 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   From sex toys to virtual romps, new Sex Census from the Sun reveals what really ticks Britain's boxes. *Giggity*   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Giggity, Polyamory, Human sexuality, Sexual intercourse, Sex toy, per cent, Marriage, explosive new Sex Census, The Sun  
•       •       •

668 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2021 at 2:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Brexit?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buttstuff?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, it's clickbait and thumbnails of Kardashians in bikinis.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dentureless mouth slathered with marmite?
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: A dentureless mouth slathered with marmite?


And here I thought gorgor was dead.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Im going to be very disrespectful to your clitoris, Marjorie!"
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Invisalign?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myria [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Brexit?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Guro?

Oh wait thats japanese people.
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 450x383]


I mean, as long as that's consensual...
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Of course more men are open to polyamory than women. They think it'll lead to hot three ways with two sexy chicks. Spoiler: most of the time it does not, and what you get is all the pitfalls and difficulties of a monogamous relationship times two. More, if they also have a second SO.

/tried poly, was a disaster
//it's like being gay, you either are or your aren't
///third slashie feels jealous of the other two!
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.