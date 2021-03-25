 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Chicago)   While investigating the death of 31-year-old Theodore Hilk in his Chicago condo, police discovered multiple explosive devices. While the cause is still unknown, subby is betting on death by misadventure   (chicago.cbslocal.com) divider line
14
    More: Murica, Improvised explosive device, Nuclear weapon, Explosive material, bomb squad, hazardous materials, explosive material, video of police, Lines of police cars  
•       •       •

670 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2021 at 3:57 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Not Particularly Incredible Hilk.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theodore Hilk : The first terrorist driven purely by a desire to end the mere possibility of having to use his name....
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HILK SMASH
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mayor Lori Lightfoot said sundown you better take care if I find you been creepin' round' my potentially explosive device.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue police spokesman with "A freak accident. Could have happened to anyone".
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Hilk today.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lead azide is a pretty weak explosive. Although it's as touchy as Trump after a bad drive.
 
rwellor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Death By Misadventure" - John Hiatt
Youtube 4_DOBpsddII
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Taco Bell then?
 
Mongo No.5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Lead azide is a pretty weak explosive. Although it's as touchy as Trump after a bad drive.


Yeah, it'd probably be a primary.  Maybe a detonator.  If I were the police I'd be looking for other explosives.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/desire to know more intensifies
 
Toxophil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Explosives are a new one, but I guess if you're brave enough...
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CBS 2's Jermont Terry captured video of police leaving with the potential explosives.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.