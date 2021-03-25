 Skip to content
(Guardian)   The Chinese embassy? Yeah, go down Hong Kong Road and turn at Tiananmen Square. If you arrive at Tibet Hill you went too far   (theguardian.com) divider line
16
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can you imagine if the Chinese did this to the British?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Can you imagine if the Chinese did this to the British?


It's funny how often this argument is made when the reality is "They wouldn't give a shiat, because they aren't 1% as paranoid, sensitive, and oppressive of their own people as China is."
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Can you imagine if the Chinese did this to the British?


That's like asking what atheists would do if Westboro hung an Android phone from a Transformer and called it an iPhone.

"Nobody cares. Good luck with that."
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before they burned everything and split the Chinese embassy in Houston used to be right in the middle of a gay/college party zone called Montrose. One night me and a buddy were walking by and I knocked on the door and when the guard answered I said, "Can we look at the buffet before you give us a table...?"
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

.            Haters be hatin' !
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Can you imagine if the Chinese did this to the British?


They'd be spoiled for choice, wouldn't they?
 
Danack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Can you imagine if the Chinese did this to the British?


We'd probably send someone along to the unveiling ceremony, who would give a speech apologising for Britain's past actions?

Oh no. Anyway.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Jolly good show sir, a completely futile gesture is exactly what's needed now to turn the tide of apathy.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Is this like when Americans say we should serve pork to Iraqi and Afghani POWs and rename their streets as GoatFarker Avenue?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: Is this like when Americans say we should serve pork to Iraqi and Afghani POWs and rename their streets as GoatFarker Avenue?


It wouldn't be out of the question if the Iraqi government was waging a Holocaust on swine and goats.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: It wouldn't be out of the question if the Iraqi government was waging a Holocaust on swine and goats.


I feel like that word has lost some of its power when people use it to refer to the same reeducation camps nearly every Chinese citizen went through a generation or two ago rather than the extermination camps of Poland, Rwanda, and Armenia. It's not like the Chinese are murdering them. They are just forcibly taking away their culture, which is what Mao did in his original Cultural Revolution. 

If you think the treatment of Uighurs is bad, you should've seen what they did with the landlords in the 1950s and 1960s.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: If you think the treatment of Uighurs is bad, you should've seen what they did with the landlords in the 1950s and 1960s.


Redistribution of wealth got messy?

/still learning chinese history
//watching this right now.
 
g.fro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Can you imagine if the Chinese did this to the British?


You never heard of Bobby Sands Street in Tehran, have you?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The story being told to Chinese citizens about Tienanmen Square is the only people killed were soldiers and police who had been tortured and burned alive by violent counter-revolutionaries.  Since there is no other information allowed, people believe it.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Can you imagine if the Chinese did this to the British?


Have you ever once said anything bad about China here on Fark? You're always sticking up for them or whatabouting something about how bad the USA is instead.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Nadie_AZ: Can you imagine if the Chinese did this to the British?

Have you ever once said anything bad about China here on Fark? You're always sticking up for them or whatabouting something about how bad the USA is instead.


Hey, that might be the price for actually getting access to internet pron.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

