edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've seen this play out a few places. People confuse places they enjoy visiting with places they'd like to live. Then they move in and commence changing everything to be like where they came from. Then they wonder whatever happened to the interesting place that it used to be.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
After a few loops around the park, some drivers-most of them Black and Latino men

I think I see why these "professionals" have a problem.

In the words of my fellow native Mainers:  Go back to Bahstan, ya flatlandahs!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Additionally:  Indeed, at a recent gathering, a non-Hispanic white tenant had flagged two police vehicles and pleaded with officers to disband the celebration, calling it "scary." The officers eventually drove off without taking any action.

AAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!  A nice big F U from the Austin PD.  GOOD
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Austin hasn't been "weird" for well over a decade now.

Possibly closer to two decades, now that I think about it.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's only ok for white guys

Our Car Club by the Beach Boys
Youtube wfrSVGiB5e0
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

xanadian: Additionally:  Indeed, at a recent gathering, a non-Hispanic white tenant had flagged two police vehicles and pleaded with officers to disband the celebration, calling it "scary." The officers eventually drove off without taking any action.

AAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!  A nice big F U from the Austin PD.  GOOD


It sounds like an apartment complex just ordered an all-night mariachi band.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Californication.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bbb
 
Stratohead
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
someone tell those "Karens" to get back in their uHaul and keep driving south until they reach Sugarland.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: xanadian: Additionally:  Indeed, at a recent gathering, a non-Hispanic white tenant had flagged two police vehicles and pleaded with officers to disband the celebration, calling it "scary." The officers eventually drove off without taking any action.

AAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!  A nice big F U from the Austin PD.  GOOD

It sounds like an apartment complex just ordered an all-night mariachi band.


What a wonderful idea. Can they just play La Charreada over and over?
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"An electric blue vintage Cadillac"  Okay.  I don't care who they are, I want to talk to them.  I want a 74 trans am with an all-electric modern motor.  I will never own gas again after owning electric.  And, yes, I'm from the South if that means anything to you.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"One particularly vocal tenant, a non-Hispanic white woman with short blond hair who appeared to be in her fifties and refused to give her name,"

Karen. Her name is Karen.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
they should put up those 50 ft tall concrete walls you see lining highways. the ones where the cheapest worst land was bought up and someone put in 500 units and sold them for staggering money. then the rubes find out they can't sleep because of the highway noise. morans.

when I lived in NJ USA there was a guy who had a mansion built pretty much on top of a very old established salvage/recycle/waste center. then he complained about the aroma. douche.
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: "An electric blue vintage Cadillac"  Okay.  I don't care who they are, I want to talk to them.  I want a 74 trans am with an all-electric modern motor.  I will never own gas again after owning electric.  And, yes, I'm from the South if that means anything to you.


Obviously, I don't know color names...
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: "An electric blue vintage Cadillac"  Okay.  I don't care who they are, I want to talk to them.  I want a 74 trans am with an all-electric modern motor.  I will never own gas again after owning electric.  And, yes, I'm from the South if that means anything to you.


The color is electric blue.  It's not a blue Caddy that's also electric.

or

maybe it is.  DNRTFA (all of it anyway) coz I got pissed off at all the Karens and Chads in TFA.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
God. White people ruin everything.

This happened in the Montrose area of Houston which used to be a cool mostly gay party area. There were street festivals and the pride parade and lots of drugs and girls and music venues but its proximity to downtown began to attract suburban dick holes who moved in and complained until everything good about it was shut down.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A car club member spins his back tires-a practice known as a "burnout"-at a car club meet-up on Sunday, unleashing a cloud of white smoke. Some of The Weaver's residents say burnouts harm nearby trees and make it difficult for people to breathe.

*facepalm*
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh hell no, this isnt going to happen.
Just moved out of Texas because of the storm, and Im right up in L.A. now. Both Latino communities do not fark around, and as fractious as Texas history is, most Texans dont like people coming in and farking around with fellow Texans.

This is going to be hilarious.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: "An electric blue vintage Cadillac"  Okay.  I don't care who they are, I want to talk to them.  I want a 74 trans am with an all-electric modern motor.  I will never own gas again after owning electric.  And, yes, I'm from the South if that means anything to you.


Electric blue is the colour
LMAO
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: xanadian: Additionally:  Indeed, at a recent gathering, a non-Hispanic white tenant had flagged two police vehicles and pleaded with officers to disband the celebration, calling it "scary." The officers eventually drove off without taking any action.

AAAAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!  A nice big F U from the Austin PD.  GOOD

It sounds like an apartment complex just ordered an all-night mariachi band.


Why not.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Therion: Austin hasn't been "weird" for well over a decade now.

