or Jack your premiums they are going to do it.
 
GregInIndy
17 minutes ago  
I think it's important to fight for the right of employers to require vaccination as a condition of employment unless the employee has a valid medical exemption.

For some of these idiots, that's what it'll take.
 
Gin Buddy
17 minutes ago  

valenumr: Gin Buddy: When this COVID debacle is over, are we going to have to go back to stifling farts but coughing freely? I ask because I'm really enjoying this reversal. I can now walk down the office hallway sounding like an old dirt bike and nobody even blinks.

Some here would argue that covid lives in your ass forever.

Some here would argue that covid lives in your ass forever.


With my diet that would make COVID indestructible...
 
valenumr
15 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Uncontrolled_Jibe: weddingsinger: Thosw: Can't get vaccinated, or won't get vaccinated. Big difference in who I have sympathy for.

And the CDC basically shows that there is almost no one who can't get vaccinated, medically speaking.

and yet I guarantee that over the next several months there will be many here who will both believe that they cant get vaccinated and still will be waggin' their fingers in people faces.

I'd say it it might even happen within the next few posts.

I'll just post this as it's the most likely excuse
https://www.forbes.com/sites/judystone​/2021/02/17/covid-19-vaccines-and-auto​immune-disease/?sh=5809cdb24892

Yeah, or "allergies".  Meanwhile my wife (and her autoimmune disease) is on the 'recommended to get it' list and as for allergies, the Pfizer shot list of ingredients:

RNA
lipids
cholesterol
salts
sugar
water


I'm just going to add PEG. It's extremely common in many consumer products and is generally considered biologically inert. There is some suspicion that it is a candidate for adverse anaphylactic reactions. Extremely rare though. Like you would have to be allergic to everything.

Still. Get your shots. It might suck, but we know how to deal with extreme allergic reactions.
 
Thosw
15 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Uncontrolled_Jibe: weddingsinger: Thosw: Can't get vaccinated, or won't get vaccinated. Big difference in who I have sympathy for.

And the CDC basically shows that there is almost no one who can't get vaccinated, medically speaking.

and yet I guarantee that over the next several months there will be many here who will both believe that they cant get vaccinated and still will be waggin' their fingers in people faces.

I'd say it it might even happen within the next few posts.

I'll just post this as it's the most likely excuse
https://www.forbes.com/sites/judystone​/2021/02/17/covid-19-vaccines-and-auto​immune-disease/?sh=5809cdb24892

Yeah, or "allergies".  Meanwhile my wife (and her autoimmune disease) is on the 'recommended to get it' list and as for allergies, the Pfizer shot list of ingredients:

RNA
lipids
cholesterol
salts
sugar
water


Let's not rule out "mark of the beast". It'll get applied to either the vaccine itself or the vaccination card that will be required to use certain services.
 
WastrelWay
14 minutes ago  
Yes, those who don't get vaccinated will nevertheless contribute to "herd immunity" as the article says. Since the death rate of the epidemic is about 1 in 1000, some of them will die, and not infect others. Some will be asymptomatic and perhaps infect others. Some will be hospitalized, and if they recover, then they contribute to 'herd immunity."

Epidemics have happened many times in the past. It has always worked this way, even before vaccines. Some of those epidemics were likely caused by coronaviruses that "jumped" to humans from another animal. Now those viruses are not a threat, or they are a "common cold" virus. And people still die from having a cold.

If you want to protect yourself, take precautions and get vaccinated. If you want to take your chances, don't. If you are the 1 in 1000, we won't miss you.
 
hissatsu
13 minutes ago  
From a societal standpoint, he said people who skip the vaccine could compromise the safety of others.

"We need to get to herd immunity to protect those people who can't get vaccinated," he said. "They're delaying the safety for all of us. I hear everyone saying deciding to get vaccinated is an individual choice, but the calculus in that choice is twofold - one is to vaccinate yourself and the other is protect others. I think we have a responsibility to protect our communities."

That's a rather long-winded way of saying these people are assholes.
 
valenumr
11 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Uncontrolled_Jibe: weddingsinger: Thosw: Can't get vaccinated, or won't get vaccinated. Big difference in who I have sympathy for.

And the CDC basically shows that there is almost no one who can't get vaccinated, medically speaking.

and yet I guarantee that over the next several months there will be many here who will both believe that they cant get vaccinated and still will be waggin' their fingers in people faces.

I'd say it it might even happen within the next few posts.

