 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click2Houston)   Bank teller makes a withdrawal after he shows interest in the nude photos deposited on customers' phones   (click2houston.com) divider line
14
    More: Creepy, Police, Mobile phone, Victim, former Bank of America employee, Juan Esteban Ramirez, Mr. Ramirez's behavior, Cellular network, second felony charge  
•       •       •

419 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2021 at 2:15 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty ballsy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
who all takes n00dz of themselves?
why?

that's buts.
I mean nuts
i mean.

I'll come in again
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd be more worried about the Deposits....
 
the_rhino
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: who all takes n00dz of themselves?
why?

that's buts.
I mean nuts
i mean.

I'll come in again


I do.  That way when someone steals me phone all they'll get is pictures of my hog (macro shots)
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: who all takes n00dz of themselves?
why?

that's buts.
I mean nuts
i mean.

I'll come in again


To send them to others, one would assume.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I guess any job is a "position of power" if the news people want it to be.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I should start a phone fix company.
News paper cat jpg
 
pueblonative
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: I guess any job is a "position of power" if the news people want it to be.


That was the ADA, not the press.
 
Salmon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He's a looker!
 
Cormee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Are nude photos of yourself, something that go hand-in-hand with mobile phone ownership in the USA?
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: who all takes n00dz of themselves?
why?


I sort of understand the need for young women to do this. After all, they'll never look better.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All these women have nudes on their phones and the only ones I ever get sent are dick pics when someone mistakes me for a woman.

Sad.  Very sad.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

pueblonative: BlackWivesMatter: I guess any job is a "position of power" if the news people want it to be.

That was the ADA, not the press.


Why TF does the American Dental Association have any say in this?
 
MBooda
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Teller? I 'ardly know 'er.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.