(Clarksville Now)   Abducted woman rescued when man going to Florida takes the last exit to Clarksville   (clarksvillenow.com) divider line
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's bizarre.  Why would a guy, in the middle of kidnapping a woman, stop to help a dude with a blown out tire?  My best guess is the rescuer dude was being sized up as another victim or perhaps as a patsy for whatever the kidnapper was going to do to the woman.  Maybe kill 'em both and take the dude's car?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Another Kyle!
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Someone's getting lucky!
 
sxacho
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: That's bizarre.  Why would a guy, in the middle of kidnapping a woman, stop to help a dude with a blown out tire?  My best guess is the rescuer dude was being sized up as another victim or perhaps as a patsy for whatever the kidnapper was going to do to the woman.  Maybe kill 'em both and take the dude's car?


And he threw her ID away but let her keep texting on her phone. Bizarre is right.
 
Eravior
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: That's bizarre.  Why would a guy, in the middle of kidnapping a woman, stop to help a dude with a blown out tire?  My best guess is the rescuer dude was being sized up as another victim or perhaps as a patsy for whatever the kidnapper was going to do to the woman.  Maybe kill 'em both and take the dude's car?


Or maybe the sick bastard didn't see anything wrong with kidnapping the woman. He threw her ID out the window, let her keep her cellphone, let her text on her phone, and left her alone and unrestrained in the car. That guy's batshiat crazy.

"I'm such a nice guy. I'm going to make this lady happy as my mountain wife. And if she has a problem with that I'll bury her with the others. Oh, look! A stranded motorist! I'd better help!"
 
powhound
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: That's bizarre.  Why would a guy, in the middle of kidnapping a woman, stop to help a dude with a blown out tire?  My best guess is the rescuer dude was being sized up as another victim or perhaps as a patsy for whatever the kidnapper was going to do to the woman.  Maybe kill 'em both and take the dude's car?


He was probably just having a bad day. Could happen to anyone.
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Same thing happened to me once.

I kidnapped a lady and dragged her to Florida and now we've been married for 30 years.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It just goes to show you that no good deed goes unpunished.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is submitter calling this Monkee business?

Never trusted Mickey
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They let him have a smoke post-arrest.
That means they like him.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SomeAmerican: Same thing happened to me once.

I kidnapped a lady and dragged her to Florida and now we've been married for 30 years.


Poor woman. Being stuck in Florida....with a Farker.  Ugh.
 
