(CNN)   Just to shake things up a bit: NFL player stops a sexual assault   (cnn.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
So, two hero's, one headline
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Did he stop Deshaun Watson from getting a massage?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
From another article...

""I'm a football player, so I'm kind of big," Herron said. "I try not to be too aggressive with people knowing I could potentially hurt somebody. I do have a very loud voice, so all I did was just yell, tell him to get off her, and then yanked him off. And I told him to sit down and wait until the cops come.""

When Justin Herron tells you to sit down and wait until the cops come, you sit down and wait until the cops come.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
13 minutes ago  
Wow he must have scared the crap out of the guy just to tell him to sit and wait for the cops and hardly lay a finger on him. I was expecting an epic beat down and the guy getting spiked like a football.
 
gabethegoat
13 minutes ago  
i feel a little bad for the other guy who didn't get a headline shout-out because he isn't sportsball-famous
 
PickleBarrel
12 minutes ago  
Goodness. He's big and Black.  I'm surprised he was not summarily executed.

/s
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  
...and then he was promptly shot by the police.
 
BMFPitt [TotalFark]
8 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: When Justin Herron tells you to sit down and wait until the cops come, you sit down and wait until the cops come.


Even better version of, "Why don't you have a seat over there?"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
2 minutes ago  
"You there, stop that! If you cannot do it correctly you won't do it at all. NOT ON MY WATCH!"

--Big Ben, probably
 
