 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   UK government contractor provides UK kids with their own online, illegal child labor, tutors from Sri Lanka. No word on whether you can have them beaten if your snowflake fails maths   (theguardian.com) divider line
9
    More: Sick, Sri Lanka, Tutor, Teaching assistant, national tutoring programme, Colombo, Learning, India, Sri  
•       •       •

325 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2021 at 4:50 PM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and that country has one of my favorite non-American flags, too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The culprits should have to look into the eyes of this creature:

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The Department for Education announced the immediate suspension of the use of under-18s as tutors for the £350m national tutoring programme (NTP) after being approached about the revelations, and pledged a review of the use of overseas-based tutors in the coming year.

Even odds on whether this was a "HOLY SHIAT, WE DIDN'T KNOW!" suspension or a "HOLY SHIAT, WE DIDN'T KNOW YOU KNEW!" suspension...

Bet this is gonna look a bit odd given that the UK just told China to fark off on Monday & issued sanctions against them for, among other things, labor issues...
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Did they teach them Tamil Integers?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
England's been outsourcing their intellects to South Asia for a while now.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Meanwhile. In America, ESL kids was in special ed along with all kinds of other children with all kinds of issues. Jesus Christ that school district was the absolute worst crap ever.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Every person who has a job in "data science" right now better be paying attention.

In a few years your job will be done over Zoom by a 12 year old from southeast Asia making $2/hr
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Did they teach them Tamil Integers?


Fark user imageView Full Size

You should be malled for that joke. Wanna get Orange Julius?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Meanwhile. In America, ESL kids was in special ed along with all kinds of other children with all kinds of issues. Jesus Christ that school district was the absolute worst crap ever.


US exceptionalism, ladies and gentlemen!
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.