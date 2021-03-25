 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Atlantic)   Start packin' more heat fellow 'Murican citizens, America's great crime decline is over   (theatlantic.com) divider line
61
    More: Interesting, Crime, Police, Violent crime, Derek Thompson, summer of anti-police protests, Patrick Sharkey, crime wave, huge surge of violence  
•       •       •

669 clicks; posted to Main » on 25 Mar 2021 at 12:16 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wait a minute there. I've been told repeatedly that the crime drop of recent years was because Americans had  more guns. Was I lied to? Or is it because Uncle Joe has seized all our guns again?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size



This is my daily carry piece.
Technically a revolver, but I'm ready when the ANTIFA super soldiers attack muh freedumbs!
 
Rucker10
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The proliferation of guns has never helped prevent crime in the past, why would it now?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I blame Trump.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Self-fulfilling prophecies
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I blame abortion being restricted in many states.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size

Nah brah, I'm cool.

Really though, it's only slightly less forward than a pair of board-shorts that say "Yeah, I'm packin'"
 
Muta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I blame Katie Couric
 
meathome
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah, gun violence isn't the only thing on the rise (at least in my area).  Lots of smaller/petty crime have become more common as well.  I've noticed that neither the smaller stuff, nor some of the larger stuff is being reported in the local papers like it used to.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Turns out income disparity leads to a more violent society. Who knew? Oh, yeah ... pretty much everyone who can read.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
In my experience, the people committed to packing heat  are frequently the same people committing the crimes in the first place.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
We should defund the police, they clearly aren't needed any more.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Liberals: "Let's defund the police!"
Police departments are defunded.
Crime goes up.
Liberals: "It's the guns fault!"
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rucker10: The proliferation of guns has never helped prevent crime in the past, why would it now?


We didn't have enough guns before. Now we've finally reached a tipping point where we'll definitely be safe.

If someone breaks into my house and I confront them with one gun, I'm farked. If I confront them with seven guns? Look out Mr. Robber, ur rekt. It's called logic, study it out.

/gun owner
//safe owner
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: In my experience, the people committed to packing heat  are frequently the same people committing the crimes in the first place.


Citation?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

meathome: Yeah, gun violence isn't the only thing on the rise (at least in my area).  Lots of smaller/petty crime have become more common as well.  I've noticed that neither the smaller stuff, nor some of the larger stuff is being reported in the local papers like it used to.


California's Prop 47 leads to rise in shoplifting, thefts, criminal activity across state

Who knew that reducing the penalties on theft of anything less than $950 would result in more theft? Such a puzzle.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I gonna get a 44 for my 2 year old and teach him how to defend himself
 
reality_really
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Liberals: "Let's defund the police!"
Police departments are defunded.
Crime goes up.
Liberals: "It's the guns fault!"


Besides grossly misunderstanding what the point of resource allocation is for social issues, police spending is massive. So all that money being spent isn't helping, it's almost as if there's other factors at play here, who knew?
 
Muta
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Liberals: "Let's defund the police!"
Police departments are defunded.
Crime goes up.
Liberals: "It's the guns fault!"


On what day were police budgets reduced?
 
Herr Morgenstern [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's just the way it is now. I gave up fighting this. We are what we've always been, and will continue until the country eventually collapses.

Or in other words:

assets.rbl.msView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: We should defund the police, they clearly aren't needed any more.


Or. At least have social services funded at same level. BUT hay why even try?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


This is my daily carry piece.
Technically a revolver, but I'm ready when the ANTIFA super soldiers attack muh freedumbs!


Sweet Jeebus that makes the Chauchat look like a sensible weapon.

IRT TFA:
rifemagazine.co.ukView Full Size
 
Muta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: kmgenesis23: In my experience, the people committed to packing heat  are frequently the same people committing the crimes in the first place.

Citation?


Has there ever been a shooting that didn't involve someone "packing heat"?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Liberals: "Let's defund the police!"
Police departments are defunded.
Crime goes up.
Liberals: "It's the guns fault!"


? But no defunding has actually occurred aside from a few pilot programs so I don't know what the fark you're even farking talking about.
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I blame abortion being restricted in many states.


Came here to post this.  There is a direct line between recognizing a woman's sovereignty over her body and crime rates. The big crime drop in 1991-ish wasn't because of Bill Clinton or Rudy 911 or the economy or 3-strikes laws, it was because a generation prior (about 20-25 years) we had legalized abortion nationwide and made birth control widely available, particularly in the form of The Pill and the IUD.

