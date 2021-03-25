 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   13 and 15-year old girls use stun gun on DC Uber Eats driver in attempted carjacking that leaves the car overturned and the driver dead. Playing GTA sure was different when I was growing up   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's stories like this that remind me of that scene between Carlito and Kleinman when Carlito finds out about the whole scheme.

Those two farking morons just threw away their lives because they thought it was cool to be thug.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GTA when I was growing up:


static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, you know.  LARP.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jeez, only a condolence from Uber - not even a voucher or something?  Cold and heartless.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hope they gave him 5 stars (Posthumously)
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Girls will be girls.

Insert shoulder shrug guy jpg here.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Were they trying to impress Slenderman?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Seriously, though, what's up with the carjackings lately? Of all the ways to steal from people, wtf are carjacking seemingly off the charts right now? Did someone update the street gang SOP or something?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Noooo it's not our society that's sick and violent, it's the guns.

/sarcasm
 
Snort
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Such a shame.  DC is such a nice town outside the tourist areas.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Noooo it's not our society that's sick and violent, it's the guns.

/sarcasm


Ban tasers.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Noooo it's not our society that's sick and violent, it's the guns.

/sarcasm


Yeah the society that is sick and violent needs to be armed.

farking moron.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cman: GTA when I was growing up:


[static.wikia.nocookie.net image 591x443]


GTA when I was growing up:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's a carjacking epidemic going on in DC right now. Teens doing it for "fun." Not too fun for the victims, especially when they die like this guy.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Noooo it's not our society that's sick and violent, it's the guns.

/sarcasm


Your guns, much like your sister, won't sleep with you.
 
ifky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
playplex.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Kit Fister: Noooo it's not our society that's sick and violent, it's the guns.

/sarcasm


You're just angry that the 13 year-old couldn't get a gun. What kind of country are we living in? Let kids be kids... And arm them.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Seriously, though, what's up with the carjackings lately? Of all the ways to steal from people, wtf are carjacking seemingly off the charts right now? Did someone update the street gang SOP or something?


People are tired of being cooped up, obviously, and just want to get out of town for a bit.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It wasn't called GTA when I was growing up, however, I can relate:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Seriously, though, what's up with the carjackings lately? Of all the ways to steal from people, wtf are carjacking seemingly off the charts right now? Did someone update the street gang SOP or something?


Lots of carjackings here in Columbus lately, really vicious too, with old ladies and dogs yanked out of cars and left on the ground. And shootouts at the mall, the good mall even.
 
OneCrazyIvan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So... what kind of restorative justice is appropriate here? They are only 13 and 15, clearly incapable of understanding the severity of their actions, a victim of the COVID environment and their upbringing, and have suffered some form of ageist/sexist/racist upbringing and jail time would not bring back the dead or teach them anything. Instead they would become part of the system and a further drag on society.

I'd say send them home to their rooms and write an essay on why what they did was wrong.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dems will work their butts off to see that these two go free so the can groom their voting base.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Trash kids, trash parents.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah because after I try to car jack someone I stick around?
AND, who's saying it was an carjacking?
The dead man? WTF?
 
Tman144
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Dems will work their butts off to see that these two go free so the can groom their voting base.


As opposed to Republicans, who profess to follow Jesus, but don't believe a 13 year old can be redeemed.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Remember this the next time "a teen" gets arrested or shot.  There are a lot of them out there that are just broken.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Snort: Such a shame.  DC is such a nice town outside the tourist areas.


You say that sarcastically but it's true.

It's not 1990 anymore, big cities aren't graffiti-patina'ed slums anymore.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: The Pope of Manwich Village: Seriously, though, what's up with the carjackings lately? Of all the ways to steal from people, wtf are carjacking seemingly off the charts right now? Did someone update the street gang SOP or something?

Lots of carjackings here in Columbus lately, really vicious too, with old ladies and dogs yanked out of cars and left on the ground. And shootouts at the mall, the good mall even.


Minneapolis carjackings are up 300%+ year-over-year. It's to the point where MPD had to enlist the State Patrol helicopter to hover over the city off/on for weeks, resulting in something like 40 arrests. They got a group of 6 guys in St. Paul for committing 3 carjackings in a single day.
 
T Baggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Those two farking morons just threw away their lives because they thought it was cool to be thug.


