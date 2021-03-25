 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   Want to make your home bar smell just like the real thing? Have we got the candles for you: "Dive Bar", "Beer Garden", and "Game Day". Ewwww   (foxnews.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I want a candle that smells the Bourbon Street on the morning after Mardi Gras.  There's an odor that gets in your head and never lets go.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll go with Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina, thanks.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My fraternity's basement taproom floor would make a nice addition.  But it should spawn bar flies.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I want a candle that smells the Bourbon Street on the morning after Mardi Gras.  There's an odor that gets in your head and never lets go.


Vomit and piss?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: EvilEgg: I want a candle that smells the Bourbon Street on the morning after Mardi Gras.  There's an odor that gets in your head and never lets go.

Vomit and piss?


Like I need a fancy schmancy candle to make my house smell of those.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No fresh vomit? Armatures.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about beer breath for the close talker who you just can't shake.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: I'll go with Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina, thanks.


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: I'll go with Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina, thanks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: I'll go with Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina, thanks.


Careful, it's been known to explode.
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spilled beer and cigarettes should be the smell of a home bar already
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked as a DJ in Daytona Beach during Spring Breaks at their peak in the late 80s. There is nothing quite like the aromatic medley of beer, various drink mixers, puke, urine, Hawaiian Tropic, seawater, and chlorine all baking on a moldy pool deck in the morning sun. Smells like kick-ass party. I would buy a candle called Spring Break and burn it in remembrance of what MTV used to be.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody gets me. Nobody reads the links I share. Except you Farkers.
Fark user imageView Full Size

// Well, maybe they completely get me.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: I'll go with Gwyneth Paltrow's vagina, thanks.


Wait. You have beer goggles on already?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: EvilEgg: I want a candle that smells the Bourbon Street on the morning after Mardi Gras.  There's an odor that gets in your head and never lets go.

Vomit and piss?


And stale beer, those are the base notes.  I'm not sure I could identify all the subtler tones.  Tobacco and marijuana certainly as they have mostly blown away, but not entirely.  Also B.O. and whatever cheap cologne and perfume are favored by the twenty somethings to mask it.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
4 day old clothes, sweaty balls, vjs, boobs, swamp ass, and for some reason pineapple.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Like the smell of beer and the bodily fluids it associates with? Urine luck!
 