Fewer kids born into circumstances likely to make them turn to a life of crime means fewer kids becoming career criminals.

There's also one with removing lead from gasoline and household paint; lead poisoning tends makes kids grow dumber, more violent, less empathetic, and more short-sighted as they become teens and then adults.

It would be an interesting study to look at states with increasing crime rates, and see if they did anything sweeping and statewide that would reduce abortions and birth control access, or relaxed environmental pollution into the water (such as, perhaps, fracking).
 
meathome
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: meathome: Yeah, gun violence isn't the only thing on the rise (at least in my area).  Lots of smaller/petty crime have become more common as well.  I've noticed that neither the smaller stuff, nor some of the larger stuff is being reported in the local papers like it used to.

California's Prop 47 leads to rise in shoplifting, thefts, criminal activity across state

Who knew that reducing the penalties on theft of anything less than $950 would result in more theft? Such a puzzle.


I was referring to my local area, but you're not wrong.  Closest big city to me saw a large increase in crime as soon as the local DA chose to stop charging people for anything short of attempted murder (yes, seriously) due to concerns regarding the pandemic.

This came to the surprise of... no one.  Well, save for the DA who enacted the policy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Who knew that reducing the penalties on theft of anything less than $950 would result in more theft? Such a puzzle.


LOL as if anyone has the money to permanently incarcerate everyone's stealing less than $900 are you farking kidding you don't have that kind of money. End of the farking story get a farking clue
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: kmgenesis23: In my experience, the people committed to packing heat  are frequently the same people committing the crimes in the first place.

Citation?


He cited his experience. Which may or may not be the same as another person would experience but its still right there in unambiguous words.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bowen: Rucker10: The proliferation of guns has never helped prevent crime in the past, why would it now?

We didn't have enough guns before. Now we've finally reached a tipping point where we'll definitely be safe.

If someone breaks into my house and I confront them with one gun, I'm farked. If I confront them with seven guns? Look out Mr. Robber, ur rekt. It's called logic, study it out.

/gun owner
//safe owner


It's kind of like this; but there's more guns and less bacon.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As usual, this is the most American of solutions. The answer to gun violence is more guns.

The answer to violent oppression of minorities is more oppression of those minorities.

The answer to horrifying financial inequality fueled by deregulation is more financial deregulation.

As American as corn-syrup-soaked Apple Pie
 
jonas opines
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bowen: Rucker10: The proliferation of guns has never helped prevent crime in the past, why would it now?

We didn't have enough guns before. Now we've finally reached a tipping point where we'll definitely be safe.

If someone breaks into my house and I confront them with one gun, I'm farked. If I confront them with seven guns? Look out Mr. Robber, ur rekt. It's called logic, study it out.

/gun owner
//safe owner


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: meathome: Yeah, gun violence isn't the only thing on the rise (at least in my area).  Lots of smaller/petty crime have become more common as well.  I've noticed that neither the smaller stuff, nor some of the larger stuff is being reported in the local papers like it used to.

California's Prop 47 leads to rise in shoplifting, thefts, criminal activity across state

Who knew that reducing the penalties on theft of anything less than $950 would result in more theft? Such a puzzle.


There are no studies that demonstrate that mentioned in your article full of anecdotes. When I google "theft rate California", all of the results are showing a decline in theft (as well as other crimes) since approximately the turn of the century.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Muta: Chinesenookiefactory: kmgenesis23: In my experience, the people committed to packing heat  are frequently the same people committing the crimes in the first place.

Citation?

Has there ever been a shooting that didn't involve someone "packing heat"?


You just walked into the "inverse is proof of concept" fallacy. "All Muslims aren't Islamic terrorists, but all Islamic terrorists are Muslims, therefore..."
 
g.fro
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

krispos42: Mad_Radhu: I blame abortion being restricted in many states.

Came here to post this.  There is a direct line between recognizing a woman's sovereignty over her body and crime rates. The big crime drop in 1991-ish wasn't because of Bill Clinton or Rudy 911 or the economy or 3-strikes laws, it was because a generation prior (about 20-25 years) we had legalized abortion nationwide and made birth control widely available, particularly in the form of The Pill and the IUD.

Fewer kids born into circumstances likely to make them turn to a life of crime means fewer kids becoming career criminals.

