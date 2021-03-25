 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   The "Spring Break Joker" is in reality 34 year-old Chicagoan with marital issues, far right believes, a Covid truther, and worst of all a Cubs fan
Diogenes
3 hours ago  
We've become a country that celebrates its sins as virtues, and adorns them with patriotism.
 
spongeboob
1 hour ago  
34 year old Spring Breaker is creepy enough
 
foo monkey
1 hour ago  
Oh be nice, Subby. Lots of people have marital issues.
 
spongeboob
1 hour ago  

Diogenes: We've become a country that celebrates its sins as virtues, and adorns them with patriotism.


Well for some
Most/all 'Patriots' still want to punish women for having sex and want to lockup drug addicts that don't look like them.


I have come to loathe the term Patriots(and not just because of Massholes) Patriot has been hijacked to mean Conservative Christian
 
edmo
1 hour ago  

spongeboob: 34 year old Spring Breaker is creepy enough


Yep, there's a guy who just doesn't want to grow up.
 
swankywanky
1 hour ago  
wow. what an incredible douchebag.

//anyways, who else needs more coffee?
 
skyotter
1 hour ago  
When the film came out, we were assured that nobody was going to see Joker as a role model.
 
The_Sponge
1 hour ago  

spongeboob: 34 year old Spring Breaker is creepy enough


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodge Propshaft
1 hour ago  
Rude and Stupid is the norm here in the USA.
 
Rapmaster2000
1 hour ago  
Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed Florida an "oasis of freedom in a nation that is suffering from the yoke of oppressive lockdowns." He has notoriously refused to enact a mask mandate, and even barred localities from enforcing their own rules just so he can stick it to "the elites."

From a guy who went to undergrad at Yale and law school at Harvard.
 
Rwa2play
1 hour ago  
IOW, a born loser.
 
Walker
1 hour ago  
*beliefs
**COVID

/pet peeve
 
FormlessOne
1 hour ago  
Who asked? This person could be the latest recipient of the goddamned Nobel Prize in physics, or a newly-minted Rhodes Scholar, or a previously-disabled Paralympic athlete whose discovery of a cure for MLS was so exciting that they just had to show off the results.

They're still an asshole.
 
flucto
1 hour ago  
Congrats, Joker. In a World overflowing with f*cking idiots, you stand out as an even bigger f*cking idiot.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
1 hour ago  
Believes?
 
WhiskeySticks
1 hour ago  
It's like a reminder to those with mental issues - take your farking meds and get off my lawn.
 
omg bbq
1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: spongeboob: 34 year old Spring Breaker is creepy enough

[Fark user image image 425x369]


As if "jessieWoo" won't be brunching it up in her 40s and literally screaming "woo!" at every opportunity.

Mnnhmm.
 
dothemath
1 hour ago  
"COVID is over baby!" he crowed. "fark that shiat!"

Of all the people who get shot to death in this country every day how is this guy not one of them?
 
fat_free
1 hour ago  
Why in the world is this important?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account
1 hour ago  

fat_free: Why in the world is this important?


Because this motherfarker might come back to Chicago.
 
Whatthefark
1 hour ago  
Can we lock him up with the Q Shaman? They can do each others makeup and tell stories about living rent free in mom's basement.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
1 hour ago  
"He said he currently works as a muralist, event promoter, and a video editor. He also has rapper aspirations, "

So, in other words, an unemployable narcist loser with no education, skills, or training, or ability to provide for his child.
 
FLMountainMan
1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed Florida an "oasis of freedom in a nation that is suffering from the yoke of oppressive lockdowns." He has notoriously refused to enact a mask mandate, and even barred localities from enforcing their own rules just so he can stick it to "the elites."

From a guy who went to undergrad at Yale and law school at Harvard.


Went to play baseball.  His background is lower middle class - hence the driver for his resentment.
 
AcneVulgaris
1 hour ago  

Dodge Propshaft: Rude and Stupid is the norm here in the USA.


Rude, Stupid, and proud of it.
 
iamskibibitz
1 hour ago  
He said he currently works as a muralist, event promoter, and a video editor. He also has rapper aspirations, and his Instagram feed is populated with videos of him spitting bars and hanging out with other aspiring emcees.

Wow. That a lot of verbiage to say, "unemployed".
 
The Repeated Meme
1 hour ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Believes?


Came for this.

Bad Subby, bad. No treats for you.
 
Lipspinach
1 hour ago  

swankywanky: wow. what an incredible douchebag.

//anyways, who else needs more coffee?


I belief subby does.
 
FormlessOne
1 hour ago  

iamskibibitz: He said he currently works as a muralist, event promoter, and a video editor. He also has rapper aspirations, and his Instagram feed is populated with videos of him spitting bars and hanging out with other aspiring emcees.

Wow. That a lot of verbiage to say, "unemployed".


You're lumping in "unable to be gainfully employed" together with honestly-unemployed people when you say that, though. "Two-bit hustler" sounds about right.
 
GrogSmash
1 hour ago  

edmo: spongeboob: 34 year old Spring Breaker is creepy enough

Yep, there's a guy who just doesn't want to grow up.


I'd say he trying to fark a couple of 20yr olds myself.

Creepy, not immature.
 
DecemberNitro
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
54 minutes ago  
Not amused.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
ubermensch
53 minutes ago  
Book him. Done.
 
DecemberNitro
53 minutes ago  
*weary sigh* How long until he shoots up a public event?
 
