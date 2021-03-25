 Skip to content
 
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1968, the Wise Men brought gifts of Frankincense, Myrhh, and Get the Hell Out of Vietnam   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Jesus, Biblical Magi, Frankincense, Myrrh, gifts of the Wise Men, Christmas, Star of Bethlehem, account of wise men  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"You're f*cked Lyndy. Admit it."
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walter Cronkite deserved a big shout out on this subject.

https://blogs.uoregon.edu/frengsj387/​v​ietnam-war/
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
^^^ with video
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bob Macnamara flat out admitted the GOT incident never happened.

And he somehow was not charged with war crimes.

What a country!
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beach Party Vietnam
Youtube WWiXzlLGjxk
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
More likely, the heads of the Military-Industrial Complex sat LBJ down, turned off the lights, and from a film projector they brought with them, showed him footage of the JFK assassination, as seen from an angle never known before: the window next to where Lee Harvey Oswald was perched at the Book Depository.

And then the lights are brought back up, and one of them says "Okay, Mr President. You still want to quit Vietnam?"
 
whitroth
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 850x570]

"You're f*cked Lyndy. Admit it."


No, MacNamara f*cked him over. Then admitted it, before he died, in the nineties.
 
whitroth
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: More likely, the heads of the Military-Industrial Complex sat LBJ down, turned off the lights, and from a film projector they brought with them, showed him footage of the JFK assassination, as seen from an angle never known before: the window next to where Lee Harvey Oswald was perched at the Book Depository.

And then the lights are brought back up, and one of them says "Okay, Mr President. You still want to quit Vietnam?"


How amazingly stupid.

Look up "Tet offensive".
 
g.fro
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: More likely, the heads of the Military-Industrial Complex sat LBJ down, turned off the lights, and from a film projector they brought with them, showed him footage of the JFK assassination, as seen from an angle never known before: the window next to where Lee Harvey Oswald was perched at the Book Depository.

And then the lights are brought back up, and one of them says "Okay, Mr President. You still want to quit Vietnam?"


That's not even worth a funny.

There is a straight line from JFK assassination conspiracy theories and Q nonsense.
 
