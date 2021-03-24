Yup, Florida

 Skip to content
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Later on, officers contacted the woman's mother who told them her daughter has a history of doing odd things and making bad decisions when she is high on drugs."

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She seems fun
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officials are primarily wondering what she ate and drank if she was actually down there for three weeks.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Officials are primarily wondering what she ate and drank if she was actually down there for three weeks.

[Fark user image image 350x210]


My guess is that those three weeks are calculated in meth-time.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: My guess is that those three weeks are calculated in meth-time.


Article says bf reported her missing 20 days ago.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is THIS another one? Or a repeat?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three weeks? Nah, I don't buy that.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to be a hardcore urban explorer when I was a teenager. I even used to carry a flashlight and extra batteries in my jacket in case I discovered an open storm drain or abandoned building. No graffiti though. We were pros. lol
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Lost In Your Sewer"
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Officials are primarily wondering what she ate and drank if she was actually down there for three weeks.

[Fark user image image 350x210]


You got poop don't ya
Youtube asXU7mO_H-Q
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Three weeks? Nah, I don't buy that.


If a bunch of mutated turtles and their rat friend can do it, surely meth-lady can too.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fzumrk: ParallelUniverseParking: Three weeks? Nah, I don't buy that.

If a bunch of mutated turtles and their rat friend can do it, surely meth-lady can too.


She didn't say that she didn't get pizza delivered.
It was grate.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Officials are primarily wondering what she ate and drank if she was actually down there for three weeks.

[Fark user image 350x210] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Resident Muslim: My guess is that those three weeks are calculated in meth-time.

Article says bf reported her missing 20 days ago.


My vote is that she spent 19.5 days in a meth house and then wandered into a storm drain.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm surprised the sewer isn't the first place you'd look for someone in Florida
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bf stuffed her down there while shes out of her gourd, reports her missing, thinking "that meth head will never get out of there"

/ surprise surprise
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Look at April O'Neil over here. Was she looking for Das Efx? Master Splinter? More like Mether Splinter, amirite?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
She dropped her drugs down the storm drain (or someone threw them down there) and she went in after them.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Headline didn't read, Partially Eaten By Alligators.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Officials are primarily wondering what she ate and drank if she was actually down there for three weeks.

d2w1le1t5r6d3w.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not a single Walter White "mental fugue" post? I was hoping for some more creative explanations.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: I used to be a hardcore urban explorer when I was a teenager. I even used to carry a flashlight and extra batteries in my jacket in case I discovered an open storm drain or abandoned building. No graffiti though. We were pros. lol


But did you carry a dog leash and a collar?
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They all float down there.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

veale728: foo monkey: Officials are primarily wondering what she ate and drank if she was actually down there for three weeks.

[Fark user image 350x210] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 480x267] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
apathy2673
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yup, Florida
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Three weeks.  Three weeks.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously, tho, it wasn't 3 weeks and she's clearly not entirely grounded in reality.
 
