Survey shows that women are very "pandemic-horny" right now and prefer "dad bods" over those men who are ripped
51
    Unlikely, Leonardo DiCaprio, Constitution type, body type, Barbie, Female body shape, According to Jim, The Real World, pandemic dating  
•       •       •

Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like 2021 might be a great year...
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So... switch from okcupid to dating.com?
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sex?  What is that?

/married
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
2021 really is going be your year, isn't it, Mr "I'm here for the gang bang" Guy?
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Into dad bods you say? Everything is coming up Fritz!

/married
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: So... switch from okcupid to dating.com?


OkCupid was actually pretty good for finding dates in the early 2000s.  It's been a dumpster fire for at least a decade, unfortunately.

Still better than PoF though.
 
anfrind
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Since it's from the New York Post, I now doubt the existence of both horny women and dad bods.
 
Milk D
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well yeah.  It's because if you have a dad bod you're eating well and still earning a steady paycheck.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: Sex?  What is that?

/married


I'm not sure. Is it one of those things millennials killed?

/single
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hear that all you stepsons and stepbrothers out there? Time to start working on those dad bods - preferably of the stepfather variety!
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If the ladies are going for dad bods, they ain't seen nothing yet! I've got a dad bod AND a male nurse bod all rolled into one. Form a line, ladies - no fighting.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: Myrdinn: So... switch from okcupid to dating.com?

OkCupid was actually pretty good for finding dates in the early 2000s.  It's been a dumpster fire for at least a decade, unfortunately.

Still better than PoF though.


Bumble is tinder for the over 40 and less effort required for men.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Anecdotally, this has been working out for me.

I'm punching absurdly over my vagina weight class right now. I'm sure that will end come summer.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
On the one hand, they're NY Post readers, so lots of crazy.

On the other, as long as give them fake info and distract them with something shiny to escape, you should be okay.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Finally, my time has come!

/not really
//already married
///to a wonderful gal I met on okcupid
 
Hallows_Eve [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Survey conducted by the National Dad Bod Institute of America
 
Creoena
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Unlikely tag is having a field day with this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well hello there. If I could rearrange the alphabet I would put U and I together.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
https://www.fark.com/comments/1125559​7​/Hey-guys-heres-some-good-news-if-you-​packed-on-a-few-pounds-last-year-And-i​ts-on-internet-so-you-know-it-has-to-b​e-true#new
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I feel like I've lived my whole life for this fabulous moment.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA "Luke Hemsworth rock various "dad bod" forms at the beach"

A Hemsworth. Dad bod. Yeah.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

brap: I feel like I've lived my whole life for this fabulous moment.


Join the club...no, wait, don't do that, you'll be tempted to workout and ruin your sexy dad bod.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WalkingCarpet: Sex?  What is that?

/married


It's like masturbation but with a partner.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How about "granddad bods"?
Please hurry with the assessment as it really hurts my back trying to suck in the beer gut.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Peter Weyland: Myrdinn: So... switch from okcupid to dating.com?

OkCupid was actually pretty good for finding dates in the early 2000s.  It's been a dumpster fire for at least a decade, unfortunately.

Still better than PoF though.


Met my wife on OKCupid 9 years ago, been married for 4 years as of exactly today.

/yes this is just an excuse to mention my anniversary
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hmm, I've been doing this wrong then.

I haven't been this slim in over 25 years.
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Any port in a storm, any stiffy in solitude.

Non dad-bods have been going to the gym and spring break gatherings, might as well have "Plague" tattooed on their foreheads ("Plaque" if you get your ink from a joker).
Dad-bods indicate a year of monogamy (or celibacy).
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In the Land of the Morbidly Obese, the man with the Dad Bod is King.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x500]


And didn't the last thread confirm that "Dad bod" for this survey meant "not completely chiseled"? Because there's a huge chasm between the two.
 
SeaMan Stainz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good thing i just started to eat microwave burritos again
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Because there's a huge chasm between the two.


