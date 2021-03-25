 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The State of New Jersey would appreciate it if you would stop doing your marriage proposals at the Menlo Park Mall food court   (twitter.com) divider line
31
    More: PSA, shot  
•       •       •

1189 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2021 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New Jersey's official Twitter account has an image of Baby Yoda holding the state of New Jersey.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about the Freehold Raceway Mall food court?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Couple at 30 years of marriage:  "You know, it's like I can still smell the Panda Express and Sbarro's like it was yesterday."
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Context: https://twitter.com/EricFrancisco24/s​t​atus/1374788521609863172

/not subby
//https://twitter.com/NJGov/status/12​018​90067247255552
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

UberDave: New Jersey's official Twitter account has an image of Baby Yoda holding the state of New Jersey.


Look at the Twitter profile background image.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better off not proposing anywhere in NJ.

/proposed on the Hoboken waterfront down the hill from Stevens.
 
VictoryCabal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All he said was that the Easter bunny at the Menlo Park mall was more convincing.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least have a bit of class and do it in the Walmart parking lot.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stuff like this reminds me what a different world I live in.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Menlo Parjkers think they invented everything.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: Context: https://twitter.com/EricFrancisco24/st​atus/1374788521609863172

/not subby
//https://twitter.com/NJGov/status/120​1890067247255552


I don't understand a freaking thing that the top link is trying to say.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reverse psychology.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With this Taylor Ham, egg, and cheese pork roll sandwich, I thee wed.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Paramus Park?  Maybe they met there when she was standing by the waterfall, collecting quarters in a paper cup for the Friends of BAI.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: With this Taylor Ham, egg, and cheese pork roll sandwich, I thee wed.


it's Pork Roll.

/that is all
 
IwasKloot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Menlo Park Mall: The fancy* one with the movie theater, arcade and the food court vs Woodbridge Mall ... biggerer and dumpier, but closer. "Let's go to the mall. Which one?" The eternal question of my youth.

*Not as fancy as Short Hills though, with a capital Fancy

As a youngling I used to try to get as many free samples from the Chinese food place as I could.

Had my first date there.

Didn't see any marriage proposals.

Now the thought of going to any mall, pandemic or not, gives me the bends.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Governor is from Middletown, he's trying to promote Monmouth Mall over Menlo Park.
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

VictoryCabal: All he said was that the Easter bunny at the Menlo Park mall was more convincing.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he propose to someone and get turned down just before the video starts?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meadowlands Race track still ok?
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
  Kiss her where it smells...take her to New Jersey.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: The Governor is from Middletown, he's trying to promote Monmouth Mall over Menlo Park.


Monmouth Mall is looking like Seaview Square these days.  SS was always the dirt mall, and I'm sad to see Monmouth following that path.

So yeah, promote the fark out of it.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you do it at a gas station, the attendant will propose to her for you.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Was he lucky, or unlucky?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Pichu0102
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The food court is not for proposing; that's what the Cinnabon next to the food court with a full store interior is for.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

orbister: Did he propose to someone and get turned down just before the video starts?


Correct.  The original tweet pokes fun at the guy for wearing trendy, image-conscious clothing and yet is proposing in a food court, and NJ's tweet doubles down by poking fun of the idea in any circumstance.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm sure every woman finds a food court proposal the answer to their most romantic fantasies.
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: I'm sure every woman finds a food court proposal the answer to their most romantic fantasies.


Not unless you know something specific about your partner that leads you to believe they'd appreciate it.    That goes for busy public spaces in general.     They might say yes in some other context.  Instead, misunderstanding them so egregiously and the rejection could forever ruin the relationship.

The whole point of the wedding ceremony is to show and vocalize your commitment to one another in front of friends and family.
 
The Garden State
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My daughter used to work at the Chipotle seen there in the background. It's a relatively nice food court, but not that nice.
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.