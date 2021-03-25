 Skip to content
(The Morning Call)   If you try to cook bacon and eggs and your pan melts in the lava, let it go, cuz man, it's gone   (mcall.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is the over under on getting lava on your bacon and just wiping it off like dirt and eating it?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only way that article could be more Iceland is if the visitor tried cooking fermented sheep brain over the lava.

/or whatever the hell it is they eat there
//yecch
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stu, that's 144 eggs
Youtube sjovXY7WyVU
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: What is the over under on getting lava on your bacon and just wiping it off like dirt and eating it?


It's probably fine.  Just have to cool it off before eating...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Whenever I hear stories like this where a guy tries to fly a kite in a tornado or go inner tubing on a tsunami a small to very large part of me wants them to die.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
im3.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
Reverborama
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Shoulda used cast iron.

When we did a tour of the Westman Islands, the guide, who grew up there, said for years after the big eruption in the '73 his mom baked bread by putting the dough in a container and burying it in the back yard.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Us rustic menfolk are always ready for a hearty breakfast.
My condolences on his fry-pan loss.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Would have liked to have seen a picture of that.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Doesn't the fact that it's liquid hot magma, which is similar to molten iron, clue them in that their pan might be mostly cooled magma waiting for the chance to rejoin its family?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was talking with a buddy of mine in Reykjavik, and he said there's lines of tourist cars for miles on all the access roads, & the civil search & rescue teams have been out 24/7 working full shifts to keep idiots from doing this kinda stuff.

If you're close enough for the pan to melt, you're close enough for your clothes to spontaneously combust & melt into your skin.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Robinfro: I was talking with a buddy of mine in Reykjavik, and he said there's lines of tourist cars for miles on all the access roads, & the civil search & rescue teams have been out 24/7 working full shifts to keep idiots from doing this kinda stuff.

If you're close enough for the pan to melt, you're close enough for your clothes to spontaneously combust & melt into your skin.


People who are goofy, but not complete idiots, cooked hot dogs on the cooling lava. They had the sense to wait until the rock solidified and stopped glowing.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Robinfro: I was talking with a buddy of mine in Reykjavik, and he said there's lines of tourist cars for miles on all the access roads, & the civil search & rescue teams have been out 24/7 working full shifts to keep idiots from doing this kinda stuff.

If you're close enough for the pan to melt, you're close enough for your clothes to spontaneously combust & melt into your skin.


about 20 years ago I was in Hawaii when Lava came down and covered the highway. People were getting out and walking up to it, so I did too because I'm a sheep. What you got to the heated area it was like a wall that you had to pass through. Spurts of LAVO we're breaking out everywhere and people were standing on the hot stones. This one guy was standing there with a cane and the fish are opened up right next to his leg and he say "quick take the picture". I'm stupid, but not that stupid. I stayed far enough away so that if something happened I could sprint back to my car and Boogaloo on out of there. Humans don't got no sense.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Robinfro: I was talking with a buddy of mine in Reykjavik, and he said there's lines of tourist cars for miles on all the access roads, & the civil search & rescue teams have been out 24/7 working full shifts to keep idiots from doing this kinda stuff.

If you're close enough for the pan to melt, you're close enough for your clothes to spontaneously combust & melt into your skin.

People who are goofy, but not complete idiots, cooked hot dogs on the cooling lava. They had the sense to wait until the rock solidified and stopped glowing.

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And put the article in a Pennsylvania paper. Those nitwits will try to cook something at the Centrailia mine fire.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Even Volcanoes love bacon.
 
