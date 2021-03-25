 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Flight 415, you are cleared to land. "F-k this place, goddamn liberal f-ks." Uh, you may taxi to gate ... "F-king weirdos, probably driving around in f-king Hyundais, f-king roads and s-t that go slow as f-k"   (sfgate.com) divider line
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Triggered by a Hyundai? You might be a snowflake.
 
Relatively Obscure [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't have balls unless you're f-king rolling coal

But... he's in a plane that isn't doing that.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You dont have balls unless your rolling coal".   What does that even mean?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it's some asshole on the ground that got ahold of an aviation radio. Like those idiots that call the coast guard from boats parked in their driveway.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"F-king weirdos, probably driving around in f-king Hyundais, f-king roads and s-t that go slow as f-k," and, "You don't have balls unless you're f-king rolling coal, man, goddamn it."

There's this crass, obnoxious MAGA lady with a bad bleach job who's quite the regular at my local cigar bar.  To this day she flies the American flag and Trump MAGA 2020 flag off the back of her jeep.  It has a bumper sticker that says "If you're going to ride my ass you can at least pull my hair."  It has a windshield sticker across the top that says "DRAIN THE SWAMP."  A sticker over the wheel well says "Bigger Is Better."  She carries a pistol in her big, fake boobs.  She's loud.  She smokes a lot of cigars.  She drinks hard.  And she loves hanging with the big boys (some former pro athletes) at the bar.

You know what she drives to work?  The same car I drive:  A 2020 Genesis G70.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

raerae1980: "You dont have balls unless your rolling coal".   What does that even mean?


People who roll coal are the biggest asshole on the road.

npr.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "F-king weirdos, probably driving around in f-king Hyundais, f-king roads and s-t that go slow as f-k," and, "You don't have balls unless you're f-king rolling coal, man, goddamn it."

There's this crass, obnoxious MAGA lady with a bad bleach job who's quite the regular at my local cigar bar.  To this day she flies the American flag and Trump MAGA 2020 flag off the back of her jeep.  It has a bumper sticker that says "If you're going to ride my ass you can at least pull my hair."  It has a windshield sticker across the top that says "DRAIN THE SWAMP."  A sticker over the wheel well says "Bigger Is Better."  She carries a pistol in her big, fake boobs.  She's loud.  She smokes a lot of cigars.  She drinks hard.  And she loves hanging with the big boys (some former pro athletes) at the bar.

You know what she drives to work?  The same car I drive:  A 2020 Genesis G70.


Huh?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't want someone like that to have any sort of vehicle license, let alone one to pilot an aircraft that he can one day say screw it and auger in to whatever is pissing him off that day.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "F-king weirdos, probably driving around in f-king Hyundais, f-king roads and s-t that go slow as f-k," and, "You don't have balls unless you're f-king rolling coal, man, goddamn it."

There's this crass, obnoxious MAGA lady with a bad bleach job who's quite the regular at my local cigar bar.  To this day she flies the American flag and Trump MAGA 2020 flag off the back of her jeep.  It has a bumper sticker that says "If you're going to ride my ass you can at least pull my hair."  It has a windshield sticker across the top that says "DRAIN THE SWAMP."  A sticker over the wheel well says "Bigger Is Better."  She carries a pistol in her big, fake boobs.  She's loud.  She smokes a lot of cigars.  She drinks hard.  And she loves hanging with the big boys (some former pro athletes) at the bar.

You know what she drives to work?  The same car I drive:  A 2020 Genesis G70.


All of that set up just to tell us that you drive a nice car??
 
vgss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"If you don't like it here, why don't you just go back where you came from?"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Lower lifeform.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Even worse if your window is down:
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Diogenes: "F-king weirdos, probably driving around in f-king Hyundais, f-king roads and s-t that go slow as f-k," and, "You don't have balls unless you're f-king rolling coal, man, goddamn it."

There's this crass, obnoxious MAGA lady with a bad bleach job who's quite the regular at my local cigar bar.  To this day she flies the American flag and Trump MAGA 2020 flag off the back of her jeep.  It has a bumper sticker that says "If you're going to ride my ass you can at least pull my hair."  It has a windshield sticker across the top that says "DRAIN THE SWAMP."  A sticker over the wheel well says "Bigger Is Better."  She carries a pistol in her big, fake boobs.  She's loud.  She smokes a lot of cigars.  She drinks hard.  And she loves hanging with the big boys (some former pro athletes) at the bar.

You know what she drives to work?  The same car I drive:  A 2020 Genesis G70.

Huh?


People too stupid for college don't have student loans, and thus can afford to own more than one car.
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Surprised this guy had two brain cells to rub together enough to learn how to fly a plane.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
To add insult to injury the FCC should also fine the pilot for brodcasting fowl language.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Walker: raerae1980: "You dont have balls unless your rolling coal".   What does that even mean?

