(AutoBlog)   Big Red, who has been missing for 40 years, finally located. Someone apparently forgot to check the soft drink aisle   (autoblog.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2021 at 11:20 PM



ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm sure Fruit Stripe has breathed a sigh of relief
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
al.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Misogyny!"
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He's big big big
And he's red red red
And that's how he got the naaaame
Big red
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Came hoping this was a Welcome to Woop Woop reference. Leaving disappointed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
 It's a fascinating story that you absolutely must read in its entirety over on their site.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha: [al.com image 850x561]


Potty Talk ESPN Sportscenter Commercial
Youtube _4fJEP6xjBM
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is that what Subby's mom calls her marital aid?
 
xtalman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Here is the original rather long and rambling article.  Not a bad read but rambling.

https://www.thedrive.com/news/37925/w​e​-found-fords-incredible-turbine-powere​d-semi-truck-big-red-thats-been-lost-f​or-decades
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
so can we all kiss a little longer now?
 
