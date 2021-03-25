 Skip to content
(Patch)   Perhaps the shark had a hankerin' for hotdish and cheese curds?   (patch.com) divider line
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I don't know if it's just because of spring break of whatever, but the beach should be closed"

observer.comView Full Size
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You were told not to go on spring break...
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like hot dish and bad sports teams
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully Dad was not chumming the water this time.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The moment you step into the water, welcome to the food chain.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is Americas Australia.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about when the shark gets out of the water and bites someone, then make it news?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wegro: "I don't know if it's just because of spring break of whatever, but the beach should be closed"

[observer.com image 768x326]


WHAT'S THAT??  I CAN'T HEAR YOU OVER THAT SUIT!!!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Evil Mackerel: The moment you step into the water, welcome to a few steps further down the food chain.


FTFY
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeeeah, right.
 
J.Weise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has it been ruled out whether or not the shark may have just been really into brown showers?
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: How about when the shark gets out of the water and bites someone, then make it news?


At least a guest spot on Weekend Update
media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought they ate hotchip out of your ass?  Wait, sorry, that's the Millennial Hipster shark.
 
J.Weise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/h9c9gHA1gqQ
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: How about when the shark gets out of the water and bites someone, then make it news?


That was a real problem around 45 years ago.

Landshark - SNL
Youtube p_NS2H55dxI
 