People who roll coal are the biggest asshole on the road.

[npr.brightspotcdn.com image 700x467]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

raerae1980: "You dont have balls unless your rolling coal".   What does that even mean?


It means, roughly, "you don't have ovaries unless your rolling coal"
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I mean, he's just vocalizing what 99% of us think ...

You have to be pretty special to actively likethe Bay Area.

southpark-online.nlView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Kinda interested in one of those electro hundais
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Probably one of Rush's bastard kids, the millions of morons raised on conservative hate-media, conditioned for decades to literally hate liberalism, the very foundation of the constitution.

Conservatives are anti-Americans by choice.  fark 'em all.  Make them pay.  Ruin them all.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah, my turn at ATC managed to work tge expletives out of my standard language. Now I can say much dirtier stuff above the FCC line.
 
MagSeven
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You don't have balls unless you're f-king rolling coal

When I got to this part, I'm starting to think the pilot was doing a poor comedy bit.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "F-king weirdos, probably driving around in f-king Hyundais, f-king roads and s-t that go slow as f-k," and, "You don't have balls unless you're f-king rolling coal, man, goddamn it."

There's this crass, obnoxious MAGA lady with a bad bleach job who's quite the regular at my local cigar bar.  To this day she flies the American flag and Trump MAGA 2020 flag off the back of her jeep.  It has a bumper sticker that says "If you're going to ride my ass you can at least pull my hair."  It has a windshield sticker across the top that says "DRAIN THE SWAMP."  A sticker over the wheel well says "Bigger Is Better."  She carries a pistol in her big, fake boobs.  She's loud.  She smokes a lot of cigars.  She drinks hard.  And she loves hanging with the big boys (some former pro athletes) at the bar.

You know what she drives to work?  The same car I drive:  A 2020 Genesis G70.


Nice grumblebrag.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Diogenes: "F-king weirdos, probably driving around in f-king Hyundais, f-king roads and s-t that go slow as f-k," and, "You don't have balls unless you're f-king rolling coal, man, goddamn it."

There's this crass, obnoxious MAGA lady with a bad bleach job who's quite the regular at my local cigar bar.  To this day she flies the American flag and Trump MAGA 2020 flag off the back of her jeep.  It has a bumper sticker that says "If you're going to ride my ass you can at least pull my hair."  It has a windshield sticker across the top that says "DRAIN THE SWAMP."  A sticker over the wheel well says "Bigger Is Better."  She carries a pistol in her big, fake boobs.  She's loud.  She smokes a lot of cigars.  She drinks hard.  And she loves hanging with the big boys (some former pro athletes) at the bar.

You know what she drives to work?  The same car I drive:  A 2020 Genesis G70.

All of that set up just to tell us that you drive a nice car??


Simply to say even the most hard core MAGAs drive what's essentially a Hyundai.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dumbass, yes... but the amusing tag would have also been good.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hey, looks like we finally figured out who was behind the Max Headroom intrusion incident!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

raerae1980: "You dont have balls unless your rolling coal".   What does that even mean?


maga or such like
 
Macinfarker [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "F-king weirdos, probably driving around in f-king Hyundais, f-king roads and s-t that go slow as f-k," and, "You don't have balls unless you're f-king rolling coal, man, goddamn it."

There's this crass, obnoxious MAGA lady with a bad bleach job who's quite the regular at my local cigar bar.  To this day she flies the American flag and Trump MAGA 2020 flag off the back of her jeep.  It has a bumper sticker that says "If you're going to ride my ass you can at least pull my hair."  It has a windshield sticker across the top that says "DRAIN THE SWAMP."  A sticker over the wheel well says "Bigger Is Better."  She carries a pistol in her big, fake boobs.  She's loud.  She smokes a lot of cigars.  She drinks hard.  And she loves hanging with the big boys (some former pro athletes) at the bar.

You know what she drives to work?  The same car I drive:  A 2020 Genesis G70.


I think I know this person...does she live in Tennessee?
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

raerae1980: "You dont have balls unless your rolling coal".   What does that even mean?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "F-king weirdos, probably driving around in f-king Hyundais, f-king roads and s-t that go slow as f-k," and, "You don't have balls unless you're f-king rolling coal, man, goddamn it."

There's this crass, obnoxious MAGA lady with a bad bleach job who's quite the regular at my local cigar bar.  To this day she flies the American flag and Trump MAGA 2020 flag off the back of her jeep.  It has a bumper sticker that says "If you're going to ride my ass you can at least pull my hair."  It has a windshield sticker across the top that says "DRAIN THE SWAMP."  A sticker over the wheel well says "Bigger Is Better."  She carries a pistol in her big, fake boobs.  She's loud.  She smokes a lot of cigars.  She drinks hard.  And she loves hanging with the big boys (some former pro athletes) at the bar.

