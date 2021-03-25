 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   "Arlington County police say a homemade sawed-off shotgun and two improvised explosive devices were located." While there's really no reason for explosive devices in anyone's home - What exactly is a 'homemade sawed-off shotgun'? Anyone?   (wusa9.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Simple. You buy a regular shotgun in the store, then take it home and bring it inside the dilapidated one-car garage (which has been taken over by tools and assorted boxes of junk) that stands surrounded by weeds in the backyard. There, preferably with one of the suspenders on your coveralls unhooked so that the flap hangs down by your waist to expose most of your chest, you light a cigarette and pour some bourbon into a dirty jar. You retrieve a slightly rusty hacksaw from the cluttered toolbench and, holding the shotgun across your lap (your coveralls stained by the grass and dirt you crawled through to evade earlier pursuit), you begin to saw at its barrel. You saw slowly and steadily, your head cocked far to one side, the smoke trailing a thin line to the cracked ceiling, your eyes far away. It's a montage playing through your mind right now, memories, all bad, of what brought you here, to this place, today. And certainties, also bad, of what is to come.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You saw off part of the barrel of a shotgun.  Seriously, do you understand words?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Aren't all sawed-off shotguns homemade?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Simple. You buy a regular shotgun in the store, then take it home and bring it inside the dilapidated one-car garage (which has been taken over by tools and assorted boxes of junk) that stands surrounded by weeds in the backyard. There, preferably with one of the suspenders on your coveralls unhooked so that the flap hangs down by your waist to expose most of your chest, you light a cigarette and pour some bourbon into a dirty jar. You retrieve a slightly rusty hacksaw from the cluttered toolbench and, holding the shotgun across your lap (your coveralls stained by the grass and dirt you crawled through to evade earlier pursuit), you begin to saw at its barrel. You saw slowly and steadily, your head cocked far to one side, the smoke trailing a thin line to the cracked ceiling, your eyes far away. It's a montage playing through your mind right now, memories, all bad, of what brought you here, to this place, today. And certainties, also bad, of what is to come.


You had me at dirty jar.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Simple. You buy a regular shotgun in the store, then take it home and bring it inside the dilapidated one-car garage (which has been taken over by tools and assorted boxes of junk) that stands surrounded by weeds in the backyard. There, preferably with one of the suspenders on your coveralls unhooked so that the flap hangs down by your waist to expose most of your chest, you light a cigarette and pour some bourbon into a dirty jar. You retrieve a slightly rusty hacksaw from the cluttered toolbench and, holding the shotgun across your lap (your coveralls stained by the grass and dirt you crawled through to evade earlier pursuit), you begin to saw at its barrel. You saw slowly and steadily, your head cocked far to one side, the smoke trailing a thin line to the cracked ceiling, your eyes far away. It's a montage playing through your mind right now, memories, all bad, of what brought you here, to this place, today. And certainties, also bad, of what is to come.


we've all ben there, man.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Aren't all sawed-off shotguns homemade?


It's like what we were taught in math: All sawed-off shotguns are homemade; but not all homemade shotguns are sawed-off.

Think about it.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bingethinker: Aren't all sawed-off shotguns homemade?


Technically yes. You can purchase a short-barrel shotgun, but you need some special permits. Since most gun places won't make those modifications without said permit (or without a shiat ton of money), you've gotta do it at home.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Simple. You buy a regular shotgun in the store, then take it home and bring it inside the dilapidated one-car garage (which has been taken over by tools and assorted boxes of junk) that stands surrounded by weeds in the backyard. There, preferably with one of the suspenders on your coveralls unhooked so that the flap hangs down by your waist to expose most of your chest, you light a cigarette and pour some bourbon into a dirty jar. You retrieve a slightly rusty hacksaw from the cluttered toolbench and, holding the shotgun across your lap (your coveralls stained by the grass and dirt you crawled through to evade earlier pursuit), you begin to saw at its barrel. You saw slowly and steadily, your head cocked far to one side, the smoke trailing a thin line to the cracked ceiling, your eyes far away. It's a montage playing through your mind right now, memories, all bad, of what brought you here, to this place, today. And certainties, also bad, of what is to come.


