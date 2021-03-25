 Skip to content
 
(Detroit Free Press)   Fancy Detroit restaurant doesn't want your hoodie-and-sweatpants nor your dank-stank in their dining room   (freep.com) divider line
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why won't they tolerate my culture?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


the caucasian club?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't dis my heritage man!
 
detroitdoesntsuckthatbad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fancy dining establishment has a dress code.  All this and Andy Rooney tonight on 60 Minutes.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Most importantly, if you smell like marijuana don't even think of stepping inside the Caucus Club,"

Guess what I am doing right this very second. Good luck enforcing that!
 
the_peddler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sboukis added that "people that are dressed up generally don't want to be around people with ball caps and whatnot. It's just the case. I didn't make the rules."


Yes, yes you did. What an ass.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine.  Keep your drunken, swill smelling reprobates out of our dispensaries.

Weed Snobs
Youtube RNEdAs1b5CU
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: "Most importantly, if you smell like marijuana don't even think of stepping inside the Caucus Club,"

Guess what I am doing right this very second. Good luck enforcing that!


Why would this be hard to enforce?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on how Farkers describe Detroit, I'm imagining that fine dining means that the windows are bullet proofed.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: [Fark user image image 435x250]


That was a great scene.

"They don't sell hot dogs here."
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a time and place for everything. When my friends and I would smoke out and we're all in our tshirt/jeans/sneakers uniform of the day we had no shortage of places that welcomed us. We didn't go to clubs or restaurants like the Caucus Club though. That's just being a jerk to show at a place like that when you aren't dressed appropriately and everyone can smell weed on you.
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark! There go my plans to debut my Rasta Minions sweatshirt at dinner tomorrow night.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are drug rugs okay?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just raise the prices.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People still live in farking Detroit?

Also I'd love to move to Auburn hills.
Anyone but anyone want to buy a house and rent me a room?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for the sake of fellow guests, don't come in the joint smelling like you just partied with Harold and Kumar or reveled in Cheech and Chong's "Up in Smoke," another famed stoner comedy movie.

If you have to specify it's a famed movie, how famed could it be?
 
Albinoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you go to a suit and tie restaurant a large portion of the bill is basically to tell you to wear a suit and tie. Dont buy the food other restaurants can make cause i guarantee the steak will seem like a ripoff. Also, Im a marijuana cultivator and i hate it when people bring weed everywhere. Its no different than walking around with a 6-pack of beer.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the day I bartended at multiple locations for a certain national chain. When I bartended downtown? They would never stock Hennessy. For... well... reasons.

Also only location that would have an armed off clock cop in the restaurant on certain days, and the only place I ever saw people rolling blunts and joints.

It was... fun walking up to those tables and pointing out the nice man working a second gig with a gun on his hip... and you're rolling blunts in the open and laughing about it.

Of course after that stuff. Whenever I had tables or customers come in smelling like they hotboxed the car I always introduced myself "Hi I'm Axe I'll be your server/bartender this evening, smells like you're having a good night!"

It was funny as hell to watch people scurry off.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbaggins: MythDragon: "Most importantly, if you smell like marijuana don't even think of stepping inside the Caucus Club,"

Guess what I am doing right this very second. Good luck enforcing that!

Why would this be hard to enforce?


How are they going to stop me from thinking about it?
Or is that.... that's what the covid shots are for!
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You'd think some restaurants would lose the 'tude after the hit so many of them took during the pandemic.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nobody wants to buy your drugs here, Louie.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Albinoman: If you go to a suit and tie restaurant a large portion of the bill is basically to tell you to wear a suit and tie. Dont buy the food other restaurants can make cause i guarantee the steak will seem like a ripoff. Also, Im a marijuana cultivator and i hate it when people bring weed everywhere. Its no different than walking around with a 6-pack of beer.


Clearly you're not a fan of trailer park boys
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Birnone: There is a time and place for everything. When my friends and I would smoke out and we're all in our tshirt/jeans/sneakers uniform of the day we had no shortage of places that welcomed us. We didn't go to clubs or restaurants like the Caucus Club though. That's just being a jerk to show at a place like that when you aren't dressed appropriately and everyone can smell weed on you.


