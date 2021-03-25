 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   What a time to be alive. Unusual scent trifecta in play?   (vice.com) divider line
23
    More: Giggity, Odor, Olfaction, Perfume, VR headset, MILF smell, prototype scent generator, immersive porn visuals, VR porn  
•       •       •

968 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 25 Mar 2021 at 1:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading the article my 1st thought was that is nasty. Second thought was in all the "right" to work states why isn't prostitution included in that right.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Reading the article my 1st thought was that is nasty. Second thought was in all the "right" to work states why isn't prostitution included in that right.


"Right to work" means "no unions".  I am pretty sure prostitutes have never had unions.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't trust anybody to make erotic smells for me. Although I'm not completely averse to smelling say, 200 hot women to come up with a fragrance.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: eurotrader: Reading the article my 1st thought was that is nasty. Second thought was in all the "right" to work states why isn't prostitution included in that right.

"Right to work" means "no unions".  I am pretty sure prostitutes have never had unions.


There is a couple of unions for prostitutes in Europe. One is called the red thread if I remember correctly. Put their business cards in some people's pockets I disliked and knew their spouse would find.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And I'm sure everyone buying these has a VR player.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And here I went and invested all of my money in scratch and sniff VR porn...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What unusual cents may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

thank god, now I can finally complete my VR battle station with scene-appropriate scent misters
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I don't trust anybody to make erotic smells for me. Although I'm not completely averse to smelling say, 200 hot women to come up with a fragrance.


Imagine a cross between this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


and this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/that first picture took forever to find because I couldn't remember the name of the study
//if this works, then you will probably see video games hop on the bandwagon
///expect to see a lot more dockyards and fish markets in your first person shooters
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's cheaper ways.
img1.mashed.comView Full Size
 
fredsnake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
ask gyenth paltrow
 
Datanerd
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Superchunk - What a Time to Be Alive (Lyric Video)
Youtube D4XanEB6OzI


/Last concert I saw, November 2019.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

phalamir: eurotrader: Reading the article my 1st thought was that is nasty. Second thought was in all the "right" to work states why isn't prostitution included in that right.

"Right to work" means "no unions".  I am pretty sure prostitutes have never had unions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
International Union of Sex Workers

There was also a a union in Seattle for a bit. A documentary was made.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One more thing. This product line deserves the "Creepy" tag.
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
bleach, ass and sweat?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In one of the highly sexually explicit historical novels by Garry Jennings (Raptor), he compared the taste of cum to the taste of hazelnuts.

I had two immediate thoughts:

"Hmmm, very interesting," and "how would he know that?"
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Eau de Nata Lee

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hunter Biden's Laptop Case
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
*clicks link*

Yeah...if you use the scent "Teenage Dream" you should have to register with authorities...
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Virginia Slims and Bota Box.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You could also just plant some Linden trees.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
women will buy anything if the container is cute enough.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.