Rapmaster2000
49 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Rapmaster2000: Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed Florida an "oasis of freedom in a nation that is suffering from the yoke of oppressive lockdowns." He has notoriously refused to enact a mask mandate, and even barred localities from enforcing their own rules just so he can stick it to "the elites."

From a guy who went to undergrad at Yale and law school at Harvard.

Went to play baseball.  His background is lower middle class - hence the driver for his resentment.


I guess.  Isn't he elite now at least?  His kids will be very wealthy and will go to Yale for sure unless they screw up big time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fanbladesaresharp
45 minutes ago  

fat_free: Why in the world is this important?


Because they vote.
 
EdgeRunner
44 minutes ago  
"Look! That drunk idiot is standing on a car and yelling!"

"It's spring break. The unusual cars are the ones that don't have drunk idiots standing on them and yelling."

"But he's got green hair and he's waving an American flag! And he looks way too old for a spring breaker!"

"Wild hair colors haven't been shocking or strange since the 90s, Bob, and he's not the only one waving something. You don't want to know what the fat dude on the car behind you is shaking right now. And so what if he's too old? All the bars are half-filled with middle aged guys trying to relive their glory days by creeping on college girls. Hell, the only reason we're here is because you convinced our editor there was a story in it, but we both know you just wanted to check out all the horny hotties in bikinis."

"Right, so let's make a story out of this green-haired dumbass so we can justify being here and keep hanging out on the beach all week."

"They called him... Joker."
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
43 minutes ago  
We Live in a Society, batman, where where she can go out with her personal trainer for hours and it's not supposed to matter, but the moment I hang out with the bros at the strip club everyone loses their minds.
 
bugdozer
42 minutes ago  

Lipspinach: swankywanky: wow. what an incredible douchebag.

//anyways, who else needs more coffee?

I belief subby does.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akya
41 minutes ago  
Men will literally dress up like the Joker and scream "Covid is over baby!" on the hood of a car, at a crowded party in the middle of a deadly pandemic, instead of go to therapy
 
Hallows_Eve
41 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: "He said he currently works as a muralist, event promoter, and a video editor. He also has rapper aspirations, "

So, in other words, an unemployable narcist loser with no education, skills, or training, or ability to provide for his child.


He's got make up on in the pictures I've seen, but I will bet this guy has at least one cheap face or neck tattoo.
 
winedrinkingman
40 minutes ago  

spongeboob: 34 year old Spring Breaker is creepy enough


When I was a cop in the Florida Panhandle, years ago, I learned that the vast majority of felonies that happen on Spring Break are not made by college kids but rather by guys in their late 20s and 30s, almost none of whome had ever darkened the door of a college campus, who nevertheless wanted to come down and party like they were one of the kids.

Then the worst of that lot were a sub group of white supremacists and rednecks who think partying means getting wasted, sexaully assaulted college girls, and picking fights with minorities, which they often did by just going up and pushing and shoving some random black guy until he fought back.
 
Dewey Fidalgo
39 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Rapmaster2000: Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed Florida an "oasis of freedom in a nation that is suffering from the yoke of oppressive lockdowns." He has notoriously refused to enact a mask mandate, and even barred localities from enforcing their own rules just so he can stick it to "the elites."

From a guy who went to undergrad at Yale and law school at Harvard.

Went to play baseball.  His background is lower middle class - hence the driver for his resentment.


Harvard Law School has a baseball team?

Also, if he wanted to play baseball, why not the Oregon State Beavers (Go Beavs!) or some other successful collegiate baseball team?***   Because you know, when I think of baseball, the very first school I think of is NOT Yale.

He wanted the Ivy League education, he got it in spades.   For him to now talk about "blue collar roots" and "elites" would be funny if he and his ilk didn't consider someone like Obama as "elite" because they went the Ivy League route as well.


***We won't talk about Beaver football, okay?
 
Izunbacol
35 minutes ago  
I'm really starting to wonder if prioritizing vaccines for the people most likely to travel and gather in large groups would be more effective than prioritizing vaccinations for 70 year old homebodies.  The latter feels more noble, but I suspect the former would be more effective.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
31 minutes ago  

akya: Men will literally dress up like the Joker and scream "Covid is over baby!" on the hood of a car, at a crowded party in the middle of a deadly pandemic, instead of go to therapy


This is not a man.  Men handle their business.
 
johnny queso
30 minutes ago  

spongeboob: 34 year old Spring Breaker is creepy enough


came to say he's 100% american attention whore, but you've summed him up perfectly.
 
groppet
16 minutes ago  

HotLonelyTeenageGirl: "He said he currently works as a muralist, event promoter, and a video editor. He also has rapper aspirations, "

So, in other words, an unemployable narcist loser with no education, skills, or training, or ability to provide for his child.


But somehow has the money to take a vacation.
 
IamTomJoad
14 minutes ago  

spongeboob: 34 year old Spring Breaker is creepy enough


The apex would be him wearing black socks with sandals.
 
Hallows_Eve
11 minutes ago  

akya: Men will literally dress up like the Joker and scream "Covid is over baby!" on the hood of a car, at a crowded party in the middle of a deadly pandemic, instead of go to therapy


If its legit ADHD or bipolar, there is nothing that will make them go to therapy when they are in a high, in their heads, there is nothing wrong and everything feels fantastic.
 
BitwiseShift
10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: From a guy who went to undergrad at Yale and law school at Harvard.


The Spring Break Joker is deSantis?
 
bucket_pup
10 minutes ago  
FTA: public health officials are warning that cases involving younger adults are going up toward the danger zone

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