Possibly closer to two decades, now that I think about it.


The last cool thing I remember happening in Austin was The Ramones opening for Pearl Jam in 93'.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"One particularly vocal tenant, a non-Hispanic white woman with short blond hair who appeared to be in her fifties and refused to give her name, claimed that smoke from the tires was killing nearby trees and that traffic from the gathering would make it impossible for an ambulance to reach her in the event of a medical emergency (though two other roads to the apartment building remain accessible at all times). Another Weaver resident voiced more generalized criticism, calling the event a 'display of toxic masculinity.'"

lmao. Is this how white liberals rationalize their Karen-ing of poc?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gentrification must seem like a pretty sweet deal for everyone who isn't displaced by it.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jelly Bean Raider: "One particularly vocal tenant, a non-Hispanic white woman with short blond hair who appeared to be in her fifties and refused to give her name,"

Karen. Her name is Karen.


Ahhh. I see my work here is done.
(Dumps copied text in trash)
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xanadian: WhoGAS: "An electric blue vintage Cadillac"  Okay.  I don't care who they are, I want to talk to them.  I want a 74 trans am with an all-electric modern motor.  I will never own gas again after owning electric.  And, yes, I'm from the South if that means anything to you.

The color is electric blue.  It's not a blue Caddy that's also electric.

or

maybe it is.  DNRTFA (all of it anyway) coz I got pissed off at all the Karens and Chads in TFA.


Nope.  I deserve the humiliation.  lol.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Got them Ben Hur spokes
 
G. Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's also the people that move someplace when they're younger, then they get older and want everything that they moved there for shut down because they don't like the noise or crowds.

It's like, the noise and nightlife didn't change. You did. It's on you to move, not the places that have been there way longer than you (and that you literally moved there to be close to).
 
mekkab
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Therion: Austin hasn't been "weird" for well over a decade now.

Possibly closer to two decades, now that I think about it.


We've still got Portland to keep weird!

/...This comment is what's known as "The Setup" or "The Bait"
 
ifky
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As a white person I want it to be known that I find white people to be the worst.

/a guy posted in the forum for the township my parents live in asking who he can call about getting planes to stop flying over his house. Yes he was white.
 
lurkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

edmo: I've seen this play out a few places. People confuse places they enjoy visiting with places they'd like to live. Then they move in and commence changing everything to be like where they came from. Then they wonder whatever happened to the interesting place that it used to be.


New high(ish)-rent residents in the Soulard neighborhood in St Louis have the same reaction to Mardi Gras.
Everybody else: "sure buddy, we'll tell half a million drunks to keep it down and not whiz on the side of your house".
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: WhoGAS: "An electric blue vintage Cadillac"  Okay.  I don't care who they are, I want to talk to them.  I want a 74 trans am with an all-electric modern motor.  I will never own gas again after owning electric.  And, yes, I'm from the South if that means anything to you.

Obviously, I don't know color names...


My last civic was electric blue
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah this is straight up racism.

I would be farkin' thrilled to have an event like this going on in my neighborhood. My son would would go nuts. Post-COVID I'd bring the beer and check out the cars. I'm not even into cars at all, but it sounds like a real fun community event.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: xanadian: WhoGAS: "An electric blue vintage Cadillac"  Okay.  I don't care who they are, I want to talk to them.  I want a 74 trans am with an all-electric modern motor.  I will never own gas again after owning electric.  And, yes, I'm from the South if that means anything to you.

The color is electric blue.  It's not a blue Caddy that's also electric.

or

maybe it is.  DNRTFA (all of it anyway) coz I got pissed off at all the Karens and Chads in TFA.

Nope.  I deserve the humiliation.  lol.


What if it were an electric electric blue Caddy?

*scratches chin*
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: "An electric blue vintage Cadillac"  Okay.  I don't care who they are, I want to talk to them.  I want a 74 trans am with an all-electric modern motor.  I will never own gas again after owning electric.  And, yes, I'm from the South if that means anything to you.


Think the electric blue referenced the color.... but if you want an electrified classic vehicle, contact https://www.zelectricmotors.com/   in California.  They take tesla drive trains and stick 'em in - at the moment - classic german cars (since they all used the same clutch plate size).  I'd drop 'em a line and ask about what other cars they may be able to modify.
 
mekkab
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Nope. I deserve the humiliation. lol.


I still like your dream of olde sk00l style but with a modern, electric power plant...
 
