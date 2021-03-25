 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   King County Sheriff's Office to pay $5M for shooting death of Tommy Le, in yet another case that proves the value of cameras so long as Pamela Anderson isn't involved   (kiro7.com) divider line
30
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cops LIED that he had a knife
Cops shoots him dead
Department (not murdering cop) give family money.
So we good now?

Lying sack of shiat pigs. But I repeat myself.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The value of cameras?
Taxpayers paid for the camera, taxpayers paid for the court case, taxpayers paid for the payout.

The cop goes free after murdering a man and doesn't pay a cent.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: The value of cameras?
Taxpayers paid for the camera, taxpayers paid for the court case, taxpayers paid for the payout.

The cop goes free after murdering a man and doesn't pay a cent.


I don't know why these people shoot up supermarkets when they could just join the force.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are these payments coming from insurance, the city's own coffers, or both?
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Cops LIED that he had a knife
Cops shoots him dead
Department (not murdering cop) give family money.
So we good now?

Lying sack of shiat pigs. But I repeat myself.


FTFA: Deputy Molina is still employed by the King County Sheriff's Office.

Why?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could be worse. That kid could still be alive and stuck in Burien.

/hop a Metro bus headed anywhere and never look back
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Investigators say Le had trace amounts of LSD in his system and was unarmed when shot in the back"


Only trace amounts? I assume it was more than that. He did so much LSD that the cops saw weapons that weren't even there.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
taking a settlement payout means you didn't seek actual justice.

We can go to court and make a reality of a wrongful death, and show evidence that maybe some of the cops have to be removed from the force, maybe even sent to jail.

Every time we "settle" what we're settle for is giving up on having justice for everyone.

When actual justice is served things can change for EVERYONE.
When you settle, the only thing that changes is how much money you and your lawyers have.
 
SweetMama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to read the whole damn article to figure out where this happened and what state King County is in, and I still don't know for sure but the last paragraph mentions the Washington  State supreme court. Pretty poor reporting by Alison Grande who left out that relevant fact.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The attorneys for the Le family say the results of the autopsy were not included in the investigation.

The shooting was found to be justified by the Force Review Board.

An independent investigation commissioned by the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight found serious gaps in the investigation. It criticized the King County Sheriff's Office for failing to acknowledge critical facts, including that Mr. Le was not advancing on the deputy who used deadly force.

In December 2020, a federal judge in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sanctioned the lawyers for King County and the deputy for "frivolous appeals." The judge said the lawyers wasted the court's time and resources and ordered them to pay court costs to Le's legal team, nearly $57,000.

Deputy Molina is still employed by the King County Sheriff's Office.

This happens all the f-ing time but we sloganed wrong so nobody has to do anything to correct it.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: Investigators say Le had trace amounts of LSD in his system and was unarmed when shot in the back"


Only trace amounts? I assume it was more than that. He did so much LSD that the cops saw weapons that weren't even there.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SweetMama: I had to read the whole damn article to figure out where this happened and what state King County is in, and I still don't know for sure but the last paragraph mentions the Washington  State supreme court. Pretty poor reporting by Alison Grande who left out that relevant fact.


First time on the internet?  All local news sites do that
 
sid244
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOOOLYYYY COOOOOW
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Interesting that article itself repeated what the police claim first and then the family's dispute and then the facts of the investigation. A proper article would start with "The police shot him twice in the back and then later claimed he had a knife"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Xai: The value of cameras?
Taxpayers paid for the camera, taxpayers paid for the court case, taxpayers paid for the payout.

The cop goes free after murdering a man and doesn't pay a cent.

I don't know why these people shoot up supermarkets when they could just join the force.


What if you want to shoot WHITE people?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just here to see how long it takes today's shartposting NPC+alts from the other threads to stumble in here with some "Hurrrr this is what happens when you defund the police durrrr" dreck.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Soup4Bonnie: The attorneys for the Le family say the results of the autopsy were not included in the investigation.

The shooting was found to be justified by the Force Review Board.

An independent investigation commissioned by the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight found serious gaps in the investigation. It criticized the King County Sheriff's Office for failing to acknowledge critical facts, including that Mr. Le was not advancing on the deputy who used deadly force.