Probably just threw away a couple years of their lives, since they're minors. They might have bad lives after incarceration, but they were probably destined for bad lives anyway.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OneCrazyIvan: So... what kind of restorative justice is appropriate here? They are only 13 and 15, clearly incapable of understanding the severity of their actions, a victim of the COVID environment and their upbringing, and have suffered some form of ageist/sexist/racist upbringing and jail time would not bring back the dead or teach them anything. Instead they would become part of the system and a further drag on society.

I'd say send them home to their rooms and write an essay on why what they did was wrong.


If a 15 yo can't understand the act of murdering, is there ever a chance that 15yo will ever?  Or is someone who by the age of 15 is still unable to understand their own murderous action a broken mind that should be locked up in  solitary for life, to keep the rest of us safe from this "person" who has no ability to understand their actions?  For whatever reasons.

I didn't create this murder child, and I don't want to be murdered by her or him or ze.  And I have little faith that any system, even the "right" one will fix the murder child.  So our best bet to keep the rest of us safe, is to lock them up for life.  Or bring back exile (through our politicians passing legislation) And make Antarctica a prison colony.  Let the murderers who do not have a reasonable chance of being fixed fend for themselves in a dry valley somewhere down south.
 
alitaki
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: It's stories like this that remind me of that scene between Carlito and Kleinman when Carlito finds out about the whole scheme.

Those two farking morons just threw away their lives because they thought it was cool to be thug.


fark. Now I want to watch Carlito's Way and it's not streaming on any service I already pay for. :(
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: It's stories like this that remind me of that scene between Carlito and Kleinman when Carlito finds out about the whole scheme.

Those two farking morons just threw away their lives because they thought it was cool to be thug.


No, not really. In DC, Murder 2 has a median sentence of 9 years (p.38 numbered, at the bottom).

On top of that, DC and Baltimore are very lenient on juvenile offenders (a bill was just introduced in the Maryland state government to ban charging those 13 and under with crimes). On top of that, these are females. I'd be quite surprised if they served even five years.

And now with the advent of "restorative justice" and other non-penalizing responses to crime, they may avoid jail altogether. Would not be surprising at all.

Of course, that older guy out there busting his ass, working and adding value - too bad, tough sh•t for him and his family, thoughts and prayers. And for others like him who might be targeted going forward.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA:Uber offered its condolences to Anwar's family in a statement. "We are devastated by this tragic news and our hearts go out to Mohammad's family during this difficult time," the statement said.

Hearts going out don't pay funeral expenses, a-holes.

If you weren't brazenly exploiting the independent contractor loophole you'd be liable for some of these expenses, given he essentially died at work because of risk that his job placed him in.
 
T Baggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Seriously, though, what's up with the carjackings lately? Of all the ways to steal from people, wtf are carjacking seemingly off the charts right now? Did someone update the street gang SOP or something?


Could be a normal surge in desire to steal cars due to economics, combined with greater technological hurdles to stealing unattended cars. Except for the airhead victims who leave their car-starting key fobs in their cars...I've read car thefts are up over 30% this year because of that, though a lot of them are just for one-time joy rides. Professional car thieves are getting better at reprogramming fobs and reprogramming ignition systems, so they don't need to carjack anyone, but there will always be idiots like these kids.
 
Short Victoria's War [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: Dems will work their butts off to see that these two go free so the can groom their voting base.


That's
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't know but that actually looks like a pretty good job of parallel parking.

media4.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The fifteen-year-old ought to know better and should be treated as an adult.  Electrocute her as punishment for her crimes.

The thirteen-year-old might be salvageable.  Make her watch the 15-year-old die to ensure she learns the consequences of poor choices.
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: The Pope of Manwich Village: Seriously, though, what's up with the carjackings lately? Of all the ways to steal from people, wtf are carjacking seemingly off the charts right now? Did someone update the street gang SOP or something?

Lots of carjackings here in Columbus lately, really vicious too, with old ladies and dogs yanked out of cars and left on the ground. And shootouts at the mall, the good mall even.


Keep yo damn doors LOCKED
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 620x413]


worth noting that statistically, the delivery driver is many times more likely to die on the job.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cman: GTA when I was growing up:


[static.wikia.nocookie.net image 591x443]


GOURANGA!!!!
 
Trik
‘’ 1 minute ago  
JFC WTF is wrong with people.
 
