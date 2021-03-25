 Skip to content
(NPR)   Yes, sleeping octopuses dream. But their dreams are short dreams, not long and convoluted like yours. They are sleeping underwater, though, so it's probably safe to say that all their dreams are wet   (npr.org) divider line
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cephalopods RULE!

i've stopped eating them outta pure respect. they also have "theory of mind" and can pass "the marshmallow test" for delayed gratification.

best mollusks ever!
 
BigLuca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do electric eels dream of android sheep?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Octopi lie darkly dreaming of their return to R'lyeh. Fhtagn! Fhtagn! FHTAGN!
 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dreaming about limb porn, I bet.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we assume we're so special and that everything else is just a mindless reaction bag of meat?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wet Dream - Kip Addotta
Youtube 6l1GvDWtccI
let's get this out of the way
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Why do we assume we're so special and that everything else is just a mindless reaction bag of meat?


are you saying there's something wrong with being a mindless reaction bag of meat?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Why do we assume we're so special and that everything else is just a mindless reaction bag of meat?


Have you BEEN to the DMV?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: waxbeans: Why do we assume we're so special and that everything else is just a mindless reaction bag of meat?

are you saying there's something wrong with being a mindless reaction bag of meat?


I'm saying I'm skeptical that very many exist if at all.
To me this is just like Americans that think like foreigners are stupid just because they don't speak English.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: waxbeans: Why do we assume we're so special and that everything else is just a mindless reaction bag of meat?

Have you BEEN to the DMV?

The Zootopia version?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should make some kind of machine to boost their intelligence so we can communicate with them. This is the best idea and I don't want to hear back-talk about how it could go horribly wrong!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: We should make some kind of machine to boost their intelligence so we can communicate with them. This is the best idea and I don't want to hear back-talk about how it could go horribly wrong!


Oh that would go so horribly wrong
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nightmares about japanese women.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was an interesting episode of Nature on PBS. An Alaskan professor keeps an octopus as a pet for a year.

https://www.pbs.org/wnet/nature/octop​u​s-making-contact-preview-a98u9n/19851/​

It's a great idea but I think the tank inhibits a lot of interactions, making it difficult to bond with an octopus. What would it be like if you had a pet dog that's confined to a box in your house plus you didn't know how to read the expressions on his face?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Octopi lie darkly dreaming of their return to R'lyeh. Fhtagn! Fhtagn! FHTAGN!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For some reason, Subby's headline reminds me of a 1983 James Bond film starring Roger Moore.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dodo David: For some reason, Subby's headline reminds me of a 1983 James Bond film starring Roger Moore.


Am I remember incorrectly or did one of his cars have a anti-theft device that was the car blowing up
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COMALite J: Billy Liar: waxbeans: Why do we assume we're so special and that everything else is just a mindless reaction bag of meat?

Have you BEEN to the DMV?
The Zootopia version?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No ... more ... coats! Smells ... like ... neck!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is not dead which can eternal lie, and with strange aeons even death may die.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: COMALite J: Billy Liar: waxbeans: Why do we assume we're so special and that everything else is just a mindless reaction bag of meat?

Have you BEEN to the DMV?
The Zootopia version?

[Fark user image 425x425]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Do the octopuses dream of Emma Stone too?
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
ChromaticKid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Adrian Tchaikovsky's sci-fi book Children of Ruin has a neat take on the thought processes of uplifted octopod/octopi/octopuses.

It's the second book in a series, but it stands up well on its own.

Children of Ruin
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

luna1580: cephalopods RULE!

i've stopped eating them outta pure respect. they also have "theory of mind" and can pass "the marshmallow test" for delayed gratification.

best mollusks ever!


A local public radio show I enjoy did a show about octopus intelligence, and the suggestion was made that it evolved largely because everything in the ocean thinks they're so goddamned delicious.
 
carkiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wobambo: We should make some kind of machine to boost their intelligence so we can communicate with them. This is the best idea and I don't want to hear back-talk about how it could go horribly wrong!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

luna1580: cephalopods RULE!

i've stopped eating them outta pure respect. they also have "theory of mind" and can pass "the marshmallow test" for delayed gratification.

best mollusks ever!