Yeah, it's not hard to understand that there are some places that you dress up for, there are plenty of places to go when you dress down... I mean, it makes a great movie trope, but in reality, there's nothing wrong with places that have a dress code. Hell, that's an indicator of whether I can afford the place on a whim or if I have to plan ahead and save up some money for a special occasion.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They better let me in. I'm Gabe Froman, the Sausage King of Detroit.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Its no different than walking around with a 6-pack of beer.

A 6 pack doesn't fit in my pocket, or I would. You're pretty judgemental for a farking drug dealer I gotta say.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I refuse to join any club that would have me as a member.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There used to be a nice bar in Ferndale with a dress code.  Pretty much casual, no jeans.  If you had your phone out, you were asked to put it away.  The drinks were $15 and above and very good.  It was seating room only and I always felt lucky when we could get in.  It was nice to have an environment where people looked nice and at each other.

But, it changed and went to some kind of dank tiki theme last time I went.  People still seem to like it, but I had some great dates at that place with my then girlfriend, now wife.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

the_peddler: Sboukis added that "people that are dressed up generally don't want to be around people with ball caps and whatnot. It's just the case. I didn't make the rules."


Yes, yes you did. What an ass.


I'm trying to imagine the world where I care what someone else is wearing in a restaurant. Especially a hat? I know people are assholes and this doesn't surprise me but still. What a bunch of assholes.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Edibles are the way if you have to be around people and want to maintain some credibility.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Most restaurateurs I know are just happy to have customers returning, and don't care much about what they look like.

But if the Caucus Club is doing so well that it can afford to be picky, so be it.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"What bothers Sboukis the most is when people tell him that this is the new normal."

The "new normal" is shiat. It's downright depressing to watch a video like the 1906 Trip Down Market Street and notice that every single person along a busy street would be considered uncommonly "classy and dignified" on the same street today, moreso than about 90% of folks today. They lived 115 years ago in a dusty city at the ends of the earth, and yet we'd overwhelmingly look like uncultured boors to them.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "What bothers Sboukis the most is when people tell him that this is the new normal."

The "new normal" is shiat. It's downright depressing to watch a video like the 1906 Trip Down Market Street and notice that every single person along a busy street would be considered uncommonly "classy and dignified" on the same street today, moreso than about 90% of folks today. They lived 115 years ago in a dusty city at the ends of the earth, and yet we'd overwhelmingly look like uncultured boors to them.


Meh. I stick to black never goes out of style.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "What bothers Sboukis the most is when people tell him that this is the new normal."

The "new normal" is shiat. It's downright depressing to watch a video like the 1906 Trip Down Market Street and notice that every single person along a busy street would be considered uncommonly "classy and dignified" on the same street today, moreso than about 90% of folks today. They lived 115 years ago in a dusty city at the ends of the earth, and yet we'd overwhelmingly look like uncultured boors to them.


Apparently asking people to clean up and not stink is a bigger injustice than a million Slaverycaust 9/11s.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Most restaurateurs I know are just happy to have customers returning, and don't care much about what they look like.

But if the Caucus Club is doing so well that it can afford to be picky, so be it.


It may be that that's why people want to return to such a place.  It's not a "chore" to put forth a little effort to be presentable.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "Most importantly, if you smell like marijuana don't even think of stepping inside the Caucus Club,"

Guess what I am doing right this very second. Good luck enforcing that!


Stepping inside their club?
 
wxboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: People still live in farking Detroit?

Also I'd love to move to Auburn hills.
Anyone but anyone want to buy a house and rent me a room?


Auburn Hills has no soul.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Considering the several generations of people who are resurrecting Detroit and very happy with their legal marijuana, this seems like a pretty dumb hill to die on.

And that's even before we discuss that the owner of a _restaurant_ doesn't want folks with munchies coming in?

Ok boss.  Good luck you ya' with that
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "What bothers Sboukis the most is when people tell him that this is the new normal."

The "new normal" is shiat. It's downright depressing to watch a video like the 1906 Trip Down Market Street and notice that every single person along a busy street would be considered uncommonly "classy and dignified" on the same street today, moreso than about 90% of folks today. They lived 115 years ago in a dusty city at the ends of the earth, and yet we'd overwhelmingly look like uncultured boors to them.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Biledriver: Edibles are the way if you have to be around people and want to maintain some credibility.


Well, actually, the solution is to have access to high-grade all-natural oils without perfumes, fragrances, and additives and which can be used with a vape battery.   But of course that requires access to a legal and regulated state, or source of product from the same. 

