Researchers create nose-only COVID mask to wear while eating
37
JonathanMurray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JonathanMurray: [Fark user image 201x251]


Man, that movie was just so terrible. You could have cut out 30 minutes of action and replaced it with exposition, and it wouldn't have made any more sense.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this a joke?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
April Fools Day isn't until next week.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Aside from actually sneezing, talking is far more likely to spread droplets.

So stop talking with your mouth full, you disgusting pigs.
 
mrparks
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can you beany buddies wear this plus another mask over your mouths? Thaaaanks
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I made one last summer to wear while eating from a red clown nose with a bit of HEPA filter in it.

It works and it is fun.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: JonathanMurray: [Fark user image 201x251]

Man, that movie was just so terrible. You could have cut out 30 minutes of action and replaced it with exposition, and it wouldn't have made any more sense.


Counterpoint:

madeinatlantis.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm not doing that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Is this a joke?


Other than being on the Post, I think they are serious.
 
Salmon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do they come in yellow? Maybe with a rooster hat just to nail the look?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
COVID is spread mainly thru the mouth, not nose.

Hence the big outbreaks reported early on in churches from all the singing from choirs, and why the most dangerous places to be are restaurants (where people are eating/talking spraying COVID everywhere) and movie theaters (where people are eating/laughing and spraying COVID everywhere).
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Abox: I'm not doing that.


That's because you are selfish and want others to die.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size

i.redd.itView Full Size
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MythDragon: LoneCoon: JonathanMurray: [Fark user image 201x251]

Man, that movie was just so terrible. You could have cut out 30 minutes of action and replaced it with exposition, and it wouldn't have made any more sense.

Counterpoint:

[madeinatlantis.com image 450x669]
[i.pinimg.com image 474x713]
[i.pinimg.com image 850x478]


You're not wrong. I'll take any excuse to have Milla Jovovich in tight pants I can get; I'd just like there to be more context for WHY she's kicking ass and taking names.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now they need to make a third mask for neckbeards.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What about us mouthbreathers?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: MythDragon: LoneCoon: JonathanMurray: [Fark user image 201x251]

Man, that movie was just so terrible. You could have cut out 30 minutes of action and replaced it with exposition, and it wouldn't have made any more sense.

Counterpoint:

[madeinatlantis.com image 450x669]
[i.pinimg.com image 474x713]
[i.pinimg.com image 850x478]

You're not wrong. I'll take any excuse to have Milla Jovovich in tight pants I can get; I'd just like there to be more context for WHY she's kicking ass and taking names.


Does there truly need to be a reason?  Remember in Idiocracy where, in the future, the number one movie was just 90 minutes of an ass? I'd so pay to see Milla Jovovich Kicking Ass. Just 90 straight minutes.  And I'd buy the Blu-ray.
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Abox: I'm not doing that.

That's because you are selfish and want others to die.


I guess.  If the preservation of humanity hinges on this then it's time to let go.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Approves

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the lawsuits.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LoneCoon: JonathanMurray: [Fark user image 201x251]

Man, that movie was just so terrible. You could have cut out 30 minutes of action and replaced it with exposition, and it wouldn't have made any more sense.


Yeah, but the chameleon costume was fun :)
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
My local grocery store needs to buy a gross of them to hand out to all their employees who are walking around, technically masked, but with their nose sticking out...

/Plenty of customers too
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ahead of his time
 
morg
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Is this a joke?


miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Headso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I once got busy in a Burger King bathroom
I'm crazy
Allow me to amaze thee
They say I'm ugly but it just don't faze me
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ah yes, just like i've "created" a tank top from a t-shirt (by ripping the sleeves off)
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Researchers create nose-only COVID mask to wear while eating repurpose banana hammock.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Soon, it may not be necessary. :D

Just heard over today's morning news that Inslee's opening up vaccination to everyone who can drive on May 1st. Cannot friggin' wait! (I suspect shortages will mean that my expected timeline - June at the earliest, October at the latest - is still on, but I'll take any good news I can get.)
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Imagine getting herd immunity before Christmas. Seriously, I'm actually excited!
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
farksake man, it's not that hard to get carry out and eat at home.
 
