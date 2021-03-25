 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Exposed beaver shuts down Toronto train station   (twitter.com)
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Our long civic nightmare is finally over.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hope Ward wasn't too hard on the Beaver last night.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dam.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's just about the most Canadian thing I'll see today until I watch Letterkenny tonight.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There is a supervisor currently watching the beaver.

They charged me with workplace harassment when I tried that.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Beaver don't give a dam
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Paging Wynona to the white courtesy phone, Wynona to the white courtesy phone immediately, please...
 
Headso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Eddie Haskell finally convinced Wally to abandon the Beav at a train station.
 
6nome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Beavers like wood.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
2 beavers are better than one... they're twice the fun, ask anyone.

🎵🎶🎵🎶
 
epyonyx
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sadly, not a euphemism...
 
Latinwolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I actually came in expecting it to be the other kind of beaver.
Now bored.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pop Will Eat Itself - Beaver Patrol
Youtube eFHbq_IRMWU
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Paging Wynona to the white courtesy phone, Wynona to the white courtesy phone immediately, please...


Wynona loved her big brown beaver.
 
Orallo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Beaver? I hardly knew her!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When you're north of the U.S. border, is "Canadian subway beaver" one of your category choices on PornHub, eh?
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There is a supervisor currently watching the beaver.

Why can't I have cool things like this on my resume?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nice!
 