Close but nobody uses a hacksaw you get one o' they sawzall dealybobbers.
 
wantingout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
3/4 inch iron pipe slid inside a 1 inch iron pipe with a cap and nail threaded on the back end of it.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Groovy..
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: Pocket Ninja: Simple. You buy a regular shotgun in the store, then take it home and bring it inside the dilapidated one-car garage (which has been taken over by tools and assorted boxes of junk) that stands surrounded by weeds in the backyard. There, preferably with one of the suspenders on your coveralls unhooked so that the flap hangs down by your waist to expose most of your chest, you light a cigarette and pour some bourbon into a dirty jar. You retrieve a slightly rusty hacksaw from the cluttered toolbench and, holding the shotgun across your lap (your coveralls stained by the grass and dirt you crawled through to evade earlier pursuit), you begin to saw at its barrel. You saw slowly and steadily, your head cocked far to one side, the smoke trailing a thin line to the cracked ceiling, your eyes far away. It's a montage playing through your mind right now, memories, all bad, of what brought you here, to this place, today. And certainties, also bad, of what is to come.

Close but nobody uses a hacksaw you get one o' they sawzall dealybobbers.


Is it possible to wallow in pathos while using a sawzall?
 
xalres
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Simple. You buy a regular shotgun in the store, then take it home and bring it inside the dilapidated one-car garage (which has been taken over by tools and assorted boxes of junk) that stands surrounded by weeds in the backyard. There, preferably with one of the suspenders on your coveralls unhooked so that the flap hangs down by your waist to expose most of your chest, you light a cigarette and pour some bourbon into a dirty jar. You retrieve a slightly rusty hacksaw from the cluttered toolbench and, holding the shotgun across your lap (your coveralls stained by the grass and dirt you crawled through to evade earlier pursuit), you begin to saw at its barrel. You saw slowly and steadily, your head cocked far to one side, the smoke trailing a thin line to the cracked ceiling, your eyes far away. It's a montage playing through your mind right now, memories, all bad, of what brought you here, to this place, today. And certainties, also bad, of what is to come.


Tom Waits - What's He Building
Youtube qAkZT_4vL_Y
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Came for the gun-splainin' in the comments.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wasn't bought that way. Can't arrest anyone else for selling it.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's slow cooked, just like Grandma used to make.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's what you make with about $5 in parts from the hardware store so you can snag a $200 Visa gift card in a "no questions asked" gun buyback run by the local police and whatever charity is funding it:

alloutdoor.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A shotgun, made in your own home, that is then sawn down.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would assume that they are talking about an improvised pipe shotgun that has a barrel length of less than 18 inches.  Pipe shotguns are relatively easy to make, but don't run afoul of the ATF size and barrel length regulations.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They call them improvised explosive devices, but clearly he's been practicing.
 
Hallows_Eve [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Could be one of those 3D printer jobs, I suppose...
 
BitBasher [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bingethinker: Aren't all sawed-off shotguns homemade?


Not at all, there are many gun stores that will sell you a short barreled shotgun that they cut down professionally. Usually they replace or refinish the stock into a grip more suited for a short weapon and modify the sights to work properly on the new gun. After modification the gun requires the purchaser to apply for a tax stamp in order to legally receive it, much like purchasing a suppressor.

You can do a google search for "bear claw SBS" or "bear claw ou shotgun" to see examples. SBS is Side By Side and OU is Over Under, types of double barrel shotguns.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I imagine it involves a shotgun and a saw.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wantingout: 3/4 inch iron pipe slid inside a 1 inch iron pipe with a cap and nail threaded on the back end of it.


Basically, a 12 gauge zip gun.
 