That's not a chasm, that's a fat fold.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The 10 still isn't going to chase a 5. It just means the 6 is now ok with a 4.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Anecdotally, this has been working out for me.

I'm punching absurdly over my vagina weight class right now. I'm sure that will end come summer.


Farky updated to "Vagina puncher."
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Anecdotally, this has been working out for me.

I'm punching absurdly over my vagina weight class right now. I'm sure that will end come summer.


How did you manage to weigh your vagina independently?
 
gbv23
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x500]

And didn't the last thread confirm that "Dad bod" for this survey meant "not completely chiseled"? Because there's a huge chasm between the two.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

outtatowner: HotWingConspiracy: Anecdotally, this has been working out for me.

I'm punching absurdly over my vagina weight class right now. I'm sure that will end come summer.

How did you manage to weigh your vagina independently?


you put it in water and then measure what's displaced.
 
tdyak [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Married with children...so this article doesn't apply to me.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: The 10 still isn't going to chase a 5. It just means the 6 is now ok with a 4.


Fark it I was told there would be no math on my personal erotica site!
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Klivian: Peter Weyland: Myrdinn: So... switch from okcupid to dating.com?

OkCupid was actually pretty good for finding dates in the early 2000s.  It's been a dumpster fire for at least a decade, unfortunately.

Still better than PoF though.

Met my wife on OKCupid 9 years ago, been married for 4 years as of exactly today.

/yes this is just an excuse to mention my anniversary


Well, happy anniversary!
 
lefty248
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And I have lost my man boobs with the weight I've lost over the last year. Timing is everything.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Salmon: outtatowner: HotWingConspiracy: Anecdotally, this has been working out for me.

I'm punching absurdly over my vagina weight class right now. I'm sure that will end come summer.

How did you manage to weigh your vagina independently?

you put it in water and then measure what's displaced.


I wasn't asking about the rubber one from the internet store. You can just look up product shipping weight for that. But how does one weigh ones' own to compare to the vagina punching index? Because vagina punching index is mystifying me. I don't own my own vagina to weigh, but still, vagina punching index sounds alluring.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*whip crack* Back! Back you shameless hussies! Stop grabbing at my beer belly!
*whip crack* Back I say! Leave me to my 35+ year old computer in peace!

Christ it's getting so a guy can't get out of his Man Cave Basement safely anymore.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

outtatowner: HotWingConspiracy: Anecdotally, this has been working out for me.

I'm punching absurdly over my vagina weight class right now. I'm sure that will end come summer.

How did you manage to weigh your vagina independently?


Complex series of ropes and pullies.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: outtatowner: HotWingConspiracy: Anecdotally, this has been working out for me.

I'm punching absurdly over my vagina weight class right now. I'm sure that will end come summer.

How did you manage to weigh your vagina independently?

Complex series of ropes and pullies.


Ah...right. I remember that problem from freshman mechanics.
 
Klivian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mofa: Klivian: Peter Weyland: Myrdinn: So... switch from okcupid to dating.com?

OkCupid was actually pretty good for finding dates in the early 2000s.  It's been a dumpster fire for at least a decade, unfortunately.

Still better than PoF though.

Met my wife on OKCupid 9 years ago, been married for 4 years as of exactly today.

/yes this is just an excuse to mention my anniversary

Well, happy anniversary!


It's the perfect Fark love story. I'm a larger dude (though I've lost a lot of weight since the pandemic hit), so I had to make sure my introductions were worthwhile. Can't go around looking like me and just go "Hey, wanna smash?" She had a list of TV shows on her profile, one of which was Firefly, so I made sure to include the line that I was looking for "A Zoe to go with my Wash." (Heard the one about how Reavers clean their spears?)

We have a cat named Zoe now.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Girls want a dude who's gonna be easy, and do what they want.  Dad-bod is just about the right mix of humility and stamina, and being ready to have some fun.  It'll be fine.  Just make sure everyone showers first.   And make them use soap and brush their teeth.  Maybe even gargle and floss.
 
