(KGW Portland)   Oregon set to take the lead in vaccination rates, thanks to accidentally sending out 11,000 invites to people who weren't yet eligible   (kgw.com) divider line
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily I was eligible and have my vaccine card
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dbrunker: Luckily I was eligible and have my vaccine card


I get my 2nd shot on Friday. Being in the VA system has it's benefits.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'll be one of the last to be eligible
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Luckily Mrs. Nuran and I were eligible and got our first Pfizer jabs on Tuesday.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
At this point, everyone should be eligible nationwide. Maybe you don't get your shot for another month or so, but everyone that wants it should be able to sign up for it by now.
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I'll be one of the last to be eligible


username... check!
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oregon's been a bit of a shiatshow with their vaccine rollout. Glad I'm on the other side of the river.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You must be this tall to ride this thigh

/the goddamn Batman
 
plastic_cow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: I'll be one of the last to be eligible


I suspect the qualification criteria will drop significantly in the next month, pretty much all over. I'm seeing a big decline in patients who want it still that haven't gotten it, and more and more "Nope, never going to get it" or "I've completed the series".

/Convenience sample
 