JohnHall
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This struck me as amusing:

"[W]e should shut this thing down," a third resident, who blamed the lack of police response on the "idiotic" city council's decision to slash the Austin Police Department's budget,
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
NIMBYs: Scourge of anywhere remotely interesting.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When I moved into my home, the county has a right to farm ordinance which caused me to sign several pieces of paper where I acknowledged the agricultural history of the county, the fact that agriculture involves noise, odors, dust, etc. and since one of the reasons I like living here is because of the agriculture, I'm not allowed to complain about negative impacts of agriculture.

I really need to draft a model ordinance called "Right to Party."  The idea being certain districts of the city have various festivals, street performers, vendors, etc. that add to the life and vibrancy of that district. When you move in, you sign a piece of paper acknowledging Chicanos can gather in Chicano park and do Chicano things, some of which might be loud and awesome. If you move here, you were buying into the whole ecosystem.  Now get some Horchata at the taco truck and quit yer biatchin'.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

xanadian: WhoGAS: "An electric blue vintage Cadillac"  Okay.  I don't care who they are, I want to talk to them.  I want a 74 trans am with an all-electric modern motor.  I will never own gas again after owning electric.  And, yes, I'm from the South if that means anything to you.

The color is electric blue.  It's not a blue Caddy that's also electric.

or

maybe it is.  DNRTFA (all of it anyway) coz I got pissed off at all the Karens and Chads in TFA.


I would totally buy classic cars with electric motors installed.  I wonder if that is a thing, it would make for an interesting small business if feasible.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sir Paul: When I moved into my home, the county has a right to farm ordinance which caused me to sign several pieces of paper where I acknowledged the agricultural history of the county, the fact that agriculture involves noise, odors, dust, etc. and since one of the reasons I like living here is because of the agriculture, I'm not allowed to complain about negative impacts of agriculture.

I really need to draft a model ordinance called "Right to Party."  The idea being certain districts of the city have various festivals, street performers, vendors, etc. that add to the life and vibrancy of that district. When you move in, you sign a piece of paper acknowledging Chicanos can gather in Chicano park and do Chicano things, some of which might be loud and awesome. If you move here, you were buying into the whole ecosystem.  Now get some Horchata at the taco truck and quit yer biatchin'.


Brooklyn has one

Beastie Boys - (You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party) (Official Music Video)
Youtube eBShN8qT4lk
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bless his heart, white shoes kid is trying soo hard to blend in.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
NM Volunteer:

I would totally buy classic cars with electric motors installed.  I wonder if that is a thing, it would make for an interesting small business if feasible.

https://www.pcmag.com/news/forget-tes​l​a-why-classic-car-fans-pay-big-bucks-t​o-electrify-their-rides
 
mainsail
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Racists?
*clicks*
Racists.
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sir Paul: Now get some Horchata at the taco truck and quit yer biatchin'.


Best thing I have heard all day!!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: NM Volunteer:

I would totally buy classic cars with electric motors installed.  I wonder if that is a thing, it would make for an interesting small business if feasible.

https://www.pcmag.com/news/forget-tesl​a-why-classic-car-fans-pay-big-bucks-t​o-electrify-their-rides


I can't afford it, but I want it.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do whatever you want to your cars but why the stupid spiky wheels? It's right up there with pants that are only pulled barely up to your butt cheeks for stupidity.
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

xanadian: After a few loops around the park, some drivers-most of them Black and Latino men

I think I see why these "professionals" have a problem.

In the words of my fellow native Mainers:  Go back to Bahstan, ya flatlandahs!


It was a traditional Black and Hispanic neighborhood until the "New Austin" priced them out and ran off the local businesses. This is one of the few important holder overs from a city that just doesn't exist anymore. The New Austin is a city that just no longer tolerates Blacks, and Latinos.

Don't worry they will let you paint a mural telling the world that they totally love black and latinos rights.   Just you know don't live in your family homes and neighborhoods anymore, rich white racists need to bulldoze them and put up shiatty cardboard box condos.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: xanadian: WhoGAS: "An electric blue vintage Cadillac"  Okay.  I don't care who they are, I want to talk to them.  I want a 74 trans am with an all-electric modern motor.  I will never own gas again after owning electric.  And, yes, I'm from the South if that means anything to you.

The color is electric blue.  It's not a blue Caddy that's also electric.

or

maybe it is.  DNRTFA (all of it anyway) coz I got pissed off at all the Karens and Chads in TFA.

Nope.  I deserve the humiliation.  lol.


Your punishment shall be 1 month of TF.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Bless his heart, white shoes kid is trying soo hard to blend in.

[Fark user image 850x566]


He's probably packing the biggest pecker in the crowd.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Frankly, I would not want to live next to a park where cars gathered regularly to spin tires, race engines & blast music...... so I wouldn't buy there
I would, however, go & visit this event
 
