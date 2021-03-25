 Skip to content
(ABC News)   (Makes finger quotes) "Concerned"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Prison, Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, Vladimir Putin, Russian prisoners, penal colony, Protest, Penal colony, recent weeks Navalny  
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The only treatment he had received so far was two tablets of ibuprofen.

That'll be $500.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, the air-quotes work if they are government appointed lawyers. Others they probably would be concerned.

/and if they were government appointed, he should be the concerned one, very much so
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA: Navalny said he had been examined by a doctor last Friday but was never told of his diagnosis. The only treatment he had received so far was two tablets of ibuprofen.

Jesus, if they had recommended a change of socks and to drink some water I would have wondered what Army medics were doing serving as civilian docs for the Russian government.

The specifics of the peacetime malady are beyond irrelevant, you're given ibuprofen along with being told to put fresh socks on/drink more water. Anything you can possibly think of and that is the reply you get.
 
