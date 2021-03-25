 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   Armstrong County, PA Memorial Hospital will be receiving more than 3,100 doses a week of the Covid-19 vaccine in the coming weeks -- but organizers aren't seeing many people registering for a spot. Please, if you are in the area, you know what to do   (wpxi.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Drag them in, kicking and screaming?
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They need to open up the rules to allow us old assholes that are 60 - 64. There is no cheating at this clinic.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fix the cable?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: They need to open up the rules to allow us old assholes that are 60 - 64. There is no cheating at this clinic.


Honestly? When we're begging people to come in I think it's time to just open it up for everyone.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shoot the hostage?
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
PA scheduling is so farked up. My county is still vaxing people who reg'd in early January.

Why even bother signing up at this point. I'll get it when its available at the farking gas station or something.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Drag them in, kicking and screaming?


Dart guns.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hmmmm I wonder why?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They are arm strong, not brain strong.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: Hmmmm I wonder why?

[Fark user image 850x210]



And there's the problem.

I sat beside a guy yesterday who is an insane trump supporter and was describing my experience of getting my first shot on Saturday. He looked at me like I was stupid.

I truly hope he gets a terrible case of COVID.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How about do away with all the "equity" and phases bullshiat and just get farking needles in arms. Anybody should be able to make an appointment, show up, get jabbed and be done with it. Per the reports, 100m people have gotten at least the first dose (or the single dose version). The low hanging fruit is gone. Fark it, stand in traffic lanes at intersections and start giving the farking things out at god damned stop lights.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

psilocyberguy: They need to open up the rules to allow us old assholes that are 60 - 64. There is no cheating at this clinic.


"Cheating"? For something everyone needs and those with early access don't want? Maybe find a better word.

Stick needles in the arms of passers by.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Psylence: PA scheduling is so farked up. My county is still vaxing people who reg'd in early January.

Why even bother signing up at this point. I'll get it when its available at the farking gas station or something.


Mine's not behind.  It's just uncoordinated and farked up.  Yesterday, I got the call that I was allowed to schedule an appointment a week after I registered.  It took me 1 hour and 20 minutes to complete the process online and get assigned a day/time.  The registration server kept timing out and failing to respond.  And that's just the county's system.  Every single organization giving shots has their own registration system.  Some organizations don't even consolidate their own locations into a single registration.  Each of their locations has its own list.

Just glad I'm getting my shot in a few hours.  I don't know if it's the first shot or only shot because they won't tell me which vaccine I'm getting until I show up.  FFS.
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
THANK YOU SUBBY!

I have a LOT of friends in that area, as I grew up just across the county border.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Then why are they getting more than they need?

When I logged on to get an appointment last week through Austin Public Health they had about 5500 appointments available on Monday and about 4600 on Thursday (those were the only days appointments were available)

Both times I was over #12000 in line.

If those hicks don't want it, send it where there are decent people who do.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jtown: Psylence: PA scheduling is so farked up. My county is still vaxing people who reg'd in early January.

Why even bother signing up at this point. I'll get it when its available at the farking gas station or something.

Mine's not behind.  It's just uncoordinated and farked up.  Yesterday, I got the call that I was allowed to schedule an appointment a week after I registered.  It took me 1 hour and 20 minutes to complete the process online and get assigned a day/time.  The registration server kept timing out and failing to respond.  And that's just the county's system.  Every single organization giving shots has their own registration system.  Some organizations don't even consolidate their own locations into a single registration.  Each of their locations has its own list.

Just glad I'm getting my shot in a few hours.  I don't know if it's the first shot or only shot because they won't tell me which vaccine I'm getting until I show up.  FFS.


Oh, yeah.  The county's called, emailed, and texted me today to tell me I'm eligible to schedule an appointment now.  And to remind me of my scheduled appointment.
 
powtard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just open it up to everyone already.  Stop making some animals on the farm more equal than others.
 