You know what she drives to work?  The same car I drive:  A 2020 Genesis G70.


Those new Buicks are nice
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MagSeven: You don't have balls unless you're f-king rolling coal

When I got to this part, I'm starting to think the pilot was doing a poor comedy bit.


Have you ever met a coal roller?  They are not smart people.  Nor do they have much in their comedy aresnal other than picking on people minding their own business.
 
taoistlumberjak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MagSeven: You don't have balls unless you're f-king rolling coal

When I got to this part, I'm starting to think the pilot was doing a poor comedy bit.


It sounded a lot like this guy

Grand Theft Auto III - Chatterbox FM - [PC]
Youtube 3lPytfSy-04
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
TFA:Commenting on the incident, airport spokesperson Demetria Machado wrote, "This communication is very unprofessional, and I have forwarded the communication to the [Federal Aviation Administration]." The FAA operates the control towers.

In a statement, FAA spokesperson Ian Gregor wrote, "FAA regulations prohibit airline pilots from talking about subjects that are unrelated to safely conducting their flight while taxiing and while flying below 10,000 feet altitude."

"The FAA is investigating communications that an airline pilot made while taxiing at Mineta San Jose International Airport last week," read the statement. "The FAA also reported the incident to the airline."

Haha, this guy is so farked. Reprimanded at best.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Depending on how power is generated where you live, a Tesla might literally roll coal.

/That said, it still pollutes less than ICE
 
morg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are so many things wrong with Frisco that you could rail on but this guy goes with shiat that doesn't even make sense.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh no, they drive Hyundais?  How horrible that they're driving cars that were probably made in Alabama.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm a RHINO so I drive around with a Home Depot bucket full of dry ice and liquid smoke in the back of my Isuzu Brat.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And I love superfluous H's.  They stand for government' H'andouts.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maynard got a new Puscifer record coming out or something?

/Communist robots!
 
Hallows_Eve [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Surprised this guy had two brain cells to rub together enough to learn how to fly a plane.


Might be like a Ben Carson syndrome, shot glass brain- holds enough to get the complicated specific job, but anything else being poured in will just spill right out and waste good booze for everyone else.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

morg: There are so many things wrong with Frisco that you could rail on but this guy goes with shiat that doesn't even make sense.


I got chased for a block by a street guy who thought he was a dog, barking and snarling. I mean I was in his territory, he pisses there not me. It's a city.

I still enjoy SF.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Relatively Obscure: You don't have balls unless you're f-king rolling coal

But... he's in a plane that isn't doing that.


His giggling at the end of the clip right after he makes the rolling coal comment. I'm pretty sure he's making fun of conservatives.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I'm a RHINO so I drive around with a Home Depot bucket full of dry ice and liquid smoke in the back of my Isuzu Brat.


Thread winner right here
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd have been a bit more concerned if the ATC had heard "F-k America, goddamn infidel f-ks, F-king polytheists, probably never seen a camel in their life, f-king never bow and pray even once a day".
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What should scare you is that that's the classic "muttering to oneself" stage of a friggin' workplace shooter, actively recorded while happening in the workplace - the fact that the workplace in question happens to be a plane with which this farkwit could kill hundreds, if not more, should he decide to just say "f*ck it" and plow into a skyscraper is terrifying.

I'd prefer not to see any more passenger aircraft slamming into tall buildings in a metropolitan area in my lifetime. Yank his ass. If he's unstable enough to be muttering about "liberal" this and "rolling coal" that, he doesn't belong in a cockpit.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Filled with liberals" is not the first thing that comes to mind when I think of Silicon Valley.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I'm a RHINO so I drive around with a Home Depot bucket full of dry ice and liquid smoke in the back of my Isuzu Brat.


Isuzu made a Brat too?
Does Subaru know?
 
snozilla
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So we're not doing sterile cockpit anymore?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Macinfarker: Diogenes: "F-king weirdos, probably driving around in f-king Hyundais, f-king roads and s-t that go slow as f-k," and, "You don't have balls unless you're f-king rolling coal, man, goddamn it."

There's this crass, obnoxious MAGA lady with a bad bleach job who's quite the regular at my local cigar bar.  To this day she flies the American flag and Trump MAGA 2020 flag off the back of her jeep.  It has a bumper sticker that says "If you're going to ride my ass you can at least pull my hair."  It has a windshield sticker across the top that says "DRAIN THE SWAMP."  A sticker over the wheel well says "Bigger Is Better."  She carries a pistol in her big, fake boobs.  She's loud.  She smokes a lot of cigars.  She drinks hard.  And she loves hanging with the big boys (some former pro athletes) at the bar.

You know what she drives to work?  The same car I drive:  A 2020 Genesis G70.

I think I know this person...does she live in Tennessee?


Orlando.
 
