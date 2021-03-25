 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Offering a minor family member cigarettes, alcoholic beverages, and methamphetamine is a good way to get police to find that pipe bomb on your dresser. So don't, mm-kay?   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cameron County....the least populated county in Pennsylvania, and nothing but woods there.
 
stuffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What kind of parents would let this guy near their kids? Don't care if he is family.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meanwhile my cousin who was selling marijuana snitched me out to my aunt. WTF? So confused.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So the kids ratted him out?

Nice.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Meanwhile my cousin who was selling marijuana snitched me out to my aunt. WTF? So confused.


I'm confused
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"According to the charges filed by police, this device was in close proximity to where the family members slept. "

Where the hell else is one supposed to keep one's explosive devices?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: waxbeans: Meanwhile my cousin who was selling marijuana snitched me out to my aunt. WTF? So confused.

I'm confused


I wouldn't have snitched out anyone offering me drugs is my point.

And also why the hell did my cousin check with his mom before hooking me up with some weed what an asshole
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's a nice shard on the left in the picture.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Cameron County....the least populated county in Pennsylvania, and nothing but woods there.


And the average IQ of a light bulb.  Just before my now ex-wife and I got married, we got caught up being sandwiched between a couple of cars full high school punks from there.  They did this on purpose.  She was freaking out, and I was considering the kind of car punting that Joey Logano deserves.  I made the tactical error of going for the one lane bridge, and we got boxed in.  She's screaming at 911 to send help.  They got out and started yelling as they approached us, and some kid says, "Hey, wrong guys."  They got into their cars and drove off, without realizing that full descriptions of their cars were phoned in.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Cameron County....the least populated county in Pennsylvania, and nothing but woods there.


No, they obviously got rednecks too
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Similar thing happened to me as a child.  I refused their offers of ingesting illegal substances and was banished from my family for not smoking the devil's lettuce (weed) or dancing with the white lady (cocaine.)  This is why I went into law enforcement.  They're my family now, and I will arrest and beat the hell out of drug pushers until the day I retire.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Declassify Issue: waxbeans: Meanwhile my cousin who was selling marijuana snitched me out to my aunt. WTF? So confused.

I'm confused

I wouldn't have snitched out anyone offering me drugs is my point.

And also why the hell did my cousin check with his mom before hooking me up with some weed what an asshole


Put the pipe down
 
