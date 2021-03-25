 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1911, the Triangle Shirtwaist fire killed 146 workers, setting up the rise of democratic reforms and kicking off the long-running feud between Particle Man and Triangle Man   (history.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, subby? There was no "long-running feud" between Particle Man and Triangle Man. Triangle Man decisively won their first and only fight. And then when Person Man came along and wanted some of the same, Triangle Man gave him a beat down, too. The only contender still standing against Triangle Man is Universe Man, but Universe Man has never shown any interest in taking him on.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now we're right back where we've started. Obviously massively better off than they were, but we've given up so many of our protections, benefits, and pay...

Among other things...

toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

It is for this reason that I have submitted my grant request for funding in order to investigate the true history of the events transcribed in the historical record.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
On this day in history, in 1911...


Well, actually 'Yesterday in history, in 1911...
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I remember that day.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Added to this delinquency were Blanck and Harris' notorious anti-worker policies. Their employees were paid a mere $15 a week, despite working 12 hours a day, every day. When the International Ladies Garment Workers Union led a strike in 1909 demanding higher pay and shorter and more predictable hours, Blanck and Harris' company was one of the few manufacturers who resisted, hiring police as thugs to imprison the striking women, and paying off politicians to look the other way."

If we continue to allow Capitalism to consume our Government, we will see this happen again and again. History didn't end and this kind of thing didn't go away. For a time, the US had labor protections that were gained through mass labor demonstrations in the 1930s. Capitalists have chipped away at that, first destroying the socialist and communist parties through the Red Scare and other purges of the 1950s and 60s. They focused next on the labor unions, such as the miners' strike of 1977 and the Air Traffic Controllers strike in 1980. After that, they gave all the money to the wealthy in the mid 1980s so it could 'trickle down'.

Then they shipped jobs off shore via NAFTA and other 'free trade' agreements in the 1990s. We had the crash that blew away the Middle Class in 2008. Those responsible were rewarded by the Government for their theft. Citizen's United of 2010 fame really helped speed up the gravy train. Almost nobody on Capitol Hill represents the people anymore. Those that do are a tiny minority with very little actual power. So that left a great many who were pissed off and hurt to pull the lever for Trump so they could blow it all up. He saw the problems and said he would fix them. He wasn't going to, never intended to, but it didn't matter. He was gonna go bull in the china shop on the place.

So here we are, workers who no longer remember the violent struggles of our past, a middle class that will desperately defend the system as it falls apart so they don't lose what little wealth they actually have, and a system that is poised on returning us to those times. Minimum wage increase? Too expensive. Health care for all? Too expensive. Defund the police? Too expensive. Education for all? Too expensive.

This leads one to ask- if we are the wealthiest nation on earth, why can't we afford anything that helps the workers that built this nation? "The Pentagon stated in 2013 that there are "around" 5,000 bases total, with "around" 600 of them overseas." (wiki). From October: "The 50 richest Americans now hold almost as much wealth as half of the U.S., as Covid-19 transforms the economy in ways that have disproportionately rewarded a small class of billionaires."

What are our options? Organize, militantly so, and push back against the loss of our economic and political freedoms. What does this mean? This is the most important thing I can impart: Learn your history so that organization can be pro-worker and pro-people so we don't repeat the desires of those who organized, militantly so, on January 6, 2021 they could try to install a dictator. I hate to tell you this, it will happen again. And they may succeed. If we don't organize left wing groups, we will see right wing groups take over.Voting is not the answer- as our history is showing. We must take that 'democracy' that we claim to have and use it.

Triangle Shirtwaist Fire. Blair Mountain, WV. Haymarket Affair, Chicago. Little Steel Strike, Ohio. Bisbee Deportation, Arizona. Anthracite Coal Strike of 1902, Pennsylvania. On and on it goes.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Triangle man hates particle man
They have a fight, Triangle wins
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sid244
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Triangle man hates particle man
They have a fight, Triangle wins


(Shakes fist)
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Thus started those job killing regulations against businesses.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They built this whole neighborhood out of wood, out of wood.
I guess I'll still be around when they burn, burn it down.
I will be standing around when they burn it down.

/Here in the Museum of Idiots.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The historical reference clearly states that 'Particle Man hates Triangle Man'


Point of order: Particle Man's feelings on the matter have never been established. It is Triangle Man who is known as hating Particle Man. And Person Man. Triangle Man is a misanthropic sob.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Agreed. I only wish Universe Man, who it has been established as being a powerful man, would take some time away from his happy land to dispense a little justice to Triangle Man
 
stuffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Marking the beginning of the evil of work place regulation. Destroying America's ability to compete against 3rd world country's.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Have you no interest in pursuing the science behind whether or not, when particle man is under water, if he gets wet or if the water gets him instead?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

It should be on this date in history.  This day is today, all day till tomorrowday.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  
this is correct.  universeman is a powerful man.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I approve this 90s TMBJ reference.

/I think that was the 90's, back then is a haze
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

We should refer to the classic Tiny Toons episode for further research.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

