(We Are Central PA)   PA State Police warn people of springtime con artists, scams, home invasions, bank robbers, ass-kickers, shiat-kickers, and Methodists   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
11
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And part of my job today was to fill a Treasury agent in on one of the latest fraudulent tax refund scams. Not so much a scam on the easily duped as it was a scheme to pass fraudulent refund checks.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Home security?  Yeah, there are a couple of German Shepherds roaming the house at all hours.  Well trained dogs.  Good doggos.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they're warning people to stay away from cops?

F*ck the police.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phone scams are easily committed as well. He said to keep in mind that phone scam artists are smooth talkers

When really bored, I've listened to their schpiel. They are not.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That goddamned groundhog just makes you think he's going back into his hidey hole.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Phone scams are easily committed as well. He said to keep in mind that phone scam artists are smooth talkers

When really bored, I've listened to their schpiel. They are not.


That is actually a "design choice".  If they are moderately engaging, they might get tentative bites from people who will pull back when the rubber hits the road.  That is lost effort to the scammer.  But if they make the pitch so absurd only a moron would fall for it, they know the idiot will follow through to the end.  That will result in a guaranteed payout.  When you go "Who would fall for this?" and drop the call, you are actually self-selecting out of their pool to their benefit.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Also sportos, motorheads, geeks, sluts, bloods, wastoids, dweebies, and dickheads.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These Metheadist have to be stopped!
There vile use of drugs and calling it a religion!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I like Methodists.

They almost came to grips with LBGTQIA+ with a strong individual choice.

Of all the hateful Christian religions, they're the not worst.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I like this one, kinda long but its a fun listen...
Scam Callers Threaten Apex Police Captain with Arrest
Youtube Hs1VaQRMfNo
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

