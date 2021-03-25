 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   And I said, "stabbing a guy'" And they all moved away from me on the bench there, 'Til I said, "And hittin him with a snow shovel, and they all came back, shook my hand, and we had a great time on the bench   (wjactv.com) divider line
17
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers say they spoke with the victim who said he arrived at the house to pick up some items when Rose began striking him with a metal and plastic shovel.

Would have been nice if the reporting had threshed out their relationship a tad more.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Officers say they spoke with the victim who said he arrived at the house to pick up some items when Rose began striking him with a metal and plastic shovel.

Would have been nice if the reporting had threshed out their relationship a tad more.


Looks like love in the first degree.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Diogenes: Officers say they spoke with the victim who said he arrived at the house to pick up some items when Rose began striking him with a metal and plastic shovel.

Would have been nice if the reporting had threshed out their relationship a tad more.

Looks like love in the first degree.


Would make an interesting Valentine's Day ad for Ace Hardware:  "Tell him you love him with a shovel to the head."
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: Officers say they spoke with the victim who said he arrived at the house to pick up some items when Rose began striking him with a metal and plastic shovel.

Would have been nice if the reporting had threshed out their relationship a tad more.


With the shovels and rakes and implements of destruction, they headed out for a romantic evening at the city dump.
 
ditka80 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If only there had been a good guy with both a snow shovel and a knife this attack may have been prevented.
 
1funguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
All he had to do was get off the couch and get his own beer. Just this once. But you know what? He didn't. Even after she told him 6 or 7 times...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No word on whether he inquired if she was going to stab him with that knife.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Officers say they spoke with the victim who said he arrived at the house to pick up some items when Rose began striking him with a metal and plastic shovel.

Would have been nice if the reporting had threshed out their relationship a tad more.


More information, perhaps in the form of a few eight-by-ten color glossy photographs, with circles and arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one explaining what each one was?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sinclair needs my cookie preferences.  Then takes about five minutes.  There's disclosure and then there's gaming the system, because rules don't really apply to them.
 
Obfuscatory_Drivel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Rose is out on unsecured bail"
He better not go home for a while
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Land Down Under - Shovel Girl Remix
Youtube A23MCvSLdbM
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Girl gets hit with Shovel Take On Me Pencil Sketch Version
Youtube UcnpoucYMws
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
nice Alice's Restaurant reference, subby.
 
Shiboleth [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sounds like a keeper. My best sex ever has been with crazy women. As long as you can always see their hands, it's great.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: No word on whether he inquired if she was going to stab him with that knife.


Was the knife steely?   Did she kill the beast?
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Officers say they spoke with the victim who said he arrived at the house to pick up some items when Rose began striking him with a metal and plastic shovel.

Would have been nice if the reporting had threshed out their relationship a tad more.


She already tried to thresh his hand. How mush threshing do you want in one article?
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
5 AM? A little early unless he spent the night.  She could have thought he was a burgler.
 
