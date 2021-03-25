 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Hot news for Covid vaccinated Tennessee residents, the top strip clubs in Nashville are offering VIP life membership and promising you the party of a lifetime (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
9
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That sounds like a much better deal than the free gym membership for not getting it.
 
Prince Of Farkness
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So....how about free jabs for life?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Considering that they'll only jabbing the fat and elderly, they're looking to finalize that tab with the first strip tease.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Top strip clubs
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sniffer's Row converted to Pfizer's Row.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There is no vax in the Champagne Room.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: There is no vax in the Champagne Room.



Not a lot of teeth either, this being Nashville...
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm wishing I had several other vaccinations for my phone before I opened that site.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


I should move to Tennessee
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