I'll just post this as it's the most likely excuse
https://www.forbes.com/sites/judystone​/2021/02/17/covid-19-vaccines-and-auto​immune-disease/?sh=5809cdb24892

Yeah, or "allergies".  Meanwhile my wife (and her autoimmune disease) is on the 'recommended to get it' list and as for allergies, the Pfizer shot list of ingredients:

RNA
lipids
cholesterol
salts
sugar
water


I got into a huge argument with someone about the mRNA vaccines. They were claiming they contained things like embryonic stem cells, mercury, "diploid human cells", "human blood albumin", and "sodium chloride".

The sad part is, when I showed them the ingredients, they immediate went to "sodium chloride". Then I asked if they wanted more salt on their fries.
 
cloudofdust
11 minutes ago  

The Bunyip: eagles95: I just saw Rutgers is going to make the vaccine mandatory for students. About time.

It's a bold move that must have been run through their legal department numerous times. Requiring an EUA vaccine for students is a first and Rutgers (I believe) is the first in the nation to announce it. To be clear, there's no way they were going to be able to resume in-person classes without requiring it. Should be interesting to see if it's challenged when a student that refuses to vaccinate complains about paying full-freight fees for facilities they can't access..


Twenty-four states, including NJ, already require college students be vaccinated against meningitis. Maryland since 2000. It's going to be difficult to make a compelling argument against this requirement.

https://www.immunize.org/laws/menin.a​s​p
 
valenumr
11 minutes ago  

kindms: dustman81: carlisimo: The Bunyip: It's a bold move that must have been run through their legal department numerous times. Requiring an EUA vaccine for students is a first and Rutgers (I believe) is the first in the nation to announce it. To be clear, there's no way they were going to be able to resume in-person classes without requiring it. Should be interesting to see if it's challenged when a student that refuses to vaccinate complains about paying full-freight fees for facilities they can't access..

I think it's inevitable.  Too many businesses, airlines and hotels especially, will point out that they can't get enough customers to come back unless they require a vaccination record.  They'll be powerful enough that no part of the government will try to stop them.

What would surprise me is if we ended up with a clean, standardized way of checking vaccination status like the card you get in Israel.  It'd probably have to come from the government but there'll be enough controversy that they might not want to touch it.

Also, insurance companies will lay the gauntlet down to the antivaxxers: get vaccinated or find a new insurance company. Insurance companies hate risk and antivaxxers are taking an unnecessary risk by not getting vaccinated.

this will probably be what happens

COVID hospitalization seem to be lengthy and i would imagine that equals very expensive. If they can make you get a shot or Jack your premiums they are going to do it.


This will never happen.
 
weddingsinger
10 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Yes, those who don't get vaccinated will nevertheless contribute to "herd immunity" as the article says. Since the death rate of the epidemic is about 1 in 1000, some of them will die, and not infect others. Some will be asymptomatic and perhaps infect others. Some will be hospitalized, and if they recover, then they contribute to 'herd immunity."

Epidemics have happened many times in the past. It has always worked this way, even before vaccines. Some of those epidemics were likely caused by coronaviruses that "jumped" to humans from another animal. Now those viruses are not a threat, or they are a "common cold" virus. And people still die from having a cold.

If you want to protect yourself, take precautions and get vaccinated. If you want to take your chances, don't. If you are the 1 in 1000, we won't miss you.


My issue here.... if a sufficiently large number of people remain unvaccinated the virus can continue to mutate.  We've already seen several variations that accelerate spread.  So the concern is outbreaks related to variants that side step pre-existing immunity.

Just like the worst flu pandemics.
 
Jeebus Saves
9 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: I think it's important to fight for the right of employers to require vaccination as a condition of employment unless the employee has a valid medical exemption.

For some of these idiots, that's what it'll take.


No, we really don't need to do that.  Employers already have too much power over employees.
 
Begoggle
5 minutes ago  
No shiat. Did we really need an article for what was answered in the headline? I guess the only thing missing is that people who recover from it "without problems" still have problems. Being sick isn't a non-problem. And just because you don't die, doesn't mean you won't have problems.
 
Gin Buddy
2 minutes ago  
This country could be on the verge of a much-needed great cleanse. I hope the media doesn't prevent that from happening.
 
indylaw
1 minute ago  

eagles95: I just saw Rutgers is going to make the vaccine mandatory for students. About time.


Yeah, I mean I had to prove I had my vaccines before I started college in 97.
 
