(Guardian)   Seventy percent of Covid patients still experience symptoms long after their hospital stay   (theguardian.com) divider line
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That would be me. It's exactly one day to the year I went into ICU. I'm better, but I still have a whole suite of long-haul issues.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Even those of us who avoided a hospital stay. My sense of smell and taste comes and goes. It's getting better, and it's a joy to suddenly start smelling scents I've missed for 9 months.

Other smells I could do without.
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: Even those of us who avoided a hospital stay. My sense of smell and taste comes and goes. It's getting better, and it's a joy to suddenly start smelling scents I've missed for 9 months.

Other smells I could do without.


Same. For me, I randomly smell cat pee. Which is an improvement over the burnt plastic stench that used to be everywhere.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pshaw, I'm sure it's just the flu.
 
Zenith
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
my finger tips went numb and I had only a very mild dose of it (it floored Mrs Z) the feeling has only recently returned to normal after nearly a year.
it's a nasty little bugger
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice try Bill Gates, I still don't want your microchips.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Znuh: That would be me. It's exactly one day to the year I went into ICU. I'm better, but I still have a whole suite of long-haul issues.


Have you had the vaccine? I've heard that can end some of the longer lasting symptoms.

I had the virus in December, mostly asymptomatic, but i've had a slight feeling of aesophageal burn since. Too young to have a vaccine yet though.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can't happen if you never go to the hospital.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nidiot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Can't happen if you never go to the hospital.

[Fark user image 504x415]


I don't k now, I've got several of those symptoms and I've never even had covid-19.

/really don't want any covid either, I'll be so screwed
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

