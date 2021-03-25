 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   For the first time since the pandemic started, there's been a drop in alcohol sales. What the hell, people?   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Strange  
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That reminds me, I'm out of scotch.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People having to go back to work can't day drink.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: People having to go back to work can't day drink.


Oooooh. Someone has a job. Show-off.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I'm doing my part.
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I cant do everything.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: I cant do everything.


i feel the same way.  cheers
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
My body (and my latest contract) has dictated that I switch from chugging daytime wine to nursing daytime beer, so I agree.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's because I've switched to Antifreeze and Sterno.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My bad. They were having a sale on 1.75Ls in February so I stocked up.
 
rockymountainrider
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

labman: People having to go back to work can't day drink.


or have realized that there can be too much day drinking if done regularly...

\it costs a lot to maintain this habit
\\switched from rye to vodka tonics
\\\belt was getting tight
 
bradley547
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sorry. I gave it up for Lent. I'll be back on the job shortly to get those numbers up. You can count on me.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My MJ dispensary expanded and upgraded its space to almost double the number of cashiers.
 
moku9
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
also doing my part
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I cannae take much more, Captain!
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Winterlight: That reminds me, I'm out of scotch.


Just chew on some peat moss soaked in liquid smoke to emulate the taste.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mofa: My MJ dispensary expanded and upgraded its space to almost double the number of cashiers.


From 2 to 3?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well, my landlady lives in a caravan...
 
tuxq [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think the people who were still clinging to alcohol discovered weed is much better at passing the time and making boring things seem fun. It also doesn't give you a hangover, liver disease, or completely jack up your endocrine system.


/tldr; weed
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now they can get back to work doing the lord's work:  making lube.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sorry about that report .. I haven't made my weekly run yet ..
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Honestly, a couple of months ago I cut back on my scotch intake. I was enjoying a glass or two every night after dinner. But it was (a) expensive and (b) making me fat. So I'm back to Friday and Saturday night for the whisky, and I'm richer (and thinner) for it. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I stopped drinking wine because my blood sugar was too high. But I'll go back to it if it helps the statistics. I am willing to sacrifice for my beautiful country. God bless Armenia!
 
hubiestubert [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Hey, I'm doing my part.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I really wish the "alcoholism is cool/funny/haha look how self-deprecating I'm being" trope would just die already.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The stimulus dropped alcohol sales.  Turns out substance abuse and hopelessness are directly correlated.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Don't look at me I'm doing more than my fair share
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: mofa: My MJ dispensary expanded and upgraded its space to almost double the number of cashiers.

From 2 to 3?


Now it's seven, but they have increased inventory, QR codes, and the whole purchase experience was faster than usual.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Don't look at me I'm doing more than my fair share


me too
 
Resin33
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My liver hurts.
 
SidFishious
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's all my fault. I didn't want to die from the bottle of Karkov Cherry I was downing daily in response to how shiatty North Dakotans are. They all hate people wearing masks now, too. How else am I supposed to hide the smell?

I have been contributing more to the weed industry, though, so that's a positive.
 
hubiestubert [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Heamer: I really wish the "alcoholism is cool/funny/haha look how self-deprecating I'm being" trope would just die already.


Give us time. Just give us time, and while you're at it, could you just top off my bourbon?
 
Odd Bird [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Heamer: I really wish the "alcoholism is cool/funny/haha look how self-deprecating I'm being" trope would just die already.


Heamar IRL
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
