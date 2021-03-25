 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   Navy: OK, maybe sexual harassment is a bit of an issue with enlisted men, but it can be handled within our existing command structure. Pardon? Oh, our Auditor General just got accused? He was doing it for years? Well, he's basically a coffee boy   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A civilian employee, not officer or enlisted, so he was sexually harassing in the civilian businessman way rather than the Tailhook way. For example, quoting the report:

2002: "Employee 1 told us that from [redacted] through [redacted], she and Mr. Booth were "solidifying" their sexual relationship when she flew to North Carolina and stayed with him in his hotel room for a few days while he was on a golf trip with "his buddies.""

2011: "Mr. Booth calls Employee 8 and invites her to a restaurant for "a mentoring session." He has two bottles of wine at the table, and tells her he has a hotel room and propositions her for sex in exchange for advancement."

2015: "Mr. Booth writes his cell phone number in Employee 10's notebook and tells her that they need to talk outside of work, if she wants a promotion."
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still ahead of the Brits on cannibalism though.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ZAZ: A civilian employee, not officer or enlisted, so he was sexually harassing in the civilian businessman way rather than the Tailhook way. For example, quoting the report:

2002: "Employee 1 told us that from [redacted] through [redacted], she and Mr. Booth were "solidifying" their sexual relationship when she flew to North Carolina and stayed with him in his hotel room for a few days while he was on a golf trip with "his buddies.""

2011: "Mr. Booth calls Employee 8 and invites her to a restaurant for "a mentoring session." He has two bottles of wine at the table, and tells her he has a hotel room and propositions her for sex in exchange for advancement."

2015: "Mr. Booth writes his cell phone number in Employee 10's notebook and tells her that they need to talk outside of work, if she wants a promotion."


And I bet that when they question him, he'll give the "was that wrong, should I not have done that?" response.

/whata scum bag
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Still ahead of the Brits on cannibalism though.


I'll have you know that the Royal Navy is almost completely free of cannibals, and that it is the RAF that have the greatest casualties in this area.

And what do you think the Argyles ate in Aden?

Arabs?!
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PirateKing: TommyDeuce: Still ahead of the Brits on cannibalism though.

I'll have you know that the Royal Navy is almost completely free of cannibals, and that it is the RAF that have the greatest casualties in this area.

And what do you think the Argyles ate in Aden?

Arabs?!


Well of course. Isn't the Royal Navy powered by sodomy these days?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The military has become a career like the police and the priesthood; only two kinds of people join, people who are too stupid to realize what it's really about, and psychopaths who understand exactly what it's about.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: PirateKing: TommyDeuce: Still ahead of the Brits on cannibalism though.

I'll have you know that the Royal Navy is almost completely free of cannibals, and that it is the RAF that have the greatest casualties in this area.

And what do you think the Argyles ate in Aden?

Arabs?!

Well of course. Isn't the Royal Navy powered by sodomy these days?


And rum.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dallylamma: UndeadPoetsSociety: PirateKing: TommyDeuce: Still ahead of the Brits on cannibalism though.

I'll have you know that the Royal Navy is almost completely free of cannibals, and that it is the RAF that have the greatest casualties in this area.

And what do you think the Argyles ate in Aden?

Arabs?!

Well of course. Isn't the Royal Navy powered by sodomy these days?

And rum.


Nah, they cut the rum ration decades ago.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm impressed that this dude had all this time to run around sexually harassing women. I wish I had that much free time. If I could open up whitespace that big in my calendar I'd sure find something more productive to do with it than, "Hey baby, how's about you and me go get drinks after work and talk about your career, and by 'talk about' I mean 'fark' and by 'your career' I mean 'like horny rabbits'?"

OK, probably I'd just use that free time to sit around and shiatpost on Fark or play guitar or something, but the point is I wouldn't waste it being a skeevey perv.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: PirateKing: TommyDeuce: Still ahead of the Brits on cannibalism though.

I'll have you know that the Royal Navy is almost completely free of cannibals, and that it is the RAF that have the greatest casualties in this area.

And what do you think the Argyles ate in Aden?

Arabs?!

Well of course. Isn't the Royal Navy powered by sodomy these days?


along with rum and false lashes.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Here's a link for those of us who can't access WP

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articl​e​s/2021-03-24/former-navy-auditor-haras​sed-women-for-20-years-watchdog-finds
 
