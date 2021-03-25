 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   The last major city in Yemen under government control may fall to a rag-tag pro-Iranian militia, as Saudi airstrikes fail to impede the Houthis and the Blowfish with their compelling "I only wanna be with you" propaganda   (aljazeera.com) divider line
2
    More: Followup, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, takeover of the Yemeni state, Houthi rebels, Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemeni government, Saudis' failure, west of Marib  
•       •       •

43 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2021 at 5:20 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"If Marib falls, it would highlight the Saudis' failure to overcome an armed group that was seen as a ragtag pro-Iranian militia at the start of the war."

The Saudi Old Guard hates MbS for being inexperienced, impulsive, and incompetent, and a farkup of this magnitude certainly shows that their objection to him was valid. Its getting easier and easier to imagine the Council removing him from succession.
 
WastrelWay [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The war began around 622 AD. Then the Boss died several years later there was war between those who wanted to take his place. The war hasn't stopped. This is only part of it.
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.