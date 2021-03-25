 Skip to content
(WSVN Miami)   Cat trolls rescue crew as it sits on a high lightpole because cats are going to cat   (wsvn.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait. Cats can get down.
That's why trees are are not full of kitty skeletons.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait - a Pirate ship?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cat was just investigating.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder for you Humans:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TaskForce26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Wait - a Pirate ship?


Yeah they kinda buried the lede there.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: Wait - a Pirate ship?


Apparently, Johnny Depp is visiting Fort Lauderdale.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fairly sure that's a UFO.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asshole Cat is watching you climb.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spent thousand's of dollars to wake up a sleeping cat.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just shoot it down the cat is removed and the world has one less cat.
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Chump no want the help, chump no get the help.
 
g.fro
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The local TV station went all "breaking news" on this yesterday, and I live in New England. Come to think of it, I could use more breaking news like that.

Just further proof that cats can teleport.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yo cat, why are you pretending to be a bird?

/A local cockatoo meows just like my old cat
//the damn thing has started to mimic the construction noises
///cockatoos will hold on with one foot and use the other as a hand so did tyrannosaurus rex do the same
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Merltech: Spent thousand's of dollars to wake up a sleeping cat.


TFA quoted some guy talking about training crews on the equipment.  Must have been a slow day at the fire station & someone in charge had to "get these dam kids out of the house" before they were driven to insanity.

Hey kids!  Let's go bring the toys outside & play with the cat.
 
nony2klerch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seen nearby.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bruscar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Look at it's little face in the close up at the end! That was great.

I had a similar experience this morning when I unwittingly walked up behind one of the two cats I've been trying to tame since last March. I've fed this cat twice a day, every single day since she was a baby. I set up a place for she and her sister sleep with cat beds, a space heater, and a heating pad for especially cold nights. Yet, she scrambled away from me so fast she slammed into the HVAC unit. Then, she shot me a look that clearly meant "you sun-uv-a-biatch."
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here kitty, kitty, kitty:

tcarms.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Just wait. Cats can get down.
That's why trees are are not full of kitty skeletons.


I watched a cat rescue operation unfold at our backyard neighbor's house while we were eating supper on the patio with some friends. This was in Spokane, which is covered with old Ponderosa Pine trees that are over 100' tall. We watched a guy in climbing gear carefully make his way up one of those big pines to the cat. He was a good 40-50 feet up when he reached kitty. But kitty was not in the mood to be rescued and simply sidled way out on a branch that was too small to support the climber. But our heroic rescuer was not deterred. He was going to save that cat! He had the people on the ground hold up a blanket to catch the cat while he started to stomp on the branch to dislodge the poor creature. After some increasingly vigorous stomping, the cat was still desperately hanging on by one paw and one final stomp sent the cat plummeting down into the blanket below. Aside from the emotional trauma, it looked like the cat was fine, but wouldn't it be a lot better for everyone involved to set a bowl of food at the base of the tree and wait for kitty to climb down?
 
chawco
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Just shoot it down the cat is removed and the world has one less cat.


I can't think of anything you ever posted that I like. But this is possibly your most terrible post ever.

Anti cat people are the worst. It's no wonder you're a conservative oh, there's no joy and fluffy love ball in your heart
 
chawco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Once when I was moving, one of my cats escaped and went under the sink and threw a small hole in the wall which led to the crawl space under the bathtub. We were unable to Retriever, and we had to leave.

But I wasn't too too worried, because our landlords from upstairs we're moving into our apartment. They said they would catch her for us. And the next day they did, but they didn't secure the cat cage properly and she went right back and the same goddamn hole because they didn't close the cupboard doors

Now when I say we were moving, I mean we were moving from Montreal to Toronto. Which is about a 7 hour bus ride. So after a couple days I went back to get kitty, and she would not come out. It turns out there was a hole in the basement ceiling where you could actually see where she was hiding, but I couldn't quite reach in there because there was a pipe in the way. Kitty would look at me, meow, move gets close enough for me to pet her. But if I got my hands on her she would fight like the goddamn devil to stay in that crawl space even though it seems like the only thing she wanted was to get out.

Happily my landlords were pretty nice people, and they put a ladder by the hole, and left the back basement door open. So I think Kitty was escaping to go eat at night, and then crawling back into her little cubby. I had to take the bus back to Montreal for times to try to get her. Finally, I was holding a jar of wet food up and I realized she was licking the juice not eating the food. I think she was finding food in the back alleys, but not enough water. So I took some water, she came up close enough to drink it, and I got my hands on her. About eight and a half minutes of Epic struggle later I finally got her out of that place, and she's out of my arms and purred like the Dickens.

By the time I finally got her out she had been in that f****** crawl space for a month. And even when I finally got my hands on her, she felt like God damn hell stay in there, even though all she wanted was to come out.

I have loved all my kitties, but God damn it.

/csb
 
p89tech
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Cat: So there I was, enjoying a little sun and solitude and those f'ing ugly, clumsy, hairless, ground apes just had to mess with me. I hate them so.

Fire Chief: We rescued a cute, helpless cat!
 
g.fro
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Just shoot it down the cat is removed and the world has one less cat.


What the hell is wrong with you?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: SpectroBoy: Just wait. Cats can get down.
That's why trees are are not full of kitty skeletons.

I watched a cat rescue operation unfold at our backyard neighbor's house while we were eating supper on the patio with some friends. This was in Spokane, which is covered with old Ponderosa Pine trees that are over 100' tall. We watched a guy in climbing gear carefully make his way up one of those big pines to the cat. He was a good 40-50 feet up when he reached kitty. But kitty was not in the mood to be rescued and simply sidled way out on a branch that was too small to support the climber. But our heroic rescuer was not deterred. He was going to save that cat! He had the people on the ground hold up a blanket to catch the cat while he started to stomp on the branch to dislodge the poor creature. After some increasingly vigorous stomping, the cat was still desperately hanging on by one paw and one final stomp sent the cat plummeting down into the blanket below. Aside from the emotional trauma, it looked like the cat was fine, but wouldn't it be a lot better for everyone involved to set a bowl of food at the base of the tree and wait for kitty to climb down?


Particularly on a tree where cat claws are fully effective. Yikes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

g.fro: RTOGUY: Just shoot it down the cat is removed and the world has one less cat.

What the hell is wrong with you?


He's a troll and pathetic edgelord attention whore?
 
