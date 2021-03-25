 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2 hour serving of 80's alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Screaming Blue Messiahs, The Selecter, The Lines, and Ministry. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like pastFORWARD #203. Starts 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
26
    More: Live  
•       •       •

71 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 25 Mar 2021 at 12:20 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
good morning you beautiful lot
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
good afternoon
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hullo.
I am finally free of paint.
No idea how I managed to get it in my ear.
The Selecter huh? The ska continues from Tuesday.
Best get ready to skank
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good afternoon from New England.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good Morning Sir!!!

memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Good Morning Sir!!!

[memecreator.org image 360x400]


you should turn on the pre-game show. i've heard it's excellent :)
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: Good Morning Sir!!!

[memecreator.org image 360x400]

you should turn on the pre-game show. i've heard it's excellent :)


Got to work as hard as I can now, so I can take a 2 hour "Maintenance" in the Data Center. Blasting the greatest show on the airwaves while dancing around server racks. #itdirectorlife
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: Good Morning Sir!!!

[memecreator.org image 360x400]

you should turn on the pre-game show. i've heard it's excellent :)


whywouldyoudothat.jpg
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Good afternoon from New England.


Vermont here!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: Good Morning Sir!!!

[memecreator.org image 360x400]

you should turn on the pre-game show. i've heard it's excellent :)


Is it movie girl again?
Has she said IMAX yet?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xebec: Madison_Smiled: Good afternoon from New England.

Vermont here!


Former resident of Portsmouth, NH and UNH Grad in Fort Lauderdale.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well, if we're bragging (or apologi[s/z]ing) then, Chicago!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: pc_gator: Good Morning Sir!!!

[memecreator.org image 360x400]

you should turn on the pre-game show. i've heard it's excellent :)

Is it movie girl again?
Has she said IMAX yet?


not sure. pc_gator is gonna check in and give us a sitrep in a few.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

pc_gator: xebec: Madison_Smiled: Good afternoon from New England.

Vermont here!

Former resident of Portsmouth, NH and UNH Grad in Fort Lauderdale.


Lifelong resident of Connecticut, The No Eye Contact State.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's the Captain Obvious Show.

The movie theater is a better experience that watching a movie at home.

I'm not high enough for this show.
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pc_gator: xebec: Madison_Smiled: Good afternoon from New England.

Vermont here!

Former resident of Portsmouth, NH and UNH Grad in Fort Lauderdale.


We should lobby for some HSR.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i'm from....brace yourselves....SoCal. i know you're all shocked.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pc_gator: xebec: Madison_Smiled: Good afternoon from New England.

Vermont here!

Former resident of Portsmouth, NH and UNH Grad in Fort Lauderdale.


jasonvatch: Well, if we're bragging (or apologi[s/z]ing) then, Chicago!


Madison_Smiled: pc_gator: xebec: Madison_Smiled: Good afternoon from New England.

Vermont here!

Former resident of Portsmouth, NH and UNH Grad in Fort Lauderdale.

Lifelong resident of Connecticut, The No Eye Contact State.


Deepest, darkest Hungary here.
Balatonfured to be precise
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm trying to use this time before the show wisely, sitting in front of my Silver Surfer and prepping for class.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
@Pista  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balaton​f​%C3%BCred

Wow, what a beautiful spot. Jelly
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"IMAX" !
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pc_gator: "IMAX" !


Drink!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pc_gator: @Pista  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balatonf​%C3%BCred


ok, be honest, who here would have thought that our beloved pista lives in a "yachting destination"?
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lost Angeleno here...
 
xebec [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: @Pista  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Balatonf​%C3%BCred

ok, be honest, who here would have thought that our beloved pista lives in a "yachting destination"?


I wonder how he did in the beauty contest for first time visitors.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.