(Vice)   Airport Rats is the reboot of Mallrats we've been waiting for   (vice.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope some parents, I don't care which ones, taught them to FEAR and RESPECT that autowalk!


/Used to do this when I was a teen.
//But we didn't have internet to tell everyone about it and we were GenX so no one cared.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's probably one of the cleaner places around, has good views, plenty of seating. Plus you can watch planes take off.

FFS why am *I* not doing this?

/note: that might be an I, it might be an l
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: I hope some parents, I don't care which ones, taught them to FEAR and RESPECT that autowalk!


/Used to do this when I was a teen.
//But we didn't have internet to tell everyone about it and we were GenX so no one cared.


our airport is on the dumpy northeast side of town... never thought of going there to hang out, because dumpy side.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Our "international" airport is so small, it's literally just one long concourse you can walk in maybe 5 minutes, so going there if you're not actually flying somewhere is dumb. Plus, that annoying manager at Hudson News keeps trying to screw girls on the rebound in a fairly uncomfortable place.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They better be careful. Airport loitering is a terminal illness.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll admit I did that in the 1990s, well before 9-11 when you could still wander the concourses without a ticket.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Oh sure, they can see the airplanes, but can they see the sailboat?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Our "international" airport is so small, it's literally just one long concourse you can walk in maybe 5 minutes, so going there if you're not actually flying somewhere is dumb. Plus, that annoying manager at Hudson News keeps trying to screw girls on the rebound in a fairly uncomfortable place.


Like the lavatory of a regional jet?
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
airports provide lots of stimulation

Yeah, just not the kind I'm into...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Oh sure, they can see the airplanes, but can they see the sailboat?


It's a schooner.

Is airport security that different in the UK? In the US there's the airline counter, luggage drop off, and maybe one coffee shop outside security. For everything else you need a ticket.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Last time I flew out off SFO, I had to drop off a friend in another terminal. I had bought a couple of pre-rolls and a really good 1/8th. I left most of the 1/8th in the AirBnB with a note (you're welcome next guest). The rest I smoked on a weird parking deck. I was so high I spent who knows how long on the bouncy moving walkway outside terminal security checkpoint. An employee eventually came to encourage that I come inside. There are better art airports but that terminal had lots of good art, some bad, and weird retro furniture. I hope to be high there again some day.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
As a true Mall Rat from about '89-'95 I can say for certain, no it isn't. I hate everything about hanging out in airports, especially during a layover.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is Vice trying to horn in on the NY Times "trend" pieces?
 
mike_d85
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But you don't get that thing of being aggressively pursued in airports by boys, like you do around town.


Don't worry, they published an article and made a thing out of it so now there's gonna be packs of creepy dudes wandering airports hitting on teen girls.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: airports provide lots of stimulation

Yeah, just not the kind I'm into...

[Fark user image image 400x303]


I call that getting the full Butterbean
 
mike_d85
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Is Vice trying to horn in on the NY Times "trend" pieces?


No this is still the Vice <drug> <demographic> of <location> articles, they just got more creative with the title.  It's the "psychedelics teens of the airport" article.
 
Salmon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
the drinks and food are shiatty and expensive and everyone's in a hurry so it's difficult to pull tail.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"The only time we got asked to leave is when we were having trolley races in the bit outside.""

And another thing goes on the Life's List....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd just like to say Gen Z is f*cking weird.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mike_d85: HotWingConspiracy: Is Vice trying to horn in on the NY Times "trend" pieces?

No this is still the Vice <drug> <demographic> of <location> articles, they just got more creative with the title.  It's the "psychedelics teens of the airport" article.


Good eye
 
sleze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: airports provide lots of stimulation

Yeah, just not the kind I'm into...

[Fark user image 400x303]


Ahh...doing the pokey pokey...

Remy: Do the TSA Pokey Pokey
Youtube hs5_jB46xQE
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The only airport I can remember being in is Newark and I dont see many people smiling and enjoying it...
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Around here, if you hang out in the terminal, even outside security, you're going to be flagged. And if it starts to look like you're not waiting for someone to arrive, one of the TSA goons, the people who couldn't pass the stringent mental stability requirements for police, will roll you up. And God help you if you're carrying an "edible," like the airhead in this article.
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: UberDave: I hope some parents, I don't care which ones, taught them to FEAR and RESPECT that autowalk!


/Used to do this when I was a teen.
//But we didn't have internet to tell everyone about it and we were GenX so no one cared.

our airport is on the dumpy northeast side of town... never thought of going there to hang out, because dumpy side.


Omaha?
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When you're a teenager and no one in the group has a car you hang out just about anywhere, especially in the dead of winter or summer. News at 11.
 
