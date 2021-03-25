 Skip to content
(Myrtle Beach Online)   There were two of them. I was outnumbered   (myrtlebeachonline.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At 20 of these businesses, he successfully solicited sexual services, typically in exchange for a cash tip that exceeded the cost of the actual massage. Each time, he stopped the women before completion,

I'm gonna go way out on a limb here and call bullshiat. A big, heaping, steaming load of it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this guy had stayed at home, these crimes would not have occurred.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sexual predation takes many forms.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I don't know how many of them it would have taken to jack me off, but I knew how many they were going to use...."
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...used by Horry County police and the solicitors' office...

Really?
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: ...used by Horry County police and the solicitors' office...

Really?


I read that as Horny County at first.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thiccpattietakeshome.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I have to register to read an article?
No thanks.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Nothing says I want to help sex slaves like having them wank your junk for money.  If only there was a way to protect them from being forced to perform sex acts for money like not prosecuting them for sex acts and offering them a place to find safety from human traffickers?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is it Wednesday already?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well, off to work, Honey.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Bowen: ...used by Horry County police and the solicitors' office...

Really?

I read that as Horny County at first.


I saw it as Whory County.  I guess we were both right.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Nothing says I want to help sex slaves like having them wank your junk for money.  If only there was a way to protect them from being forced to perform sex acts for money like not prosecuting them for sex acts and offering them a place to find safety from human traffickers?


Or, we could just stop these people from being sold into the country in the first place and hang the people responsible for selling them.  The slave trade has been illegal in the US since 1808, you'd think people would get the message by now.
 
Ant
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Each time, he claims he stopped the women before completion

FTFT
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yuki. One of the fine Myrtle Beach whack shacks he visited:

Is it pronounced yookey or yucky?


Fark user imageView Full Size


You stay classy, Myrtle Beach.

Does it just make the whole story sadder that the guy has no legs?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good work if you can get it.. I guess.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Yuki. One of the fine Myrtle Beach whack shacks he visited:

Is it pronounced yookey or yucky?


[Fark user image 850x637]

You stay classy, Myrtle Beach.

Does it just make the whole story sadder that the guy has no legs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FirstDennis: Yuki. One of the fine Myrtle Beach whack shacks he visited:

Is it pronounced yookey or yucky?


[Fark user image 850x637]

You stay classy, Myrtle Beach.

Does it just make the whole story sadder that the guy has no legs?


The crime scene tape across the front door really sets the mood.
 
