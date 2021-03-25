 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Man has testicles removed from his ear because they kept slapping his face   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i'm not falling for this again. I don't want to get banished for a day
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude's name is "Taint"
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Something tells me this would have been fixed at birth had he been born white
 
Abox
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Never been so relieved to see that ad blocker popup.
 
fat boy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Something tells me this would have been fixed at birth had he been born white


Something tells me you didn't RTFA
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would have had that taken care of before it ever got that big.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I don't know what I was expecting when I clicked the link but I wasn't expecting to see a man with "testicles" hanging from his ear.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fat boy: winedrinkingman: Something tells me this would have been fixed at birth had he been born white

Something tells me you didn't RTFA


Don't you know the Fark creed?

Never let facts interfere with your Virtue Signaling.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
World's only self-teabagger outside of a contortionist act.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Keep listening to Fox News, they said..
It'll be Fine, they said...
 
pueblonative
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ah Dr. Lee, my guilty pleasure.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why did you wait so long dude? I'm sure your ear balls were much smaller at one time
 
dyhchong
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dr: [*lightly wiggles his finger in the growth*]
Dr: "Can you feel that?"
Man: "Yes, but what are you doing?"
Dr: "Test tickling."
 
dyhchong
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He probably could have resolved this himself over a winter by regularly going swimming.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
But after the years, it just formed into one big one that just dropped,' he says.

They do that when you reach a certain age.

I'll save other farkers the pain of the ad-happy site.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hugh Jackman feels his pain.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I would have cut that thing off myself before I let it go for 21 years.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Don't lie down on any slatted lounge chairs.
 
valenumr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dyhchong: I don't know what I was expecting when I clicked the link but I wasn't expecting to see a man with "testicles" hanging from his ear.


Hahaha. Nice. I can't stop laughing.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Do his balls hang low? Do they wobble to and fro? Can he tie them in a knot? Can he tie them in a bow?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
secure.static.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sub Human: Dude's name is "Taint"


T-Bag to his friends and enemies alike.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Was going to make a "he can hear himself coming" joke but thought better of it.
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just sounds like bollocks

[DRFA]
 
Nidiot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fat boy: winedrinkingman: Something tells me this would have been fixed at birth had he been born white

Something tells me you didn't RTFA


I did rtfa and it doesn't help. He claims doctors told him it would either shrink or fall off on its own, which was clearly some epic bullshiat. I agree with winedrinkingman, had this guy been white that growth on his ear would have been removed the moment it appeared. Pity he didn't live in a first world country with decent medical care.
 
Loneman1
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dryknife: Was going to make a "he can hear himself coming" joke but thought better of it.


Yeah that would have been kinda low hanging ball.......err....fruit.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