There's also one with removing lead from gasoline and household paint; lead poisoning tends makes kids grow dumber, more violent, less empathetic, and more short-sighted as they become teens and then adults.

It would be an interesting study to look at states with increasing crime rates, and see if they did anything sweeping and statewide that would reduce abortions and birth control access, or relaxed environmental pollution into the water (such as, perhaps, fracking).


I imagine those states would probably just happen to be the ones which spend less on education. Just a hunch.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Liberals: "Let's defund the police!"
Police departments are defunded.
Crime goes up.
Liberals: "It's the guns fault!"


I tried to run that through Google Translate and it informed me that there's currently no translation for "DURR HURR"
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Liberals: "Let's defund the police!"
Police departments are defunded.
Crime goes up.
Liberals: "It's the guns fault!"


Whats it like to be almost always be on the wrong side?
 
ifky
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Good thing I install a SAM site and a couple of recoilless rifles on the roof.
 
jso2897
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: Wait a minute there. I've been told repeatedly that the crime drop of recent years was because Americans had  more guns. Was I lied to? Or is it because Uncle Joe has seized all our guns again?


When crime goes down, people  attribute it to things they like.
When it goes up, to things (and people) they don't like.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: kmgenesis23: In my experience, the people committed to packing heat  are frequently the same people committing the crimes in the first place.

Citation?


I don't think a picture of whoever's ass it was pulled from is really going to help.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Samfucious: Bowen: Rucker10: The proliferation of guns has never helped prevent crime in the past, why would it now?

We didn't have enough guns before. Now we've finally reached a tipping point where we'll definitely be safe.

If someone breaks into my house and I confront them with one gun, I'm farked. If I confront them with seven guns? Look out Mr. Robber, ur rekt. It's called logic, study it out.

/gun owner
//safe owner

It's kind of like this; but there's more guns and less bacon.
[i.kym-cdn.com image 540x450]


Jimmy Dean Sausage Complaint call
Youtube f4RNb3tt0LM
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I grew up and lived in NYC in the 70s-90s.

We are a long way from there.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Gee, police defunding measures and catch and release policies lead to more crime?  I'm shocked, shocked.  This is what you leftists wanted.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: I blame abortion being restricted in many states.


Freakonomics did the math.

10,000 abortions to theoretically prevent a single murder.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Samfucious: Bowen: Rucker10: The proliferation of guns has never helped prevent crime in the past, why would it now?

We didn't have enough guns before. Now we've finally reached a tipping point where we'll definitely be safe.

If someone breaks into my house and I confront them with one gun, I'm farked. If I confront them with seven guns? Look out Mr. Robber, ur rekt. It's called logic, study it out.

/gun owner
//safe owner

It's kind of like this; but there's more guns and less bacon.
[i.kym-cdn.com image 540x450]


Not pictured: the rifle used to cook the bacon.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


This is my daily carry piece.
Technically a revolver, but I'm ready when the ANTIFA super soldiers attack muh freedumbs!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bowen: Rucker10: The proliferation of guns has never helped prevent crime in the past, why would it now?

We didn't have enough guns before. Now we've finally reached a tipping point where we'll definitely be safe.

If someone breaks into my house and I confront them with one gun, I'm farked. If I confront them with seven guns? Look out Mr. Robber, ur rekt. It's called logic, study it out.

/gun owner
//safe owner


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

meathome: Yeah, gun violence isn't the only thing on the rise (at least in my area).  Lots of smaller/petty crime have become more common as well.  I've noticed that neither the smaller stuff, nor some of the larger stuff is being reported in the local papers like it used to.


How do you know crime is going up if it's not being reported?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Muta: Alien Robot: Liberals: "Let's defund the police!"
Police departments are defunded.
Crime goes up.
Liberals: "It's the guns fault!"

On what day were police budgets reduced?


https://www.forbes.com/sites/jemimamc​e​voy/2020/08/13/at-least-13-cities-are-​defunding-their-police-departments/
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

meathome: Yeah, gun violence isn't the only thing on the rise (at least in my area).  Lots of smaller/petty crime have become more common as well.  I've noticed that neither the smaller stuff, nor some of the larger stuff is being reported in the local papers like it used to.


Small town newspaper police blotters are still a thing, although they don't publish everything.  Maybe half of the calls for police to my site have appeared in the blotter.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.