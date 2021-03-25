 Skip to content
(Fox News)   If George Constanza could be a hand model, surely you have what it takes to be the "spokesfist" for a bourbon company   (foxnews.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm going to apply.  I have big hands, but not super manly looking ones since I don't do a lot of manual labor and when I do I wear gloves.  My nails aren't manicured either.

I got fat programmer hands, which kind of makes sense.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I auditioned, but they said my hands shook too much. That'll teach me for going method.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ready for my fisting photoshoot.

Just to let you know, maybe it's my Protestant upbringing, but I've got to let you know I'm only willing to go up to the elbow.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much will they pay me to get my penis accidentally/on purpose stuck in the bottle?
 
CoysOdie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, because normal people order drinks by the fistload.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about McTurtle? He is from Kentucky after all but really doesn't project the kind of hyper-masculinity this distillery is apparently looking for. But those bruised and bloodies purple phalanges are totally photogenic and marketable! They got that way by smashing barrels and bills on his desktop
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
SpokesPhyst Reporting for Duty!
 
SidFishious
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Am I allowed to add an upright finger to this fist?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Ah yes, because normal people order drinks by the fistload.


You do realize where you're posting, right? Round here, normal is just a setting on the dryer.
 
jtown
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
thumb-p9.xhcdn.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Getting kick out of these replies, since I used to work with Ray McKigney.
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They use to call mine "The Fist of Fury", but, I need pron, instead of booze, for that.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [i.imgur.com image 504x641]
[64.media.tumblr.com image 704x528]


Yeah, "imagine"
 
farkingismybusiness [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zerkalo: farkingismybusiness: [i.imgur.com image 504x641]
[64.media.tumblr.com image 704x528]

Yeah, "imagine"


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

