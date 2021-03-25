 Skip to content
 
Archaeologist 'scared' to death after bizarre 4,000-year-old mummy discovery in Egypt has baffled bone experts.
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Big Bad Beetle Bugs?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
First off, that site sucks.  Too many popups.   Secondly, you can get a good guess as to the age at death when you study a skeleton, there are 'age markers', that bioarchaeologists can use to give an age range.  Sutures are one example, teeth are another.  It's weird that their 'bone expert' came up with the age of 70, but I blame the publication for sensationalizing this find.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Maybe archaeology is not the right field for you if mummified remains terrify you, lady.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was his hair turned permanently white?
Come back when it is.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Photo of the archaeologists (left) and the mummy (right).
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oops.  Mistook guy in video for frightened-like-a-wee-girl archaeologist
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aziz, LIGHT!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hail ants beetles.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Paging Dr Alice Roberts.
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'll try my best not to use the sexist term "yummy mummy" whilst watching her BBC doc.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You need a farking archaeologist to dig through all the ads to even find the article. The auto-play ad that had a fake window closing icon was a nice touch I haven't seen that before.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What did the scared egyptologist say?

"I want my mummy!"
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Martina's found a coffin that's remained hidden from looters.


Until Martina got there...
 
X-Geek
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The team were left baffled by his estimate as people in ancient Egypt did not grow very old.
Very high infant death rates due to high risks of infections resulted in a low average life expectancy.
However, those who survived childhood lived for slightly longer.

Were they told in archeology school that there would be no math?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When a website leads with the words "We value your privacy..." I feel reasonably certain that no, no they don't.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He added: "I'm sure it's a woman. The age, I'm not sure, but more than 70."


Damn! 4000 years ago, getting to 70 was almost unheard of. Good on her for surviving that long, but her quality of life at the end must have been awful
 
Adam64
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Big Bad Beetle Bugs?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Nope. Sorry, guys. He said, "bugs."  Go back in the memory hole.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

raerae1980: It's weird that their 'bone expert' came up with the age of 70, but I blame the publication for sensationalizing this find.


It was a grandmummy.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ask subby's mom. She's a bone expert as well.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I bet they don't know who it is and just start making up names, "Yeah, her name was Queen Gigi, the wife of King Chuck!"
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

X-Geek: The team were left baffled by his estimate as people in ancient Egypt did not grow very old.
Very high infant death rates due to high risks of infections resulted in a low average life expectancy.
However, those who survived childhood lived for slightly longer.

Were they told in archeology school that there would be no math?


And this average lifespan concept seems to be the most misunderstood thing about history.  Most people seem to believe an average lifespan of 35 meant there were no old people.  You can go to any point in recorded history and start looking at ages of famous people who didn't die by war or assassination, and you'll find plenty of people living into their 60s, 70s, and 80s, especially when looking at the well off people named in history.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
... but first she has get through the sandstorm  ---

Is this a book report on a Channel 4 documentary?
 
deniable_increlidibity
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: When a website leads with the words "We value your privacy..." I feel reasonably certain that no, no they don't.


Funny. I think the opposite; They value my privacy and they know EXACTLY what it's worth, up to the cent.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: X-Geek: The team were left baffled by his estimate as people in ancient Egypt did not grow very old.
Very high infant death rates due to high risks of infections resulted in a low average life expectancy.
However, those who survived childhood lived for slightly longer.

Were they told in archeology school that there would be no math?

And this average lifespan concept seems to be the most misunderstood thing about history.  Most people seem to believe an average lifespan of 35 meant there were no old people.  You can go to any point in recorded history and start looking at ages of famous people who didn't die by war or assassination, and you'll find plenty of people living into their 60s, 70s, and 80s, especially when looking at the well off people named in history.


Shhhh, basic math confuses and angers people.
Seriously, though, in my direct ancestry there's an average age of death over 70- going right back to the 1600's where my ancestor who emigrated to New England made it to 85. His son made it to 78. His wife lived to damn near 90.
 
