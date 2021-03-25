 Skip to content
(Some Bored Guy)   You know you've been cooped up in the house for far too long when normal things like trying a new recipe, seeing a new movie, or choosing a new book to read is now considered an "adventure"   (swnsdigital.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, frying bacon in the nude is pretty adventurous.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just took a massive adventure.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Hey, frying bacon in the nude is pretty adventurous.


I make bacon in the oven so, no problem.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A new recipe or a new book were a highlight for me before the pandemic.

What I'm really looking forward to is going to weird little grocers and butchers for supplies, and seeing the inside of a public library again.

Also beer at a bar.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Intimate Outdoor Picnic'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: A new recipe or a new book were a highlight for me before the pandemic.

What I'm really looking forward to is going to weird little grocers and butchers for supplies, and seeing the inside of a public library again.

Also beer at a bar.


^^^ ALL of this.
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been hitting Valheim hard. It's terribly relaxing just building a hut or taking a boat out for a sail.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: 'Intimate Outdoor Picnic'

[Fark user image image 750x400]


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: A new recipe or a new book were a highlight for me before the pandemic.

What I'm really looking forward to is going to weird little grocers and butchers for supplies, and seeing the inside of a public library again.

Also beer at a bar.


Yesterday I walked into a bakery (doughnuts, muffins, coffee cake style bakery) and it was amazing.

Do you think people will actually slow down and reflect on the simple joys in life going forward?
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The American Lamb board seems to have a loose definition of "adventurous."
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My goal is to be able to see Godzilla vs Kong on the big screen next week or the week after.

It's the perfect kind of movie to go to after a year of cinematic cold turkey.
 
Eddie Hazel's E string
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: A new recipe or a new book were a highlight for me before the pandemic.

What I'm really looking forward to is going to weird little grocers and butchers for supplies, and seeing the inside of a public library again.

Also beer at a bar.


Any reason you're not doing that now? Those that work in food service are already accustomed to enforcing sanitation and safety standards, and from what I've witnessed here in Philly, have demonstrated good behavior during the pandemic by remaining masked, keeping customers well separated, and maintaining good airflow.

Small businesses need our support. And before anyone starts on me, I wear my mask outside the home at all times and have severely cut my social experiences and travel in the past year.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans say intimate outdoor picnics will be the go-to even after the pandemic

Fark user imageView Full Size


I like where this is headed...
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: Are bars a thing of the past? One in two Americans would rather catch up with friends over a happy hour picnic than at a crowded bar post-pandemic, new research found.

Crowded bars almost universally have the aroma of stale beer and BO, so glad people are starting to wise up.  Though, I'd replace 'picnic' with a simple cookout or and/or BBQ rather than picnic baskets full of sandwiches and things in tupperware.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eddie Hazel's E string: thealgorerhythm: A new recipe or a new book were a highlight for me before the pandemic.

What I'm really looking forward to is going to weird little grocers and butchers for supplies, and seeing the inside of a public library again.

Also beer at a bar.

Any reason you're not doing that now? Those that work in food service are already accustomed to enforcing sanitation and safety standards, and from what I've witnessed here in Philly, have demonstrated good behavior during the pandemic by remaining masked, keeping customers well separated, and maintaining good airflow.

Small businesses need our support. And before anyone starts on me, I wear my mask outside the home at all times and have severely cut my social experiences and travel in the past year.


I pick it up curbside, or run in real fast for some predetermined items.

I look forward to taking my time, browsing, and finding new stuff.

And in case you ask I also get carryout beer.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
overachievers

/prepares for his weekly trip to the window
//the anticipation is palpable!!!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Krieghund
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I just took a massive adventure.


Well, turn the bathroom fan on.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wild9: I've been hitting Valheim hard. It's terribly relaxing just building a hut or taking a boat out for a sail.


Read that as Valium. Which also would be relaxing while out for a sail.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Americans say intimate outdoor picnics will be the go-to even after the pandemic

[Fark user image 850x566]

I like where this is headed...


Women laughing at gardens...
 
blahpers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby sounds boring AF.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: [Fark user image 425x531]


Some of us still had to fight Ninjas, even during the lockdowns.
 
