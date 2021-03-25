 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Suez canal captain Dick Johnson insists he wasn't "intentionally" charting an x-rated route before getting "C-blocked" by that shoreline. Suuuuure, bud   (huffpost.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
great prank, telling HARD A PORT in the middle of that canal
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just released:  The ship's navigation plan for this voyage:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not my problem if you see penises everywhere leave the rest of us out of it.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've seen how this one ends.

Oh No! I'm Stuck!
Youtube GlwA76GRQXU
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"I'd just sit there hours on end drawing dicks. I didn't know what it was. I couldn't touch the pen to the paper without drawing the shape of a penis."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's literally a dick in a butt. That is not an accident.
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's hilarious that this is spiking oil prices across the world.

That's a laugh-riot.

Sigh.
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe he was trying to evade the Penis Storm.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/penis
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You're telling me I'm going to be paying 3.50 for gas because you were trying to draw a penis?

I'm actually ok with that.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

wejash: It's hilarious that this is spiking oil prices across the world.

That's a laugh-riot.

Sigh.


*deep breath*
"When the oil hits the anus."
/how many years ago was that?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The shoreline pulled right out in front of him.  He had to swerve a couple of times before he hit it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wejash: It's hilarious that this is spiking oil prices across the world.

That's a laugh-riot.

Sigh.


WTI is down almost 5% today and 15+% from a week ago.
 