In December 2020, a federal judge in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sanctioned the lawyers for King County and the deputy for "frivolous appeals." The judge said the lawyers wasted the court's time and resources and ordered them to pay court costs to Le's legal team, nearly $57,000.

Deputy Molina is still employed by the King County Sheriff's Office.

This happens all the f-ing time but we sloganed wrong so nobody has to do anything to correct it.


Great, blame the slogan instead of a grotesquely racist and fascist-supporting population. Yes, words are the problem.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The King County Sheriff's Office was ready and willing to try this case in a court of law. Although the parties do not agree on the fundamental facts of this case, we are pleased this settlement will allow everyone to avoid a difficult, and likely painful, trial"... and prevent the King County Sheriff's Office from being found "Guilty".
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: Just here to see how long it takes today's shartposting NPC+alts from the other threads to stumble in here with some "Hurrrr this is what happens when you defund the police durrrr" dreck.


I would like to think that even shiatposters would realize that the shooting occurred in 2017, but I would not be surprised to find I was wrong.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Gubbo: Xai: The value of cameras?
Taxpayers paid for the camera, taxpayers paid for the court case, taxpayers paid for the payout.

The cop goes free after murdering a man and doesn't pay a cent.

I don't know why these people shoot up supermarkets when they could just join the force.

What if you want to shoot WHITE people?


You gotta join one of the alphabet agencies if you're after that perk
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shooting was found to be justified by the Force Review Board.

Right.  So what's the 5 million dollars for?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Gubbo: Xai: The value of cameras?
Taxpayers paid for the camera, taxpayers paid for the court case, taxpayers paid for the payout.

The cop goes free after murdering a man and doesn't pay a cent.

I don't know why these people shoot up supermarkets when they could just join the force.

What if you want to shoot WHITE people?


High class white people, sorry off limits.

Drug dealer type white people, you're still fine. Just gotta pick the right part of the country
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"King County Sheriff's Office to pay..."

Like they passed a hat or something? LOL
 
Rozotorical
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

PluckYew: SpectroBoy: Cops LIED that he had a knife
Cops shoots him dead
Department (not murdering cop) give family money.
So we good now?

Lying sack of shiat pigs. But I repeat myself.

FTFA: Deputy Molina is still employed by the King County Sheriff's Office.

Why?


Because he murdered a minority. This puts him on the track for a promotion. It's just cop stuff.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The citizens seem to be paying a lot for cops committing crime.
More speed traps to fund this one!
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Soup4Bonnie: The attorneys for the Le family say the results of the autopsy were not included in the investigation.

The shooting was found to be justified by the Force Review Board.

An independent investigation commissioned by the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight found serious gaps in the investigation. It criticized the King County Sheriff's Office for failing to acknowledge critical facts, including that Mr. Le was not advancing on the deputy who used deadly force.

In December 2020, a federal judge in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals sanctioned the lawyers for King County and the deputy for "frivolous appeals." The judge said the lawyers wasted the court's time and resources and ordered them to pay court costs to Le's legal team, nearly $57,000.

Deputy Molina is still employed by the King County Sheriff's Office.

This happens all the f-ing time but we sloganed wrong so nobody has to do anything to correct it.

Great, blame the slogan instead of a grotesquely racist and fascist-supporting population. Yes, words are the problem.


You are making the same point as the other poster, which is that "words are the problem" is a bullshiat distraction that protects the status quo.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dear Dow Constantine,

No matter how you "reform" the inquest process, it won't help if an entire law enforcement department lies, then spends years trying to financially bankrupt those seeking justice in an attempt to deny due process.

This isn't about a "reformed inquest process," it's about the continued lack of basic goddamned ethics & morals in the King County Sheriff's Office. Even this settlement, years late and only after years of complete bullshiat on the part of the county (and state, I might add) protects the very officer who murdered Le.

People, not process, is the problem. Find better people, and you won't have to spend so much time dealing with scumbags in badges murdering folks & covering it up, or scumbags in ties spending years pulling bullshiat to protect scumbags in badges.

With warmest farking regards.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
*are the problem. Damn it...
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Require every cop in America to have at least a bachelors degree and 95% of this garbage would be done with.  All I see around here are 21 year old kids with full sleeve tattoos.  No education.   Uneducated with a gun is no way to go through life.
 