Hawaiian native legends say Octopi are the last survivors of the last cycle of creation before ours.   A study of their DNA suggests that the Hawaiians may be on to something
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
when an Octopus dreams:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why do we assume we're so special and that everything else is just a mindless reaction bag of meat?


Because you typed this here and no other creature on earth has created a written language, and we aren't even sure any of them HAVE a language at all
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Magorn: waxbeans: Why do we assume we're so special and that everything else is just a mindless reaction bag of meat?

Because you typed this here and no other creature on earth has created a written language, and we aren't even sure any of them HAVE a language at all


But we would have to know their language to know if they have a language that's why I reference the fact that Americans like to think that foreigners are stupid just because they don't speak English.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wobambo: We should make some kind of machine to boost their intelligence so we can communicate with them. This is the best idea and I don't want to hear back-talk about how it could go horribly wrong!


We need to train them to code.  Or do data entry.  Eight arms, no labor laws?  It's a no-brainer.  Get HR on board.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny queso: waxbeans: Why do we assume we're so special and that everything else is just a mindless reaction bag of meat?

are you saying there's something wrong with being a mindless reaction bag of meat?


smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
almejita
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Magorn: waxbeans: Why do we assume we're so special and that everything else is just a mindless reaction bag of meat?

Because you typed this here and no other creature on earth has created a written language, and we aren't even sure any of them HAVE a language at all

But we would have to know their language to know if they have a language that's why I reference the fact that Americans like to think that foreigners are stupid just because they don't speak English.


I'm American and I don't think that
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Magorn: luna1580: cephalopods RULE!

i've stopped eating them outta pure respect. they also have "theory of mind" and can pass "the marshmallow test" for delayed gratification.

best mollusks ever!

Hawaiian native legends say Octopi are the last survivors of the last cycle of creation before ours.   A study of their DNA suggests that the Hawaiians may be on to something


And before them was that crab civilization.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Octopi: π π π π π π π π

Octopodes or octpuses:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

almejita: But we would have to know their language to know if they have a language that's why I reference the fact that Americans like to think that foreigners are stupid just because they don't speak English.

I'm American and I don't think that


Meanwhile when I  was in middle school the Spanish speaking kids from Valenzuela was in special education with me. There was nothing absolutely wrong with them they just didn't speak English. It's really kind of depressing to realize they had to put up with all the other different people in that class.
That special Ed class was disturbing there was this one kid with nubs for fingers and other parts of his body being erased slowly.
Basically if you wasn't a standard human you got thrown in that class.

/
Also  I'm talking about any education you have from a foreign country doesn't count when you come here thus you have people who used to be doctors in their home country working as busboys in America.
 
billstewart
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

luna1580: cephalopods RULE!
i've stopped eating them outta pure respect. they also have "theory of mind" and can pass "the marshmallow test" for delayed gratification.


I just lurk here: This was an interesting episode of Nature on PBS. An Alaskan professor keeps an octopus as a pet for a year.


Friend of mine had a pet octopus when she was a kid.  So she not only won't eat octopus, but also squid (and probably cuttlefish; don't remember if they've been on a menu.)  She'll eat fish, jellyfish, clams, etc., but not intelligent pets-or-smarter animals.

I was already vegetarian when the "octopus is about as smart as a dog" research came out; my wife's stopped eating them in sushi, but she never cared for their texture anyway.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Wobambo: We should make some kind of machine to boost their intelligence so we can communicate with them. This is the best idea and I don't want to hear back-talk about how it could go horribly wrong!

We need to train them to code.  Or do data entry.  Eight arms, no labor laws?  It's a no-brainer.  Get HR on board.


Wait until we develop technology to communicate with the corvids. Those bastards would have a mafia-like network of blackmailers and informers within weeks.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"No organism can continue for long to exist sanely under conditions of absolute reality; even larks and katydids are supposed, by some, to dream."

Shirley Jackson
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I am sure even amoebas have dirty dreams.  Hot amoeba-on-amoeba action.  Ooooooh yeah.
 
Spermbot [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Magorn: luna1580: cephalopods RULE!

i've stopped eating them outta pure respect. they also have "theory of mind" and can pass "the marshmallow test" for delayed gratification.

best mollusks ever!

Hawaiian native legends say Octopi are the last survivors of the last cycle of creation before ours.   A study of their DNA suggests that the Hawaiians may be on to something


Nice find - Thx!
 