I personally find "smoking" at the symphony really enjoyable.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: You'd think some restaurants would lose the 'tude after the hit so many of them took during the pandemic.


They may fear losing their previous clientele if they turn into an L.C.D. dump.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "What bothers Sboukis the most is when people tell him that this is the new normal."

The "new normal" is shiat. It's downright depressing to watch a video like the 1906 Trip Down Market Street and notice that every single person along a busy street would be considered uncommonly "classy and dignified" on the same street today, moreso than about 90% of folks today. They lived 115 years ago in a dusty city at the ends of the earth, and yet we'd overwhelmingly look like uncultured boors to them.


Were they actually more classy and dignified, or have we just transformed their general casual wear into something classy that it really wasn't?

I'm not 115 years old so I really cannot say, but fashion is arbitrary enough I can certainly imagine that being the case. Meanwhile, our poor have gotten poorer for my entire lifetime. I won't give anyone shiat about not buying more expensive stuff, ever.

When people don't have 500 bucks for emergencies, I don't demand they add a few more 3-figure outfits to their wardrobe.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like some of you have never eaten in an actual restaurant before.

These are places that don't usually have the words "Olive", "Garden", "Waffle", or "House" in their names.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Okay while this "Fancy" resteraunt obviously has a level of decorum they wish to maintain I think that right now they likely can ill afford to turn away customers.

Also that shot of the dining room does not say to me higher end dining establishment , if not for the table clothes i'd have thought it a quaint locally owned cafe.   if thats how it was decorated in 2017 it was outdated from the get go.  That said Detroit isn't exactly the most financially solid community right now so it may have been the right call in the location.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

grimlock1972: Okay while this "Fancy" resteraunt obviously has a level of decorum they wish to maintain I think that right now they likely cannot ill afford to turn away customers.

Also that shot of the dining room does not say to me higher end dining establishment , if not for the table clothes i'd have thought it a quaint locally owned cafe.   if thats how it was decorated in 2017 it was outdated from the get go.  That said Detroit isn't exactly the most financially solid community right now so it may have been the right call in the location.


FTFM
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: BigNumber12: "What bothers Sboukis the most is when people tell him that this is the new normal."

The "new normal" is shiat. It's downright depressing to watch a video like the 1906 Trip Down Market Street and notice that every single person along a busy street would be considered uncommonly "classy and dignified" on the same street today, moreso than about 90% of folks today. They lived 115 years ago in a dusty city at the ends of the earth, and yet we'd overwhelmingly look like uncultured boors to them.

Were they actually more classy and dignified, or have we just transformed their general casual wear into something classy that it really wasn't?

I'm not 115 years old so I really cannot say, but fashion is arbitrary enough I can certainly imagine that being the case. Meanwhile, our poor have gotten poorer for my entire lifetime. I won't give anyone shiat about not buying more expensive stuff, ever.

When people don't have 500 bucks for emergencies, I don't demand they add a few more 3-figure outfits to their wardrobe.


Cargo shorts and "shirt you needed to wash 3 days ago" typing detected.
 
GnuUzir
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: BigNumber12: "What bothers Sboukis the most is when people tell him that this is the new normal."

The "new normal" is shiat. It's downright depressing to watch a video like the 1906 Trip Down Market Street and notice that every single person along a busy street would be considered uncommonly "classy and dignified" on the same street today, moreso than about 90% of folks today. They lived 115 years ago in a dusty city at the ends of the earth, and yet we'd overwhelmingly look like uncultured boors to them.

[th.bing.com image 474x474]


Can I choose somewhere in the middle of that spectrum instead?
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: There used to be a nice bar in Ferndale with a dress code.  Pretty much casual, no jeans.  If you had your phone out, you were asked to put it away.  The drinks were $15 and above and very good.  It was seating room only and I always felt lucky when we could get in.  It was nice to have an environment where people looked nice and at each other.

But, it changed and went to some kind of dank tiki theme last time I went.  People still seem to like it, but I had some great dates at that place with my then girlfriend, now wife.


Oh, that 'speakeasy' on 9 Mile? There were too many pretentious hipsters for me.

wxboy: waxbeans: People still live in farking Detroit?

Also I'd love to move to Auburn hills.
Anyone but anyone want to buy a house and rent me a room?

Auburn Hills has no soul.


Seriously! What does Auburn Hills have that is any sort of draw? It's almost as bland as you can get.

/Royal Oak resident
 
