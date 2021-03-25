 Skip to content
Brothers accused of forging $3m worth of stamps and selling them on e-commerce sites. Police noticed when people started sending letters again
    More: Dumbass, Police, Melbourne Magistrates' Court, Criminal Investigation Department, Detective Senior Constable Tim Renshaw, police station, accused have access, defence lawyer Penny Marcou, cross-examination  
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They'll probably have a tough time making the charges stick.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Glad they got the crime licked
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I wonder if they'll be able to post bail?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looks like their criminal enterprise was *sunglasses* stamped out
 
